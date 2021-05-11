Region roundup: Clemson's Thompson named to ACC all-freshman team, JF's Lemley on a tear, and more

Liberty (39-13) had never been ranked in a major poll during a season. The Flames were ranked 22nd in Softball America’s 2019 preseason poll, but were not ranked in the first in-season poll after posting a 1-4 record in the Puerto Vallarta Challenge that featured losses to Notre Dame, Duke, Baylor and Washington.

The Flames, winners of 18 of their last 19 games, play Jacksonville in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Kennesaw State’s Bailey Park. The double-elimination semifinals conclude with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Methodist in fourth at Division III championship

In East Lansing, Michigan, second-ranked Methodist shot a first-round total of 33-over par 321 and trailed Carnegie Mellon by nine shots after the opening round of the NCAA Division III national championship held at Forest Akers West Golf Course.

Monarchs junior Jillian Drinkard, the nation’s second-ranked player, is in a tie for 15th at 7-over 79. The Appomattox native’s round featured two birdies, five bogeys and two double-bogeys. She was 4 over on the back nine (Methodist started at No. 10), and she recorded both birdies on the front nine at Nos. 2 and 5 to go with three bogeys and a double-bogey.