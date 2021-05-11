Region roundup: Clemson's Thompson named to ACC all-freshman team, JF's Lemley on a tear, and more

Millie Thompson spent her freshman season at Clemson as the Tigers’ No. 2 pitcher. The Liberty High graduate made all 15 of her appearances count.
Thompson was one of 10 players named to the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team Tuesday. The three all-conference teams, all-freshman team and individual awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.
Thompson finished the regular season ranked eighth in the conference with a 2.18 ERA. She posted a 9-1 record with 67 strikeouts and allowed 27 runs (23 earned) on 69 hits in 74 innings.
The Bedford native threw three complete games and recorded a save.
Her teammate Valerie Cagle was named the ACC’s player and freshman of the year. Cagle hit 14 homers and drove in 40 runs with a .420 batting average, and she went 24-4 with a 1.15 ERA in the circle.
Virginia Tech junior Keely Rochard was named the league’s pitcher of the year. She tied Cagle with 24 victories and led the conference with a 1.12 ERA, 288 strikeouts and 25 complete games.
Liberty climbs into Top 25 polls
Liberty cracked two major Top 25 polls for the first time in program history Tuesday. The Flames are ranked 25th in both the USA Today/NFCA coaches and ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate polls.
Liberty (39-13) had never been ranked in a major poll during a season. The Flames were ranked 22nd in Softball America’s 2019 preseason poll, but were not ranked in the first in-season poll after posting a 1-4 record in the Puerto Vallarta Challenge that featured losses to Notre Dame, Duke, Baylor and Washington.
The Flames, winners of 18 of their last 19 games, play Jacksonville in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Kennesaw State’s Bailey Park. The double-elimination semifinals conclude with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Methodist in fourth at Division III championship
In East Lansing, Michigan, second-ranked Methodist shot a first-round total of 33-over par 321 and trailed Carnegie Mellon by nine shots after the opening round of the NCAA Division III national championship held at Forest Akers West Golf Course.
Monarchs junior Jillian Drinkard, the nation’s second-ranked player, is in a tie for 15th at 7-over 79. The Appomattox native’s round featured two birdies, five bogeys and two double-bogeys. She was 4 over on the back nine (Methodist started at No. 10), and she recorded both birdies on the front nine at Nos. 2 and 5 to go with three bogeys and a double-bogey.
George Fox is in second at 40 over and Williams College is third at 32 over. Oglethorpe’s Sarah Hsu leads the individual standings at 2 over.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Csorba, Llaneza win at Hopkins Charm City
In Baltimore, Maryland, Lynchburg sophomores Frank Csorba and Sam Llaneza claimed event victories in the Hopkins Charm City Invitational held at Johns Hopkins/Loyola Track & Field Complex.
Csorba and teammate Maximillian Sparks finished first and second, respectively, in the men’s 5,000. Csorba finished with a time of 14:22.69 and Sparks came in at 14.27.60.
Llaneza won the men’s 1,500 with a time of 3:50.75. Andrew Johnson finished second in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 9:31.79, and Jackie Wilson came in second in the women’s 800 at 2:15.31. William Flower placed sixth in the men’s 800 with a time of 1:56.66.
HIGH SCHOOLS
JF's Lemley records 20-strikeout game
Jefferson Forest senior pitcher Emma Lemley is on a tear through four games this season. On Tuesday, the Virginia Tech signee tossed her third one-hitter of the young season in a 2-0 win over Liberty. In a pitchers' duel against Liberty's Makila Ansel (3 hits, 2 earned runs, 11 strikeouts), Lemley struck out 20 of the 24 batters she faced and didn't allow a walk.
Of Lemley's 76 pitches, a whopping 67 went for first-pitch strikes. She's recorded 69 strikeouts this season (17.25 per game) and also is 6 for 10 at the plate with two home runs and seven RBIs.
VES baseball advances in VIC
Sam Hurt went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and five runs scored, Mac Gates struck out nine in his six-inning effort, and Virginia Episcopal blasted Hargrave Military 14-3 in the quarterfinal round of the Virginia Independent Conference tournament at VES on Tuesday.
The Bishops (5-7-1) are attempting to advance to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament for the first time in decades. VES, ranked fourth in the VIC tourney, can take a big step toward that goal Thursday if they upset No. 1 Carlisle in the semifinals.
On Tuesday, Brookville transfer Kevin Breimann went 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs. He crushed a three-run homer to center as part of a five-run third inning and then lined a two-run double to right in the fifth. Gates allowed three hits and three runs (none earned) to pick up the win.