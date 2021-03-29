 Skip to main content
Region roundup: Commonwealth Clash Match Play coming to Boonsboro, and more
Beth Lillie practices her putting on the No. 15 green as Becca DiNunzio walks behind her Tuesday during the final round of The Donna Andrews Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club.

Virginia and Virginia Tech wrap up the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on April 18 and would not participate in an NCAA regional until May 10 if either program is invited. The Cavaliers and the Hokies have filled that gap with a match at Lynchburg’s premier golf course.

UVa and Virginia Tech, respectively ranked 11th and 20th in the latest Golfstat women’s Top 25 poll, will meet in the Commonwealth Clash Match Play on May 3 at Boonsboro Country Club.

The match play event will be the first of two big women’s amateur events held at the 18-hole course this year. The third Donna Andrews Invitational is scheduled to be held June 27 through 29.

The Cavaliers and Hokies had golfers finish 1-2 in the 2020 edition of The Donna.

UVa’s Beth Lillie won by six shots over Tech’s Becca DiNunzio, and they were the only players to finish under par in the 54-hole event.

Both teams competed in the Clemson Invitational that concluded Monday. Tech finished second, 10 shots behind Kent State. UVa finished sixth.

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty finishes fourth at The Hayt

In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, No. 15 Liberty shot a final-round total of even par and finished in fourth in the 54-hole The Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club.

The Flames finished at 4 over and 15 shots back of winner Clemson.

North Florida and Florida State finished second and third, respectively.

UNF’s Nick Gabrelcik claimed medalist honors at 10 under.

LU’s Kieran Vincent finished in fifth at 6 under. Jonathan Yaun finished in a tie for eighth at 2 under.

