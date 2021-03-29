Region roundup: Commonwealth Clash Match Play coming to Boonsboro, and more

Virginia and Virginia Tech wrap up the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on April 18 and would not participate in an NCAA regional until May 10 if either program is invited. The Cavaliers and the Hokies have filled that gap with a match at Lynchburg’s premier golf course.

UVa and Virginia Tech, respectively ranked 11th and 20th in the latest Golfstat women’s Top 25 poll, will meet in the Commonwealth Clash Match Play on May 3 at Boonsboro Country Club.

The match play event will be the first of two big women’s amateur events held at the 18-hole course this year. The third Donna Andrews Invitational is scheduled to be held June 27 through 29.

The Cavaliers and Hokies had golfers finish 1-2 in the 2020 edition of The Donna.

UVa’s Beth Lillie won by six shots over Tech’s Becca DiNunzio, and they were the only players to finish under par in the 54-hole event.

Both teams competed in the Clemson Invitational that concluded Monday. Tech finished second, 10 shots behind Kent State. UVa finished sixth.

