Region roundup: Contact tracing forces Liberty to withdraw from NCAA men's tennis tourney, and more

The Liberty men’s tennis team went from a state of euphoria to undeniable misery in less than 24 hours.

The Flames announced early Tuesday evening they were withdrawing from the NCAA Tournament. The program stated it would be unable to compete because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

“It’s heartbreaking for the team to miss out on an opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said in a phone interview.

News of the season’s abrupt end comes roughly 23 hours after Liberty was penciled in to face North Carolina State in Friday morning’s first-round match at Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Liberty, currently ranked 48th in the nation, qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Two individuals (Sam Matheson in 2016 and Nicaise Muamba in 2019) previously had competed in men’s singles competition.

The Flames secured the ASUN Conference’s automatic bid after defeating FGCU 4-0 on April 24.

The Eagles, by virtue of the Flames’ withdrawal, will now face N.C. State at 10 a.m. Friday.