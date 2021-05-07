Region roundup: DeLaite shines in complete-game shutout as Liberty baseball wins, and more

Trevor DeLaite was stellar on the mound yet again. Jaylen Guy made Kennesaw State pay for intentionally walking a batter to get to him at the bottom of the lineup. It all added up to a key victory for Liberty in the ASUN Conference standings.

DeLaite pitched his second complete-game shutout of the season, Guy’s two-run double in the sixth inning gave DeLaite more than enough run support, and the Flames claimed a 4-0 victory over the Owls on Friday evening at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames (31-11, 15-1 ASUN) extended their lead to three games over the Owls (26-15, 12-4) in the ASUN North Division standings. The teams play a three-game series this weekend and face off again next weekend in a three-game set at Kennesaw State.

DeLaite scattered five hits, walked two and struck out five. The southpaw improved to 8-1. His first complete-game shutout of the season came March 12 against North Alabama.

Guy delivered the game’s big hit with a ground-rule double to left that scored Jake Wilson and Logan Mathieu. KSU elected to intentionally walk Mathieu, the Flames’ home run leader, to face Guy with two outs.

The plan backfired when Guy ripped the double that stayed fair down the left-field line and bounced out of the stadium.