Region roundup: DeLaite shines in complete-game shutout as Liberty baseball wins, and more

Trevor DeLaite was stellar on the mound yet again. Jaylen Guy made Kennesaw State pay for intentionally walking a batter to get to him at the bottom of the lineup. It all added up to a key victory for Liberty in the ASUN Conference standings.
DeLaite pitched his second complete-game shutout of the season, Guy’s two-run double in the sixth inning gave DeLaite more than enough run support, and the Flames claimed a 4-0 victory over the Owls on Friday evening at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
The Flames (31-11, 15-1 ASUN) extended their lead to three games over the Owls (26-15, 12-4) in the ASUN North Division standings. The teams play a three-game series this weekend and face off again next weekend in a three-game set at Kennesaw State.
DeLaite scattered five hits, walked two and struck out five. The southpaw improved to 8-1. His first complete-game shutout of the season came March 12 against North Alabama.
Guy delivered the game’s big hit with a ground-rule double to left that scored Jake Wilson and Logan Mathieu. KSU elected to intentionally walk Mathieu, the Flames’ home run leader, to face Guy with two outs.
The plan backfired when Guy ripped the double that stayed fair down the left-field line and bounced out of the stadium.
The Flames scored twice in the bottom of the fifth when Aaron Anderson reached on a fielding error that allowed Brady Gulakowski and Guy to both score.
All of the damage was done against KSU starter Jake Rice (8-1). He allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, walked four and struck out four over 5 2/3 innings.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UL’s Thacker honored by CoSIDA
Lynchburg senior T.C. Thacker was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Division III academic All-District 5 team.
The district stretches from Virginia south to Florida and west to Missouri.
The Madison Heights native holds a 3.91 GPA in the university’s master’s of educational studies program.
McKay transferring to Liberty
Gabriel McKay, the youngest son of Liberty coach Ritchie McKay, announced on social media he is transferring to Liberty after spending two seasons at Division II Trevecca Nazarene.
The younger McKay will be a walk-on with the Flames. He averaged two points and 13.3 minutes per game in 45 appearances in his two seasons with Trevecca Nazarene.
Trevecca is coached by former Flames assistant Omar Mance.