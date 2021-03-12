Region roundup: Delaite's gem carries Liberty baseball over North Alabama, and more

Trevor Delaite threw a one-hitter, Trey McDyre went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Liberty opened its weekend series against North Alabama with a 4-0 victory Friday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Delaite (2-1) struck out five, walked two and threw 60 of his 89 pitches for strikes. The Maine transfer retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced, including the last 11 in a row, as the Flames (8-5, 1-0 ASUN Conference) cruised to a victory in their league opener.

Drew Hudson recorded the lone hit for the Lions (1-10, 0-1) on a seeing-eye single through the left side to lead off the third inning.

McDyre’s two-run double in the sixth highlighted a three-run frame that gave Delaite all the run support he needed. Gray Betts (2 for 5) had a single that scored McDyre with two outs in the sixth, and Drew Baughman’s eighth-inning single scored Cam Locklear for the final run.

SOFTBALL

Oklahoma State 9-3, Liberty 4-0

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Logan Simunek threw a five-hitter in the nightcap, Kiley Naomi drove in four runs in the opener, and the Cowboys (20-1) swept the Flames (16-7) at Cowgirl Stadium.