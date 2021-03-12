Region roundup: Delaite's gem carries Liberty baseball over North Alabama, and more

Trevor Delaite threw a one-hitter, Trey McDyre went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Liberty opened its weekend series against North Alabama with a 4-0 victory Friday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Delaite (2-1) struck out five, walked two and threw 60 of his 89 pitches for strikes. The Maine transfer retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced, including the last 11 in a row, as the Flames (8-5, 1-0 ASUN Conference) cruised to a victory in their league opener.
Drew Hudson recorded the lone hit for the Lions (1-10, 0-1) on a seeing-eye single through the left side to lead off the third inning.
McDyre’s two-run double in the sixth highlighted a three-run frame that gave Delaite all the run support he needed. Gray Betts (2 for 5) had a single that scored McDyre with two outs in the sixth, and Drew Baughman’s eighth-inning single scored Cam Locklear for the final run.
SOFTBALL
Oklahoma State 9-3, Liberty 4-0
In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Logan Simunek threw a five-hitter in the nightcap, Kiley Naomi drove in four runs in the opener, and the Cowboys (20-1) swept the Flames (16-7) at Cowgirl Stadium.
LU’s Kara Canetto went 1 for 3 in the opener and 2 for 3 in the nightcap to extend her hitting streak to 14 games.
DIVING
Liberty’s Freece places ninth
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Liberty freshman Maddie Freece finished ninth in 3-meter diving at the NCAA Division I Zone A Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Freece posted a score of 535 in her 12 attempts and became the first diver in program history to finish in the Top 10 at an NCAA Zone Championship. Teammate Lauren Chennault finished 22nd and did not advance to the finals.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellarmine 3, Liberty 1
In Louisville, Kentucky, Chrysanthi Stamatiou had 14 kills and 11 digs as the Knights (4-9, 3-6 ASUN Conference) defeated the Flames (2-8, 2-7) by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-13, 30-28.
Rajini Fitzmaurice had 17 kills and 11 digs for LU. Trinity Watts added 11 kills and 11 digs.
Lynchburg 3, Roanoke 2
In Harrisonburg, Abbi Leeper had 12 kills, 18 digs and four assists, Natalie Lavelle added 12 kills, and the Hornets (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) edged the Maroons (0-1, 0-1) 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 15-9 at Yoder Arena.
UL opened Friday with a 30-28, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17 triumph over Eastern Mennonite. Leeper posted a double-double with 17 kills and 15 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 11, Bridgewater 1
Jackie Lerro was one of four players to score a pair of goals as the Hornets (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) routed the Eagles (0-2, 0-2) at Shellenberger Field.
Roanoke 6, Sweet Briar 1
In Salem, Emilee Wooten scored three goals as the Maroons (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) cruised to a victory at Kerr Stadium. Ingrid KalwitzBlanco scored the lone goal for the Vixens (0-2, 0-2).
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 5, FAU 2
In Boca Raton, Florida, Rafael Marques Da Silva defeated Kevin Huempfner 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to secure the victory for the Flames (9-5) over the Owls (5-5) at FAU Tennis Complex.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, Charleston Southern 2
In North Charleston, South Carolina, Alexandra Almborg defeated Madalina Man 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles as the Flames (9-2) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Buccaneers (3-4) at Buccaneer Tennis Complex.
NCEA EQUESTRIAN
SMU 5, Lynchburg 3
In Dallas, Texas, Lori Ohannessian won in fences, Kelly McCormick and Taylor Herzog won on the flat, but the Hornets (0-5, 0-2 ECAC) fell to the No. 4 Mustangs (5-1, 3-0) at Dallas Equestrian Center.