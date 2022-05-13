Region roundup: Drinkard caps college career with third-place finish at nationals, and more

Appomattox native Jillian Drinkard capped her illustrious collegiate career by coming within one shot of advancing to a playoff for the individual national title.

Drinkard birdied two of her last three holes to finish the fourth and final round of the NCAA Division III women’s golf national championship at even-par 72. She posted a four-day total of 2-over 290 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas, to finish in a tie for third for the second consecutive season to conclude her playing time at Methodist.

She and Centre College’s Rylee Suttor finished one shot back of Emory’s Ellen Dong and George Fox’s Alison Takamiya. Dong defeated Takamiya on the first playoff hole to claim the individual championship.

Drinkard opened her final round with three bogeys in the first six holes to fall into a tie for seventh, but rallied with three birdies over her final 10 to get back to 2 over for the championship.

Methodist finished in a tie for fourth in its quest to win consecutive team national titles. The Monarchs shot 54 over and finished 31 strokes behind Emory.

Drinkard’s career has been highlighted by being named the 2021 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Division III player of the year and a CoSIDA first-team academic All-American that same season. She has won the past two USA South Conference player of the year honors and claimed medalist honors in the first two USA South championships that have been played.

The Appomattox County High grad has been named to the WGCA All-America team in each of her first three seasons. She was a first-team selection as a freshman and junior and a second-team selection as a sophomore.

She also claimed WGCA Division III freshman of the year in 2019.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 9, North Florida 1

Liberty’s offense seized control in the first two innings. Emily Kirby and Karlie Keeney ensured North Florida couldn’t catch up.

The Flames raced out to an eight-run lead after two innings, Mary Claire Wilson’s two-out single scored Lilly Heidorn from second in the sixth inning, and top-seeded Liberty claimed a run-rule victory over the third-seeded Ospreys in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals at UNF Softball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

Liberty (42-16) will play either Central Arkansas or UNF in Saturday’s title game at 1 p.m. That elimination game did not end by press time.

Rachel Roupe drove in three runs for the Flames. Wilson and KC Machaco added two RBIs apiece, and Paige Bachman capped a 12-pitch at-bat to open the second inning with a homer.

Kirby (13-5) allowed one run on four hits and struck out two over 4⅓ innings. Keeney struck out two over 1⅔ hitless innings of relief.

Clemson 4, Virginia Tech 1

Virginia Tech freshman Emma Lemley allowed five hits and struck out six in a complete-game effort, but Clemson’s Alia Logoleo hit a pair of solo homers as the fifth-seeded Tigers (39-14) upset the top-seeded Hokies (41-7) in the ACC tournament semifinals at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh.

Lemley, the former Jefferson Forest High standout, fell to 15-6. The right-hander kept the Hokies in the game while the offense struggled against Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle. Cagle did not allow a hit until the fourth inning, and the Hokies brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but were unable to force extra innings in the single-elimination tournament.

Clemson, which features Liberty High grad Millie Thompson, will play No. 3 seed Florida State for the league title at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Roanoke 15, Lynchburg 3

Seventh-ranked Lynchburg has to take the long path to potentially win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament title.

Jonny Wall and Jeb Byerley drove in three runs apiece as fourth-seeded Roanoke (25-14) scored 15 straight runs to rout the top-seeded Hornets in the championship weekend opener at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina.

The Hornets (34-9) will play third-seeded Bridgewater (26-16) in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Eagles fell to Shenandoah, 9-3.

Avery Neaves, who was named the ODAC player of the year Friday, belted a two-run homer in the first inning to give UL a 2-0 lead, but the Maroons pounced against Hornets starter Nick Mattfield for two runs in the fourth to tie the game and then scored four more runs in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Mattfield (9-1), named the league rookie of the year Friday, suffered his first collegiate loss by allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits, walking one and striking out five over 4⅓ innings.

Roanoke’s Caleb Lingenfelter (2-1) threw a complete game. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and struck out eight.

Also Friday, area natives and members of the UL program Lucas Jones — the coach and a Heritage grad — and closer Grayson Thurman (Altavista) picked up all-ODAC honors. Jones is the coach of the year after leading UL to its first regular-season ODAC title since 2012. Thurman garnered a first-team nod.

Four other UL players earned second or third-team honors.

Thurman has pitched a career-high 52 innings, going multiple innings in 20 of 24 appearances. He leads the conference and is tied for second in the nation in saves (12). Thurman owns a 15.58 strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate, good for third in the country, off of 90 Ks — which have him tied for third among program single-season leaders. He also is third with 228 career strikeouts.