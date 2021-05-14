Region roundup: Drinkard leads Methodist to Division III women's golf title, and more

Jillian Drinkard played the final two holes Friday not knowing where Methodist stood in the team standings of the NCAA Division III women’s golf national championship. Her coach, Tom Inczauskis, never wavered in his demeanor as he watched his No. 1 player continue to rack up par after par at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan.
Drinkard capped her fourth and final round with yet another par at No. 18. As soon as her putt sank into the cup, the gallery erupted into cheers and applause. That is when one of Drinkard’s teammates ran up to her on the green, embraced her and shouted, “We did it! We won!”
“That was the first moment that I knew that we had won,” Drinkard said in a phone interview.
Methodist took the lead for good after Friday’s sixth hole and gradually pulled away to claim its 26th national championship with a five-stroke victory over Carnegie Mellon.
Methodist finished with a four-day total of 79-over par, and the Monarchs posted the two low rounds of the tournament with a 12-over 300 on Wednesday and a 14-over 302 on Friday.
Carnegie Mellon led after the second and third rounds, but posted a final-round 23-over 311 to finish at 84 over for the tournament.
“It’s honestly so hard to even put into words. I cannot be more excited for the whole team, for Methodist, for women’s golf,” Drinkard said. “It’s honestly just an incredible feeling to have knowing that we have done all we could all semester, worked so hard, and we finally got it done. … It just all fell into place.”
Drinkard, the Appomattox native who is ranked second in the nation, finished tied with teammate Ingrid Steingrimsen for third overall at 19-over par. Drinkard won five times and finished second in her six previous tournaments this spring.
Drinkard shot a 4-over 76 for the third consecutive round Friday. She finished the tournament fifth in par-3 scoring (3.06) and was tied for fifth in pars (43).
Her consistent play was on display Friday with 12 more pars to go along with a birdie at the par-3 10th and five bogeys.
“I wanted to play well as an individual, but I knew going in that to win as a team was going to be all that I wanted,” she said. “That was my only goal — what can I do to help my team win. I finished third and tied with Ingrid. It wasn’t my best performance, but I felt that I did all that I needed to at the end of the day help us win.”
Methodist erased its four-stroke deficit to Carnegie Mellon after four holes, and took the lead for good at the par-4 sixth. The Monarchs played that hole at even par, while the Tartans carded a 3 over.
Methodist’s lead extended to as many as six strokes on the back nine.
George Fox’s Makensie Toole claimed medalist honors by shooting 3 over for the tournament. Carnegie Mellon’s Alexis Sudjianto finished second at 17 over.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 4, Kennesaw State 1
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Emily Kirby came within one out of a shutout, Autumn Bishop clubbed a third-inning homer, and the No. 25 Flames (41-13) advanced to the ASUN Conference championship by topping the Owls at Bailey Park.
Liberty and KSU meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday for the league title and automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Owls (26-24) topped Jacksonville 5-1 in Friday’s second elimination game, and they will need to beat the Flames twice to win the conference crown.
Kirby (15-5) scattered four hits and struck out two in her complete-game effort. She threw only 74 pitches and nearly had a shutout until Katie Greep smacked a solo home run to center field with two outs in the seventh.
Bishop got the Liberty offense rolling with her 12th homer of the season, a solo shot in the third, to put the Flames up 1-0.
Megan Hodum’s fourth-inning double scored Savannah Channel, and the Flames tacked on two more in the fifth on Channell’s RBI single and Devyn Howard’s sacrifice fly.
BASEBALL
Liberty 3, Kennesaw State 1
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Trevor DeLaite threw his second straight complete game and fourth of the season, Gray Betts and Cam Locklear each drove in a run, and the Flames (34-11, 18-1 ASUN) opened their final regular-season weekend series by topping the Owls (26-19, 12-8) at Stidwell Baseball Stadium.
The southpaw threw 70 of his 93 pitches for strikes. He allowed an earned run on four hits and struck out three.
Betts’ third-inning triple scored Logan Mathieu for the game’s first run, and Betts scored soon after on a wild pitch to give the Flames a 2-0 lead.
Jesse Sherrill scored on a seventh-inning fielder’s choice to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Locklear’s ninth-inning single scored Trey McDyre for the final advantage.
FOOTBALL
Casey replaces Caso on Liberty’s staff
Former Old Dominion offensive lineman Cullen Casey was hired as a graduate assistant to work with the offensive line Friday, the same day Trey Caso left to take a position as tight ends coach at Richmond.
The 2021 season will be Casey’s first at the collegiate level. He was hired as a volunteer assistant to work with the offensive line at Georgetown in October 2020, but never worked on the sidelines as the Hoyas elected to opt out of the Patriot League’s spring 2021 season.
Caso spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Liberty.