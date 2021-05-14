Region roundup: Drinkard leads Methodist to Division III women's golf title, and more

Jillian Drinkard played the final two holes Friday not knowing where Methodist stood in the team standings of the NCAA Division III women’s golf national championship. Her coach, Tom Inczauskis, never wavered in his demeanor as he watched his No. 1 player continue to rack up par after par at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan.

Drinkard capped her fourth and final round with yet another par at No. 18. As soon as her putt sank into the cup, the gallery erupted into cheers and applause. That is when one of Drinkard’s teammates ran up to her on the green, embraced her and shouted, “We did it! We won!”

“That was the first moment that I knew that we had won,” Drinkard said in a phone interview.

Methodist took the lead for good after Friday’s sixth hole and gradually pulled away to claim its 26th national championship with a five-stroke victory over Carnegie Mellon.

Methodist finished with a four-day total of 79-over par, and the Monarchs posted the two low rounds of the tournament with a 12-over 300 on Wednesday and a 14-over 302 on Friday.

Carnegie Mellon led after the second and third rounds, but posted a final-round 23-over 311 to finish at 84 over for the tournament.