Region roundup: EMU men's basketball pulls away from Randolph down the stretch, and more

Randolph took the court for the first time in nearly three weeks Saturday afternoon. The WildCats didn’t show much rust for more than 37 minutes by exchanging the lead 16 times and being tied nine times against Eastern Mennonite.

The final stretch ultimately doomed the home team.

Randolph made one field goal over the final three minutes and Eastern Mennonite took control to claim a 79-72 victory inside Giles Gymnasium.

Jordan Phillips-McLoyd’s free throws with 3:12 remaining gave the WildCats (3-8, 0-3 ODAC) a 70-69 lead.

RC closed the game shooting 1 of 5 from the field with two turnovers.

The Royals (5-6, 3-1) went 5 of 7 from the charity stripe and Aviwe Mahlong hit a 3 over the final three minutes to finish off the WildCats.

CJ Loving (Amherst) led the WildCats with 17 points. Danny Bickey and Jerry Goodman scored 16 apiece, and Phillips-McLyod finished with 11 points.

Mahlong scored a game-high 26 points. Tim Jones added 19 points and went 4 of 5 from the free throw line over the final three minutes.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Liberty 156, UNC Wilmington 144

Abbie Shaw, Jessica Schellenboom and Eva Suggs each won individual events and combined with Sydney Houtz on the 400 medley relay victory as the Flames outlasted the Seahawks in a meet contested at Seahawk Natatorium in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Liberty Natatorium.

Shaw and Houtz led a 1-2-3 effort in the 100 backstroke, while Schellenboom won the 100 breaststroke and Suggs won the 200 backstroke.

Chloe Harris (200 butterfly), Sydney Stricklin (100 freestyle), Genna Joyce (200 breaststroke) and Grace Isaacs (400 IM) helped the Flames win seven individual events.

The swimming events were held in Wilmington and the diving portion was contested in Lynchburg because of facility repairs at Seahawk Natatorium.