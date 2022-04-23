Region Roundup: Flames pitchers come up big on mound as Liberty edges UNF, and more

Liberty couldn’t replicate its offensive performance Saturday against North Florida.

Dylan Cumming and Mason Fluharty made sure any run support would work.

Cumming struck out nine over seven innings and Fluharty worked around a one-out jam in the ninth to record the save, and Liberty won the second game of the three-game series, 5-4, at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames (25-12, 11-6 ASUN) moved within one game of Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference East Division standings, and can sweep their second league weekend series of the season in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale against the Ospreys (16-24, 6-11).

Cumming (4-1) allowed three earned runs on nine hits and walked three. He allowed two runs in the first inning and left runners on base in the third and fourth innings as the Liberty offense took over.

The Flames scored once in the second on Brady Gulakowski’s RBI single, and then added four more runs in the third on RBI singles from Three Hillier, Stephen Hill (2 for 4), Logan Mathieu (2 for 4) and Nate Keeter.

Tyler Gerteisen (3 for 4) had an RBI single in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth that allowed UNF to cut the deficit to one run.

Fluharty allowed back-to-back singles with one out in the ninth, but struck out the next two batters on six pitches.

UNF starter Peter Holden (2-2) allowed five earned runs on eight hits, walked three and struck out four over six innings.

Liberty claimed a 22-4 victory in Friday’s series opener and tallied 14 runs in the first two innings of the blowout.

The Flames had three hits through the first two innings Saturday. The four-run, five hit third inning was enough for Cumming and Fluharty to secure the series victory.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 3-8, Jacksonville 0-0

Karlie Keeney and Emily Kirby each tossed complete-game shutouts, Kara Canetto homered in the opener and Lou Allan hit a long ball in the nightcap, and the Flames (34-12, 17-0 ASUN) swept a series-opening doubleheader over the Dolphins (14-25, 8-9) at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Keeney (15-6) struck out eight, scattered four hits and did not walk a batter. Kirby (9-4) allowed two hits, but walked four and struck out seven in the five-inning win.

Liberty didn’t get its first hit in the opener until Canetto’s fourth-inning homer.

Allan had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Paige Bachman added an RBI single in the sixth for valuable insurance runs.

Allan, Rachel Roupe and Devyn Howard each drove in two runs in the nightcap, with Roupe’s two-run double in the fifth inning enforcing the run rule.

Allan had an RBI double as part of a three-run third inning and then her solo homer in the fifth sparked a four-run frame.

Lynchburg 11-11, Guilford 2-3

Sophie Tully, Gracie Dooley (Liberty High) and Addison Walter each homered in the opener, Walter was one of two players who drove in two runs in the nightcap, and the Hornets (23-17, 13-5 ODAC) swept a doubleheader against the Quakers (11-27, 2-16) at Haworth Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Lynchburg secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament thanks to winning the league's Five-Point tiebreaker against Randolph-Macon. The Hornets play in the conference tourney at noon Friday against eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite at Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

Tully drove in four runs in the opener, highlighted by a three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, and then added two more hits in the nightcap.

Dooley had two hits in both games.

Emily Charlton (11-4) allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out two over six innings in the opener. Angela Sperandeo (4-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out one over 3 ⅓ innings to pick up the win in the nightcap.

Ferrum 7-10, Randolph 6-5

Breanna Weaver hit a walk-off two-run homer in the opener and drove in three runs in the nightcap as the Panthers (21-13, 11-7 ODAC) swept the WildCats (10-29, 4-14) at American National Bank Field in Ferrum.

Ferrum secured the No. 6 seed for the upcoming ODAC tournament. Randolph’s season came to an end with four losses in its last six games.

Kayla Love gave RC a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning of the opener with a two-run double, but Weaver answered in the bottom half of the frame with her two-run homer.

Weaver’s two-run double in the first inning sparked a string of six runs to open the nightcap, and Lyndsey Sears drove in three of those runs.

Delaney Nuckols went 2 for 4 in the opener and added three hits in the nightcap. Her two-run single in the fourth inning of the nightcap cut the deficit to 6-4, but Weaver’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth sparked a four-run frame that put the game out of reach.

Lexi Hawkins (LCA) went 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the opener for RC.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 11 Lynchburg 18, Randolph-Macon 8

Ryan Kenney had four goals, Riley Mitchell added two goals and two assists, and the Hornets (11-4, 7-1 ODAC) defeated the Yellow Jackets (9-6, 5-3) at Shellenberger Field.

Roanoke 26, Randolph 1

Luke Kammerman had four goals and three goals, Wyatt Whitlow scored four goals, and the Maroons (13-5, 9-2 ODAC) obliterated the WildCats (1-15, 0-10) at Kerr Stadium in Salem.

Tyler Johnson scored RC’s lone goal off an assist from Jack Dolan.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 22 Jacksonville 20, Liberty 7

Sarah Elms and Jenny Kinsey scored five goals apiece and combined for five assists as the Dolphins (11-3, 5-0 ASUN) cruised to an easy victory over the Flames (9-7, 3-1) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.

Brooke Bryan had two goals and an assist for LU.

Notre Dame Maryland 18, Sweet Briar 5

Jade Stewart and Sara Morales scored six goals apiece as the Gators (6-5, 4-1 CSAC) routed the Vixens (5-6, 2-3) at Thayer Field in Sweet Briar.

Zerah Chase scored two goals for SBC.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Liberty 4, Kennesaw State 0

Nicaise Muamba defeated Raul Garcia 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles as the third-seeded Flames (11-10) swept the Owls (15-5) in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals at FGCU Tennis Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

Liberty is the defending ASUN champion and will face FGCU (15-6) in the championship match for the second straight season. The Eagles edged North Florida, 4-3, in another semifinal.

Rafael Marques Da Silva and Christiaan Worst and Thando Longwe-Smit won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, after the Flames claimed the doubles point.

Randolph 5, Roanoke 4

The WildCats (6-11, 2-5 ODAC) edged the Maroons (7-10, 3-5) at Elizabeth Campus Complex in Salem.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Liberty 4, FGCU 0

Maria Juliana Parra Romero outlasted Emma Bardet 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 at No. 1 singles to give the Flames (19-7) the victory over the Eagles (14-7) in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals at FGCU Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

Fourth-seeded Liberty advances to the tournament championship and will face second-seeded Stetson (21-2) at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Flames claimed the doubles point against FGCU and then secured three singles victories to lock up the berth into the title match. Tiffany Nguyen won in straight sets at No. 6 singles and Alexandra Almborg won at No. 4 singles.

The Hatters outlasted six-time defending tournament champion North Florida, 4-3, in the other semifinal.

Randolph 5, Roanoke 4

The WildCats (5-12, 3-6 ODAC) edged the Maroons (7-11, 3-6) at Elizabeth Campus Complex in Salem.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 9, Carolina 2

Jack Leftwich has delivered three quality appearances as the second part of the piggyback rotation the Hillcats utilize this season. The Lynchburg bats finally provided some run support.

Leftwich picked up his first victory in a Hillcats uniform with three strong innings in relief of starter Jake Miller, Richard Paz drove in two runs, and Lynchburg won its third straight over the Mudcats at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Leftwich gave up his first earned run of the season Saturday, but struck out three and allowed three hits. Miller allowed one earned run over four innings for the second consecutive start and left with a 3-1 lead.

The Hillcats (6-8) erupted for five runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-1 lead. Paz (2 for 5), Victor Planchart and Luis Durango (2 for 3) each had run-scoring hits, and Wilfri Peralta capped the frame with a two-run triple.

Alexander Cornielle (0-2) took the loss for the Mudcats (7-7). He allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits, walked five and struck out four over four innings.