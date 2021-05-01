Region roundup: Former LCA standout Strachan and ex-Liberty linebacker Butler join Colts, and more

Former Liberty Christian Academy standout Michael Strachan and ex-Liberty University linebacker Anthony Butler are both heading to the same franchise following Saturday’s third day of the NFL Draft.

Strachan was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round with the 229th pick. Then it didn’t take long following the draft’s conclusion for Butler to be signed as an undrafted free agent with the AFC South team.

The 6-foot-5 Strachan played at Division II Charleston and caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns in his three seasons with the program. He claimed second-team All-America honors in 2019.

Butler shined in his one season with the Flames. He became an anchor for the defense at middle linebacker with 67 tackles, four tackles for a loss, six passes defended and two interceptions.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lynchburg 5, Randolph-Macon 0

The second-seeded Hornets (14-2) only dropped three points and swept the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets (6-6) in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.