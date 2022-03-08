Region roundup: Four Lynchburg athletes headed to NCAA DIII track & field championships, and more

Four University of Lynchburg athletes will make the trip this weekend to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they’ll compete in a combined five events at the NCAA Division III indoor track & field championships.

Stephanie Burnett, Tor Hotung-Davidsen, Sam Llaneza and Aniya Seward qualified for the 2022 edition of NCAAs, which are set for Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track. Lynchburg has not sent four athletes to the indoor championship meet since the 2000-01 season, when seven Hornets competed and two took home national titles.

Llaneza will kick off Lynchburg’s stay this year with the 1-mile prelims at 1:20 p.m. Friday. Seward (60-meter hurdles) and Hotung-Davidsen (800) both compete in prelims Friday, as well. Burnett will wrap up the day in the 5K finals.

The finals of the 1-mile and 800-meter runs, as well as the hurdles, are set for Saturday. Seward also will compete in the triple jump Saturday morning.

Llaneza enters the 1-mile event with the nation’s third-fastest time (4:07.78), which also is an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record. He was an All-American in last year’s outdoor national championships in the 1,500 and helped UL to 18th place in the 2021 national cross country meet.

Burnett has competed twice in the NCAA cross country championships previously. Her program-record 5K time of 17:09.73 ahead of the indoor meet ranks ninth in the field.

Hotung-Davidsen owns the 11th-fastest 800 in the country, a program- and ODAC-record 1:51.75.

Seward’s 8.79 in the hurdles ranks 10th in Division III, and her triple jump mark of 38 feet, 4¼ inches is 20th. Both are program records. Seward, like Llaneza, also competed in the 2021 outdoor national meet in the triple jump and 100 hurdles.

BASEBALL

Averett 1, Lynchburg 0

Averett spoiled what began as a celebratory day for Lynchburg, beating the Hornets at Owen-Fulton Field in Danville.

After starting Tuesday with the news it had earned its highest ranking in program history at No. 7 in the D3baseball.com poll, the Hornets were held to just two hits in a shutout loss to the 3-10 Cougars. UL was held scoreless for the first time since April 17, 2021.

Averett went up on a two-out RBI single from Brandon Hatcher in the fifth inning, and the Hornets put a pair of runners on in the sixth and eighth frames but couldn’t bring them around. Logan Webster also moved into scoring position in the ninth inning on a pinch-hit single and steal, but Averett reliever Shane Michel induced a flyout and lineout to end it.

David Asbill (1-1) pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit. He walked five and struck out eight.

Starter Jack Bachmore (1-1) took the loss for UL (10-2), which had its eight-game win streak snapped. He scattered three hits across 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run while walking two and striking out three.

Adam Dofflemyer, Travis Shumate and Grayson Thurman combined to allow two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless frames. The bullpen trio did not walk a batter and struck out six.

Thurman accounted for three of those strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. He didn’t give up a hit, continuing his hot start to the season a day after picking up the ODAC’s pitcher of the week award.

The Altavista grad earned the honor for the second straight week as part of a UL sweep of the league’s weekly awards. The Hornets did the same last week. Carrson Atkins picked up the ODAC player of the week award Monday.

In three appearances last week, Thurman earned a win and two saves. He struck out 15 batters in six innings while allowing just one run.

In his win against William Peace, he struck out five across three innings. He fanned five in two frames for a save in UL’s 8-6 win over York, then earned another save a day later by striking out four in one inning to help the Hornets to a series sweep.

On the season, Thurman has struck out five or more batters in six of eight appearances. He’s given up three earned runs on 12 hits for a 1.56 ERA and is racking up strikeouts at a rate of 19.73 per nine innings.

SOFTBALL

Randolph 8-5, Southern Virginia 0-4

Amherst grad Dominique Irving reached on single and triple in the third and fifth innings, respectively, recording what turned into the difference-making run following her three-bagger as Randolph held off Southern Virginia in the nightcap at Randolph Softball Field.

Irving was 2 for 4 in Game 2 and scored as a result of Diane Mihiai’s single in the third and on an error in the fifth, which capped the scoring for the WildCats (4-6). Randolph went up 5-0 before SVU (1-6) made a comeback.

RC reliever Emily Morris gave up a two-out double and triple in the seventh, when SVU scored twice to pull within 5-4. But Morris struck out Sydney Matis to end it. The Knights also scored twice in the sixth.

Lexi Hawkins (LCA) recorded one of her two hits on the day in the second inning, doubling to put RC up 2-0. She also singled in the first inning of Game 1 and scored on a wild pitch.

Irving singled twice in the first game and scored two of Randolph’s eight runs in the shutout.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Drinkard finishes tied for ninth at Savannah Invitational

Appomattox grad Jillian Drinkard turned in an even-par 72 in the second round Tuesday, finishing in a tie for ninth individually and helping Methodist to third place in the Savannah Invitational at Savannah Quarters Country Club in Pooler, Georgia.

Drinkard carded an even-par 36 on the front nine, then looked like she could finish the day at 2-under after a pair of birdies on the back nine, but she double-bogeyed No. 18.

She finished one shot out of sixth place, two shots out of fourth and three shots back of second place. Centre’s Rylee Suttor won by six shots.

Carnegie Mellon took the team title, posting a 15-over 591 to beat Emory by four shots. Methodist was third at 21-over. University of Lynchburg finished in a tie for eighth at 33-over.

Emily Brubaker and Maddie Cody led the Hornets by finishing in a tie for 30th at 15-over.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Freece 17th in NCAA Zone A 3-Meter Diving

Liberty sophomore Maddie Freece finished 17th in 3-meter diving at the NCAA Division I Women’s Diving Zone A Championships on Tuesday at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

After posting a 259.45 in the prelims, Freece scored 267 points in the finals. Her combined score of 526.45 points was good for 17th place. Divers with the top five combined scores qualified for NCAA championships.

Sixty divers competed in the prelims of the 3-meter event. Freece was one of 18 to make the finals, which marked her third trip to the finals of an event at zone championships in her career.