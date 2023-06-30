Friday's finals of the Virginia State Golf Association's State Amateur Championship featured two teenagers with bright futures. The 36-hole event turned into a grueling, back-and-forth affair between Fredericksburg's Grayson Wood and Blacksburg's Jake Albert, but Wood emerged with the 1-up victory in the 110th Championship at Boonsboro Country Club.

Last year he was a finalist at the State Am at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk. This year, Wood's putter made all the difference in the win, a match in which neither player held more than a 3-up advantage.

Wood went 3-up late into the second 18 holes, on No. 12, but Albert won the 13th to cut the lead to 2-up, then pulled within one after a birdie on 15. Wood made a two-putt par to go 2-up at No. 16. Wood rolled in 15- and 20-foot putts during his round, and he almost won the match at 17, but his downhill birdie putt lipped out and Albert birdied the hole to pull within one with one hole left.

Both players parred No. 18, with Albert's birdie attempt to extend the match running past the hole.

“Jake put up an amazing fight,” Wood told the VSGA. “Best match that I could have asked for.”

Wood, a Massaponax grad on his way to play collegiately at VCU, now has won 13 of 14 matches he's played at VSGA championships, including the VSGA Junior Match Play last summer against Albert at Willow Oaks Country Club in Richmond.

Both players will participate in the U.S. Junior Amateur, scheduled for July in Charleston, South Carolina.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 13, Delmarva 0

Lynchburg starter Austin Peterson tossed a gem, taking a no-hitter into the sixth and ultimately facing just two over the minimum in the longest outing of his professional career, and the Hillcats' offense had a field day against a litany of Delmarva pitchers to pick up their second shutout victory of the series Friday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Peterson (3-5) went eight innings (three more than any of his previous appearances this season), striking out two and allowing just three base runners on a two singles and a hit by pitch.

He stranded the leadoff single he gave up in the sixth — the Shorebirds' first hit of the day — by retiring each of the next three, then plunked Trendon Craig with one out in the seventh. The mistake did no damage, though, as Peterson got Anderson De Los Santos to ground into a double play to end the frame.

Stiven Acevedo was the only Delmarva player to reach scoring position thanks to his leadoff single and stolen base against Peterson in the eighth, and Elio Prado got the 'Birds' other hit (a single) against Reny Artiles in the ninth.

Peterson and Artiles were the only pitchers to toe the rubber for the Hillcats. They combined for three strikeouts and didn't walk a batter.

The opposite situation unfolded for the visitors, who sent five arms to the mound, four of whom gave up at least one earned run.

Lynchburg tagged starter Bradley Brehmer (2-3) for two runs (one each in the first and third) on four hits. Zac Fascia got the scoring started with an RBI triple — the first of the Hillcats' seven extra-base hits. The 'Cats outhit Delmarva 14-3.

Pres Cavenaugh also had an RBI triple, and Jose Devers led the hosts at the plate by going 3 for 5 with two doubles. Seven of nine Hillcats had multiple hits or RBIs (or both).

Lynchburg tacked on two runs each in the fourth and fifth, then exploded for seven runs in the eighth against a pair of relievers. Randy Beriguete and Angel Vargas issued four of Delmarva's seven total walks in the frame, plunked one batter and let two runs score on wild pitches.

The 'Cats lead the series — which so far includes three shutouts — 2-1. Game 4 of the six-game series is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with fireworks to follow the contest.