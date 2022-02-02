Region roundup: Gafford named VHSL's new assistant director, and more

Perrymont Elementary School principal Ty Gafford was named the Virginia High School League’s new assistant director for compliance on Wednesday. He will take over his new role July 1, and his position fills the vacancy created by the retirement of associate executive director Tom Dolan.

“It is with excitement and enthusiasm that I enter this new phase of my career, ” Gafford said in a news release. “ … I will passionately pursue every opportunity to support my colleagues, the membership, and other stakeholders to provide opportunities for all students to learn, grow, and thrive in extracurricular activities and settings.”

Gafford has been principal at Perrymont Elementary since 2019. He served as principal at Altavista Combined School from 2010 to 2019, and was an assistant principal at the Campbell County school from 2006 to 2010.

He also taught history and was the girls varsity basketball coach and JV boys basketball coach at Heritage High School.

Gafford has two degrees from Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg). He has a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Randolph 70, Washington and Lee 63

Randolph had never reached the 14-win mark in a single season.

The WildCats got there by knocking off the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s last unbeaten team.

Randolph ended Wednesday night’s game on an 11-0 run to stun Washington Lee at Giles Gymnasium and set a program record for victories in a season.

The WildCats improved to 14-5 overall and 9-4 in league play. They had reached the 13-win mark in 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

Randolph held the Generals (14-4, 11-1) scoreless over the final three minutes.

Jordan Diehl’s layup with 3:20 remaining gave W&L a 63-59 lead.

The Generals missed their final five shots and turned the ball over once as RC scored the game’s final 11 points.

RC was 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to close the game.

The lone miss from the field resulted in an offensive rebound by Cierra Cook, and she made the subsequent free throws after being fouled. Cook scored seven of her 13 points in the game-defining run.

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting. She pulled down six rebounds.

Kylie Stark (Brookville) added 15 points and six rebounds.

Hanna Malik had 18 points for W&L. Diehl finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Lynchburg 54, Hollins 53

Kate Kolb’s layup with five seconds remaining lifted Lynchburg to a thrilling comeback victory over Hollins inside Hollins Gymnasium in Roanoke.

Kolb finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hornets (11-8, 7-5 ODAC).

Olivia Harris added 14 points.

Hollins (8-8, 4-7) led for more than 36 minutes, but was held scoreless for the final three-plus minutes after taking a 53-47 lead on Xavia Hahn’s jumper with 3:27 remaining.

Kolb and Harris combined to score the game’s final seven points.

Tia Tucker led Hollins with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and five steals.