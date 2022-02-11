Region roundup: Glass basketball claims Seminole boys and girls regular-season titles, Appomattox swimmers take region titles, and more

The E.C. Glass boys and girls basketball teams each claimed the regular-season Seminole District titles Friday night, and both squads will be No. 1 seeds for the upcoming district tournament, to be held Monday and Wednesday.

The Glass boys (19-3, 14-1) defeated Liberty 71-23 to officially earn the title, one night after holding off title challenger LCA. With the win, Glass avoided a share of the title with Heritage. Aidan Treacy and Keyon Hopkins led the way with 13 points each. Glass hosts fourth-seeded Rustburg on Monday at 7 p.m. The Red Devils (10-10, 6-8) earned a spot in the four-team field after Jefferson Forest fell to Heritage 56-45 on Friday.

The Hilltoppers captured their first district regular-season title under coach DJ Best, in his fourth season as head coach. Heritage (14-8, 12-2) will be the No. 2 seed and host No. 3 LCA (14-5, 10-3) on Monday at 7 p.m.

On the girls side, Glass earned its third straight regular-season championship. The Hilltoppers host No. 4 Liberty on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Jefferson Forest is the No. 3 seed and welcomes No. 4 LCA the same night at 6 p.m.

Finals will be held Wednesday ahead of the beginning of region tournaments.

TRACK & FIELD

Heritage's Alaysia Oakes is seeded first in five events at the Region 3C track & field championships, which will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at Heritage High.

Oakes is seeded first in her specialty events, the long jump (19 feet, 7 inches) and the triple jump (40-07.75). In the 55 dash, she enters with a time of 7.19, with Rustburg's NaKayla Foster seeded second at 7.28 and teammate Emily Coates third at 7.38. In the 300 dash, Oakes is ranked first (41.24), Coates second (41.77) and Foster third (43.27). Oakes also has the top time in the 500 dash (1:18.78).

Rustburg's 4x200 relay squad (Alexus Burks, Coates, Foster and Iyana Sherard) is seeded first at 1:46.04. Liberty's Susannah Allen is highest in the pole vault (10-00), while Heritage's Jaelyn Arnold holds the top distance in the shot put (36-11).

On the boys side, Brookville's Trey Lloyd is ranked first in the long jump (21-06.75 and the high jump (6-02). Heritage's Deuce Crawford is seeded first in the 55 dash (6.55) and runs the anchor in the Pioneers 4x200 relay team (Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele and Kam Burns), also with the top spot. LCA's Kai Moore is seeded first in the 55 hurdles (8.15) and pole vault (12-06).

Other locals to watch with top rankings include Brookville's Brent Wesolowski (500 dash, 1:09.26), Chasen Hunt (1,600 run, 4:32.64), LCA's Kai Moore (55 hurdles at 8.15), Brookville's 4x400 relay team (Christian Seeney, Yuet Lai, Hunt and Wesolowski), and Heritage's Darius Brown (triple jump, 45-05).

At the Region 1B/2B meet, held at Frazier Farms in Altavista on Saturday at 11 a.m., Colonels Jordan Pippin is first the 55 dash (7.19, tied with teammate Tyson Davis) and 300 dash (39.16). The Altavista boys are seeded first in the 4x200 relay (1:40.24).

The Region 4D championships, which feature athletes from Amherst, E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest, is scheduled for Monday in Winchester. Region meets are the final stop before indoor state championships.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Three Appomattox swimmers took home Region 2C titles Thursday, helping the Raiders boys to a second-place showing and the girls to fifth at the championship meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

On the boys side, juniors Bennett Goodman and Charlie Drinkard won their individual events by wide margins.

Goodman posted a 1:04.12 in the 100 butterfly, winning by more than a second after cutting 2.85 seconds off his seed time. Drinkard's 24.44 in the 50 free was good for a win by 0.64 seconds. He also cut 0.44 seconds off his seed time.

Goodman also was third in the 50 free with a 25.34, and Drinkard was third in the 100 back with a 1:04.55.

Catherine Thomas made it a sweep of the 50 free events with her 0.91-second win on the girls side. She posted a 26.28 for a season best by more than 1½ seconds.

Goodman and Drinkard contributed to a 70-point showing for the Appomattox boys, who finished a distant second to Radford, which had 146 points. The Appomattox girls had 57.5 points in the team standings, 10.5 points behind fourth-place Galax and 48.5 points off team champ Glenvar.

Thomas, also a junior, had three other top-three event finishes, swimming to runner-up honors in the butterfly (1:03.28, 4.73 seconds off the win) and to third-place showings in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.

Kate Hix, Mia Goodman and Berkley Jamerson combined with Thomas for a 2:12.47 in the medley relay, while Thomas, Goodman and Jamerson teamed up with Morgan Flamm for a 1:53.57 in the 200 free relay.

Drinkard and Goodman were part of Appomattox's second-place 200 medley relay (2:05.14) with Tyler Burton and Gabe Thompson, and the quartet combined again for second place in the 200 free relay with a 1:46.82.

Up next for Appomattox is the combined Class 1/2 swimming state championships Feb. 17 at Collegiate School Aquatics Center.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Kentucky 3, Liberty 1

Erin Coffel’s two-run homer in the sixth inning broke a tie and gave No. 19 Kentucky all the breathing room it needed to edge No. 24 Liberty in the Northern Lights/Southern Lights Tournament at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida.

Coffel’s two-run homer broke up a pitching duel between Liberty’s Karlie Keeney and a trio of Kentucky pitchers.

Keeney (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three earned runs on six hits, walking one and striking out two in six innings.

Alexia Lacatena (1-0), Izzy Harrison and Miranda Stoddard combined to allow one unearned run on two hits.

Kara Canetto and Lou Allan recorded the only hits for the Flames (0-2).

Pinch runner Lily Heidorn scored LU’s lone run when Caroline Hudson reached on a fielding error in the sixth.

Iowa 7, Liberty 0

Denali Loecker threw a two-hitter for her first career shutout and Tristin Doster hit a first-inning grand slam as Iowa rocked Liberty.

Loecker (1-0) struck out four and walked two.

Devyn Howard and Rachel Craine had one hit apiece for the Flames.

Emily Kirby (0-1) was tagged for four runs on two hits while only recording one out.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Penn State 4, Liberty 3

Miko Eala edged Deji Thomas-Smith 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 5 singles to give the Nittany Lions (4-2) the deciding point to defeat the Flames (2-4) at Penn State Indoor Tennis Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Sweet Briar 7, Sewanee 1

Reigning Eastern College Athletic Conference flat rider of the week Kacie Freeburg won her event by 24 points as the Vixens (5-2) easily dispatched the Tigers (1-3) in NCEA competition at the Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center in Sweet Briar.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Randolph's Chaffins fifth in Fastrack National Invitational high jump

In Staten Island, New York, Meghan Chaffins provided Randolph’s best showing, by far, in Friday’s Fastrack National Invitational at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility, posting a fifth-place finish in her high jump division and jumping to 35th in the long jump.

Chaffins, a graduate student, competed in the lower tier high jump (compared to the higher-tier high jump invitational) and cleared 1.5 meters (about 5 feet). In the long jump, she leaped 4.86 meters (about 15½ feet).