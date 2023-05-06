In a game that has become an annual rivalry matchup, E.C. Glass' defense stood firm by pitching a shutout against Dominion in the fourth quarter, and Penn Willman led the way offensively with four goals as the Hilltoppers earned a 13-10 win in a battle of two boys lacrosse state heavyweights held Saturday at Blue Ridge School in St. George.

Glass (9-2) led 5-2 after the first quarter, but Dominion (7-4) owned the second quarter to tie the game at 7. Both teams scored three times in the third quarter, leaving the game knotted at 10 heading into the final frame.

But Glass rattled off three goals in the fourth and held the Titans scoreless.

Robert Sorenson added three goals and two assists for the Hilltoppers, who face another tough squad, Roanoke-based Patrick Henry (8-1), on Tuesday at Glass.

Camp Conner and Charlie Landes (one assist) each scored two goals for ECG, while Jackson Grant and Lucas Dendy scored one goal apiece.

Matthew Ebert finished with nine saves to spur on Glass' defensive performance.

It was the tenth time since 2011 that the two programs have faced off. Glass won its second straight over the Loudoun County-based squad after falling to Dominion in the 2021 Class 4 state title game 11-10.

The Hilltoppers now own a 7-3 record in the series, including a 12-8 victory in the 2018 state championship game and a 21-11 win in the 2017 state semifinals.

The two programs are among the best in the state, with Glass once reeling off a 26-game winning streak (2018 through 2019) and Dominion (1-1) once winning 22 straight (2016 through 2017). Those marks are the third and fourth best in state history, respectively.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Washington & Lee 12, Lynchburg 11

Jake Rust scored three times and goalie Tyler Hadley registered 12 saves, but No. 11 Lynchburg fell to No. 9 Washington & Lee in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship game at Shellenberger Field on Saturday.

W&L — which now is tied with UL at three games apiece in their meetings in ODAC championship games — led 6-4 at halftime, and the teams each scored three times in the third frame.

Lynchburg received back-to-back goals from Finn Schmidt and Rust to start the fourth quarter, tying the game at 9. The Generals and Hornets then traded goals for a 10-10 tie, but W&L's Will Schnorr and Jack Elliott scored a goal apiece for a 12-10 lead. Lynchburg's Dylan Wolfe scored with 2:11 remaining, but Lynchburg couldn't come up with the tying goal down the stretch.

The Hornets (13-6), who were making their ninth straight (17th overall) appearance in an ODAC title game before falling short of securing a 10th league crown, now await the announcement of the NCAA tournament field on Sunday at 9 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Jacksonville 14, Liberty 13

In Jacksonville, Florida, top-seeded Liberty outscored Jacksonville 3-1 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the Dolphins' Brianna Samuels notched the game-winning goal with 2:20 remaining in the extra period in the ASUN Championship game.

It was Liberty's first time in the conference title game. Jacksonville won its fourth straight ASUN conference title. Liberty finishes the season with a 12-7 record. Cami Merkel led the Lady Flames with four goals.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 13, Jacksonville State 3

In a seven-inning affair at Liberty Baseball Stadium, Liberty scored in every inning to rout Jacksonville State.

Liberty designated hitter Todd Hudson, in his first collegiate start, collected two hits and hit his first collegiate home run. He drove in three runs on the day. Three Hillier also blasted a home run, his fourth of the season, and Brayden Horton added two hits and scored a career-high four runs.

Liberty lost to the Gamecocks on Friday, so the series is tied at 1 ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. finale.

Bridgewater 7, No. 4 Lynchburg 6

Avery Neaves led the game off with a two-run blast to the treetops in left field at Fox Field, but Bridgewater scored twice in the top of the eighth, then held on as Lynchburg attempted a rally in the bottom of the eighth.

With Lynchburg trailing 7-5, Benton Jones smacked a run-scoring double that scored Brandon Garcia. But closer Brett Tharpe limited the damage and held on for the two-inning save.

Lynchburg, which suffered its first loss at Fox on the season, faces elimination when it takes on Bridgewater at 11 a.m. Sunday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Randolph 8, Bridgewater 7

Virginia Wesleyan 7, Randolph 6

In Ashland on Saturday, Randolph College earned its first victory in the ODAC Tournament for the first time since 2014, but then fell to Virginia Wesleyan in an elimination game later in the day.

In the first game, Amherst grad Dominque Irving went 4 for 4 with an RBI, while Brookville grad Kylie Stark was 3 for 4 and drove in one run. Randolph built an 8-2 lead and then withstood a five-run Bridgewater sixth.

In the nightcap, Randolph scored three times in the top of the seventh after trailing 7-3, but left the tying run on second. Irving added three more hits for Randolph in the game and went 7 for 8 on the day.

Roanoke 5, Lynchburg 4

Guilford 2, Lynchburg 1

After winning to open the ODAC Tournament on Friday, Lynchburg's furious rally to open action Saturday fell short in the sixth inning, and the Hornets were eliminated on a walkoff in their second game.

Roanoke reliever Lindsay Gedro held on for the save in the first game. Lynchhburg's Sarah Watts, Gracie Dooley (Liberty High), Olivia Herman and Kaleigh Hackett (Appomattox) all had two hits apiece.

In the second game, Guilford's Shiloh Gray earned the win and singled home the winning run.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 8, Charleston 2

In Charleston, South Carolina, the Lynchburg bats came alive late to give the pitching the help it needed, and the Hillcats won their second straight game.

Following a 10-3 victory on Friday, Lynchburg (13-13) was held to just one hit and no runs through the first five innings by Charleston starter Trevor Martin. But Martin exited in the sixth, and the Hillcats pounced on the RiverDogs bullpen.

Trailing 1-0, the Hillcats scored three times in the sixth inning, highlighted by Wuilfredo Antunez' two-run single. Up 3-2 heading into the top of the ninth, Lynchburg added five more runs. Guy Lipscomb drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in that frame.

Lynchburg leads the series 3-2. The finale is set for 5:05 p.m. Sunday.