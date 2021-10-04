Region Roundup: Glass grad Moses Hutchison reaches All-America status again, and more

E.C. Glass graduate Moses Hutchison became an All-American for the third time in his collegiate career Sunday, as the University of Mary Washington standout won the doubles championship at the International Tennis Association's Division III Southeast Regional with partner Andrew Watson in Fredericksburg.
Hutchison, a 2017 graduate who won two team state titles and a doubles state title during his impressive high school career, also advanced to Sunday's singles finals before falling to Johns Hopkins' Thomas Yu, 6-1, 6-1.
The 6-foot-4 senior advances with Watson to the ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia, where the duo will play for the national title Oct. 14 through 17 at the Rome Tennis Center.
At the regional, Hutchison and Watson caught fire to defeat Johns Hopkins' Rohan Reddy and Daniel Ardila 8-5 in the semifinal round, then notched a victory over teammates Cole Tecce and Peter Leese in the championship, 8-5.
Hutchison's collegiate career has been full with accolades. In addition to several all-Capital Athletic Conference honors, he has more than a dozen victories over nationally ranked opponents and in 2020 was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors college division men's tennis player of the year.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Liberty in fourth at Hamptons Intercollegiate
Liberty was in fourth at 10-over par when darkness halted play midway through the second round for the 12-team field in the two-day, 54-hole Hamptons Intercollegiate at Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton, New York.
The Flames are tied for fourth with Duke and are nine shots behind leader Northwestern.
Georgia Tech is in second at 6 over, and Virginia is third at 9 over.
The Flames’ five players completed seven to nine holes in the second round. That will be completed Tuesday morning and followed by the third round.
Austin Duncan and Austin Barbin are tied for seventh at 2 over.
LU’s Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) is playing as an individual and is in a tie for 12th at 3 over. That tie includes teammate Jonathan Yaun.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UL’s Brubaker tied for first at Generals Invite
Lynchburg’s Emily Brubaker is one of three players tied for first after the first round of the Generals Invite held at The Cascades at The Homestead in Hot Springs.
Brucker, Washington and Lee’s An Shelmire and Carnegie Mellon’s Sriya Mupparaju each shot an even-par 71 in the first round.
W&L leads Carnegie Mellon by five shots. The Generals shot 13 over.
Lynchburg is in fifth place at 38 over. The Hornets are four shots behind fourth-place Sewanee and one shot ahead of sixth-place Bridgewater.
Emily Erickson is the second-highest-place golfer for UL. She is in a tie for 25th at 9 over.
HIGH SCHOOLS
JF and LCA to play football Thursday
Rather than playing on the traditional Friday night, Jefferson Forest and Liberty Christian will meet at Williams Stadium on Thursday night at 7 p.m. this week because Homecoming festivities at Liberty University are planned over the weekend.
Jefferson Forest is currently 0-5 (0-2 Seminole) and coming off a 49-32 loss to Halifax County last week. LCA is 5-0 overall and 2-0 against Seminole opponents, and is fresh off a 49-13 win over Rustburg.
LCA holds a 2-1 lead in the series.
Timberlake Road rivals set to clash
Brookville and Heritage will highlight Week 7 of the high school football season. The teams play at 7 p.m. Friday at Stinger Stadium.
Heritage (4-1) will be eyeing revenge for a 28-7 loss to BHS in the abbreviated spring campaign, during which the Bees went 6-0. Brookville got back into the win column when the teams clashed in March after having lost six straight to the Pioneers, a streak that had dated back to 2016.
Both teams are coming off a bye week. Heritage most recently defeated Rustburg 28-14 on Sept. 27, while Brookville (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season Sept. 24 at LCA.
Friday's game will be the 30th meeting between HHS and BHS. Heritage has won 15 of those games and Brookville 14.
Odds and ends
Staunton River returns to the gridiron this week for just the fourth time this season and for the first time since Sept. 17 when it hosts Franklin County on Friday. The Golden Eagles (2-1) have had three games either postponed or canceled this season because of COVID-19 protocols. … Another intriguing matchup in Week 7 pits E.C. Glass against Amherst in a game at Lynchburg City Stadium. The Hilltoppers and Lancers have met 40 times since 1970, and they've split the series evenly, with 20 wins apiece.