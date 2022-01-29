Region roundup: Green lifts UL women's basketball past Guilford in OT, and more

Erin Green was the hero for Lynchburg women's basketball when her shot hit high off the backboard and fell through the basket as the buzzer sounded in overtime, lifting the Hornets past Guilford, 71-70, at Turner Gymnasium.

Green was responsible for all five of Lynchburg’s points in overtime and corralled an important defensive rebound. With 1:51 left in the extra period, she put UL up 69-68 on a 3-pointer. Ashtyn Zeigler answered 79 seconds later to give Guilford (5-11, 3-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) a one-point advantage, and the Quakers had a chance for some insurance with two seconds left, but J’La Hinson missed two free throws.

Green (11 points, nine rebounds) pulled down the rebound, Lynchburg called timeout with 1.7 seconds left, and Lizzie Davis (nine rebounds, four assists, four steals, team-high 21 points) found Green in the paint at the other end to set up Green’s desperation shot that turned into the game winner.

Lynchburg (10-7, 6-4 ODAC) nearly had the game won in regulation, with Olivia Harris (14 points) hitting a 3 with 44 seconds left for a three-point lead. Green had a block on Guilford’s next possession, but Hinson hit the offensive glass, and Lindsay Gauldin (game-high 25 points) sank the tying 3 with 17 seconds left. UL’s Meredith Vetter missed a layup with two seconds left in regulation.

Randolph 58, Eastern Mennonite 54

In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite and Randolph traded the lead multiple times in the fourth quarter, but the host Royals gave away chances to tie the game in the final minute as the WildCats held on at Yoder Arena.

EMU (5-13, 1-11 ODAC) led 54-52 with 2:07 left, but Brii Redfearn’s free throw to secure that advantage was the final point the Royals scored. Cameron O’Neil tied it 29 seconds later, and Yanessa Cabrera’s floater in the lane with 42 seconds left gave Randolph the lead for good.

E.C. Glass grad Mya Hamlet had a chance to tie it for EMU when she drew a foul on a drive into the lane with 33 seconds left, but she missed both free throws. Brookville grad Kylie Stark, a rival of Hamlet’s during their high school years, went 2 for 4 in two trips to the line on the other end to seal the win for RC.

Stark had 12 points and seven rebounds to go with two steals and two assists. Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson led all scorers with 22 points for Randolph.

Hamlet had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for EMU. Constance Komara led the Royals with 17 points.

The WildCats moved to 13-4 overall and 8-3 in ODAC play, tying program records for wins in both categories. RC last tallied 13 wins overall in 2016-17 and reached eight wins in league play in 1997-98.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Roanoke 79, Randolph 51

In Salem, Roanoke led from start to finish at the Cregger Center as it picked up its fifth straight win.

The Maroons (14-4, 6-3 ODAC) built a double-digit lead less than five minutes in and never let their advantage slip below seven points after that. Roanoke had major advantages in points in the paint (46-12) and scored 23 points off 16 Randolph turnovers (while the WildCats had just four points off 11 Roanoke miscues). Roanoke led by as many as 32 points.

Efosa U-Edosomwan led Roanoke with 18 points. Danny Bickey had a team-high 16 points for Randolph (4-14, 1-9 ODAC).

SWIMMING

UL sweeps SVU

Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s teams combined for 22 victories out of the 28 events on Senior Day to sweep Southern Virginia at Liberty Natatorium.

The UL women ran away with a 210-51 victory while the men won 145-116.

Bridgewater 150, Sweet Briar 41

In Bridgewater, Acadia ElzHowe posted the Vixens’ lone victory on the day, winning the 200 freestyle.

MEN’S TENNIS

Duke 4, Liberty 1

In Columbia, South Carolina, Christiaan Worst gave Liberty its lone point on the day, winning his No. 4 singles match over Duke’s Connor Krug 6-2, 6-3 as the Flames fell in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Carolina Indoor Tennis Center.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 7, Campbell 0

Liberty took two of three doubles matches to secure the team’s doubles point and swept all six singles matches to finish off Campbell at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

Liberty 6, Georgetown 1

The Flames dropped just one match on the day when Kalani Soli retired in the second set of her bout on the No. 1 court, but her teammates did more than enough to secure the win over Georgetown at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

INDOOR TRACK

Liberty in Bob Pollock Invitational

In Clemson, South Carolina, Naomi Armstrong and Anthony Bryan were the top finishers Saturday for the Flames, taking third in their individual events in the Bob Pollock Invitational at Clemson University Indoor Complex.

Armstrong’s 2:09.86 in the 800-meter women’s run was a personal best. Bryan cleared 14-9 in the pole vault for the best showing among the LU men.

LU's Will Jefferson was second in the mile Friday with a 4:06.63, 0.68 seconds behind Charleston Southern’s Jamey Domoney. Jefferson’s mark in his collegiate debut for the event was the new program best for a freshman.

UL records fall at Steemer Showcase

In Springfield, Ohio, three runners established new program bests for Lynchburg, which also picked up four event victories in the Steemer Showcase hosted by Wittenberg University.

Stephanie Burnett won the women’s 5K with a program-record 17:46.86. Sam Llaneza won the men’s mile with a record-setting 4:12.39, and Tor Hotung-Davidsen came out on top of the men’s 800 with a 1:51.41 to take over the top spot in the Lynchburg record book.

Aniya Seward also won the 60-meter hurdles with an 8.96.