Region roundup: Gulakowski's big game lifts Liberty baseball over North Florida, and more

Brady Gulakowski entered Liberty’s first ASUN Conference series lacking major power numbers at the plate. The infielder had two home runs and 16 RBIs through 15 games.

One weekend at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, may have gotten Gulakowski on track.

Gulakowski hit a home run for the second straight game and drove in four runs as No. 14 Liberty powered its way to a 7-5 victory over North Florida on Sunday afternoon.

The victory secured the series victory for the Flames (14-4, 2-1 ASUN) after the Ospreys (7-13, 1-2) won the opener early Saturday afternoon.

Gulakowski gave the Flames needed breathing room with a two-run homer in the seventh inning that put them ahead 7-4.

Gulakowski went 3 for 4 with four RBIs Sunday. He was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third inning to bring in the Flames’ first run, and then his RBI double in the fifth inning sparked a four-run frame.

Gulakowski finished the series with two homers and seven RBIs.

Cameron Foster went 4 for 5 and drove in Gulakowski in the fifth with a double, and Three Hiller clubbed a two-run homer in the fifth.

Mason Fluharty (3-1) pitched 3 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory. He allowed two hits and struck out six.

Cade Hungate picked up his sixth save by allowing two hits over 1 ⅓ innings.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 8, Eastern Kentucky 1

Emily Kirby struck out a season-high 13 and allowed one hit in a complete-game effort as the Flames (17-12, 3-0 ASUN) completed the series sweep of the Colonels (4-22, 0-3) at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond, Kentucky.

Kirby (2-3) surrendered a leadoff homer to Sammi Miller and then did not allow a hit the rest of the way. She walked six and hit one batter in her 134-pitch outing.

Mary Claire Wilson and Caroline Hudson each hit two-run homers, and Hudson finished with three RBIs. Devyn Howard went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

No. 4 Christopher Newport 8-15, Randolph 7-1

Sarah Proctor drove in two runs in the opener and four more in the nightcap as the fourth-ranked Captains (21-0) swept the WildCats (5-12) in a doubleheader at Randolph Softball Field.

Proctor’s RBI double in the seventh inning of the nightcap sparked a seven-run frame that featured a grand slam from McKenzie Presson.

RC scored twice in the bottom of the seventh in the opener to cut the deficit to one run and had the tying run on base, but Kate Alger recorded the final out to preserve the triumph.

Allie Jarrett went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the opener for the WildCats. Dominique Irving (Amherst) scored three runs and Paige Naples (Liberty High) added a triple in the first game.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Liberty 16, Cincinnati 12

Jordan Baerga scored a team-high four goals, Mackenzie Lehman and Jordan Shieve three goals apiece, and the Flames (5-4) defeated the Bearcats (4-6) at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

MEN’S TENNIS

FGCU 4, No. 68 Liberty 3

Randy Wilson outlasted Christiaan Worst 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles to record the winning point for the Eagles (9-5, 2-0 ASUN), who defeated the Flames (4-8, 0-2) at FGCU Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

FGCU 4, Liberty 3

Alba Retorillo outlasted Tiffany Nguyen 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 6 singles to secure the victory for the Eagles (9-5, 2-0 ASUN) over the Flames (12-5, 1-1) at FGCU Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

Sweet Briar 9, Averett 0

Ruth de Souza outlasted Maxence Lippens 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 at No. 1 singles as the Vixens (10-2) swept the Cougars (2-3) at Van Der Meer Tennis Center in Sweet Briar.

Sweet Briar 9, Randolph-Macon 0

Ana Patino and Sofia Andrade recorded 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, as the Vixens swept the Yellow Jackets (3-2) at Van Der Meer Tennis Center in Sweet Briar.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Sweet Briar wins Marlins Invitational

Amani Narang, Haley Holzworth and Emma Winn posted top-10 finishes as Sweet Briar pulled away from the field and won the Marlins Invitational held at Cypress Point Country Club in Virginia Beach.

Sweet Briar finished with a team total of 169-over par and was 96 strokes ahead of second-place Randolph-Macon.

Narang finished second overall at 14 over. Holzworth finished sixth and Winn finished in a tie for 10th.