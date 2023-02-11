Heritage junior Akera Molette continued her winning ways Saturday, claiming three individual events at the Region 3C Championships and vaulting Heritage to the team title over runner-up Charlottesville at Heritage High.

Molette (who was named the Seminole District Invitational runner of the year late last month) won the 55 hurdles, high jump and triple jump titles and ran the opening leg in Heritage's 4x200 relay. The Pioneers won that event (with Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden and Taylor Porter) in 1:55.14, holding off challenger Charlottesville (1:56.08).

Molette ran an 8.63 in the 55 hurdles; posted a 5 foot, 4 inches mark in the high jump; and went 37-07.50 in the triple jump. She was named Region 3C female athlete of the year for her efforts.

Heritage also received wins from Taylor Porter in the 55 dash (7.44) and Jaelyn Arnold in the shot put (36-03).

The Pioneers finished with 90 points to best the 16-team field, while runner-up Charlottesville finished with 73.33 points. HHS coach Don Alexander was named girls coach of the year.

Saturday's strong showing was the final tune-up before the Class 3 state championships, which will be held in conjunction with Class 4 at Liberty University on Feb. 27 and 28. The Heritage girls will seek their seventh state championship in program history and attempt to win their second straight indoor state title.

Liberty Christian sophomore Kona Moore won two events Saturday. Moore held off Fort Defiance's Taylor Cubbage by one-tenth of a second in the 300 dash by running a 44.85 and claimed the pole vault with an 11-foot mark.

LCA won the boys side of the event over runner-up Heritage, and the Bulldogs received three first-place individual finishes.

Landon Hoy won the 55 hurdles (8.37), Dalton Nesselrotte took home the high jump title (6-04), and Tyler Murray won the shot put (46-08.50).

The Bulldogs also dominated the relays, winning two of three: the 4x200 relay by holding off Heritage and 4x400 relay by 1.45 seconds over Broadway.

LCA senior Samuel O'Reagan was named male athlete of the meet after running the opening leg of the 4x200 relay and finishing second in the 55 hurdles and pole vault. Bulldogs coach Halle Paauw was named boys coach of the year.

For more results, see B2.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Staunton River dominates Region 3D meet

Thanks in large part to its sterling sophomore class, Staunton River cruised past the 12-team field to win the Region 3D championships and set itself up for what should be a strong showing at the upcoming Class 3 state meet.

SRHS qualified 11 wrestlers for states on Saturday, and seven of them won region titles. The Golden Eagles were so dominant that they put a wrestler in the finals of every weight class except three: 144, 190 and 285.

Colin Martin (113 pounds), Caiden Saavendra (126), Noah Nininger (132), Peyton Hatcher (138), Bo Ice (150), Brady Barns (157) and Macon Ayers (165) all won titles at the regional, held at Christiansburg High. Of those seven wrestlers, all are sophomores except Ice, a senior.

Junior Levi Roach (1-6), sophomore Josh Kelly (175) and senior Austin Powell (215) all posted runner-up finishes for Staunton River, while freshman Josh Manning qualified by finishing third in 120.

Martin and Nininger are trying to get back to the finals after winning state championships as freshmen last February.

Staunton River is expected to go head to head with several teams for the Class 3 team title at the Salem Civic Center on Friday and Saturday. Among the challengers will be Heritage, which claimed its first region title in school history late last month, and four-time defending state champ New Kent. Staunton River will try for its first state wrestling championship in program history.

For more results, see B2.

Appomattox gets six state qualifiers

The Raiders finished sixth overall at the Region 2C Championships, held at James River High in Buchanan on Saturday, but six Raiders managed to qualify for the Class 1/2 state championships.

Jeremiah Gonzin (113) and Frank Gonzin (138) each wrestled into the finals and posted runner-up finishes, while Aloese Aloese took third in 150. Deacon Murphy (144), Jeremiah Bradley (175) and Josiah Perry (190) all placed fourth.

The Class 2 state meet will be held in conjunction with classes 1 and 3 in Salem on Friday and Saturday.

For more results, see B2.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 8, San Jose State 0

Alexis Soto’s grand slam capped a five-run first inning, Paige Bachman threw a two-hitter, and the Flames claimed their first victory of the season by beating the Spartans in the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational at Bill Barber Park in Irvine, California.

Bachman (1-1) became the first Liberty pitcher to throw a shutout in her first career start since Ali Thompson on Feb. 16, 2001, against Youngstown State.

The Flames (1-3) gave Bachman all the run support she needed with a five-run first inning. Soto (3 for 4) turned on the first pitch of her at-bat and the ball easily cleared the outfield wall for her first career grand slam.

Caroline Hudson and Mary Claire Wilson had two hits apiece.

Liberty opened the season Thursday evening with a 1-0, eight-inning loss to No. 1 Oklahoma. The Flames lost 8-5 in eight innings to No. 16 Duke and then fell 8-0 in six innings to No. 14 Washington on Friday.

Lemley, Hokies off to 5-0 start

No. 11 Virginia Tech cruised to five victories in the UNCW Tournament, and sophomore right-hander Emma Lemley was dominant in her two appearances.

The Forest native and reigning ACC freshman of the year scattered four hits in a season-opening shutout against East Carolina, and then threw a one-hitter against host UNC Wilmington the next day.

She has struck out 16 and issued only one walk over 12 innings.

Bigham throws no-hitter, earns two saves in first three appearances

Freshman Eden Bigham became the first Virginia pitcher since 2019 to throw a solo no-hitter when she guided the Cavaliers to a 5-0 season-opening win over Lamar on Thursday.

Bigham, the former Rustburg High star, picked up a pair of two-inning saves in UVa’s following two games against Sam Houston State on Friday and Lamar on Saturday morning.

She has struck out 16, walked seven and allowed two hits over 11 innings.

COLLEGE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

UL swimmers claim half of ODAC’s top athlete awards at league championships

In Greensboro, North Carolina, University of Lynchburg swimmers earned three of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s top six individual athlete awards Saturday to cap the league’s men’s and women’s championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Hornets men finished second as a team, while the women were third.

UL grad student Colton Schnars was named the men’s swimmer of the meet and helped the Hornets post 606 points for their runner-up finish. Washington and Lee claimed the men’s title — its eighth all-time — by nearly 300 points, while the Generals women beat second-place Roanoke by an even larger margin (nearly 400 points).

The Hornets women tallied 516.6 points to finish 19 points behind the Maroons. W&L tallied 930 points and hoisted the ODAC championship trophy for the 32nd time.

Lynchburg’s Lindsey Hair, a junior, claimed the ODAC scholar athlete award on the women’s side, while senior Matt Fields was given the title among the men.

Caroline Russell, a freshman at Randolph-Macon and an E.C. Glass grad, was named the women’s rookie of the meet. She helped the Yellow Jackets to a fourth-place showing (they finished 34.5 points behind UL) as a team.

Also on the women’s side, Sweet Briar posted 142 points to finish seventh in the team standings, while Randolph was eighth among the 10 teams at the meet with 110 points.

The WildCats men finished seventh among eight teams with 107 points.