Region roundup: High school football schedule shaken up, and more

Jefferson Forest's game against Liberty Christian, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed "due to a large number of individuals on the JFHS football team being ill," Cavaliers athletic director Jedd Zaring wrote in a release Wednesday afternoon.
A makeup date has yet to be announced. LCA improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Seminole District play last week after defeating Rustburg. Jefferson Forest (0-5, 0-2) is coming off a non-district loss to Halifax County. The Cavaliers endured a two-week quarantine period because of COVID-19 cases in the abbreviated spring season.
In another change announced Wednesday, William Campbell (1-3) said its home game against Nelson (1-4) will now be played Thursday at 6 p.m. The Generals are looking to get back to the win column after last week's loss at Gretna. The Governors were blanked by Chatham last week.
That means two area games will be played Thursday night. In the other, Staunton River (2-1) takes on Franklin County (1-3) in Moneta.
Amherst promotes Pigg
Amherst athletic director Robert Curd announced Wednesday the school has promoted JV soccer coach Ryan Pigg to the position of head varsity boys coach. An Amherst grad, Pigg also played soccer at Bridgewater and coached with Central Virginia United's travel program in addition to his two years as JV coach.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Liberty, local players honored by NFCA
The Liberty University softball team and four former area high school softball standouts earned recognition this week for their work in the classroom.
Liberty earned the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Academic Team award for the sixth time in eight years, and nine players received mention as Easton/NFCA All-America scholar-athletes. The Flames posted a team GPA of 3.3 in the 2020-21 academic year.
Liberty High grads Paige Naples (Randolph) and Gracie Dooley (Lynchburg), Brookville alumna Kylie Stark (RC) and Amherst grad Dominique Irving (RC) were recognized Tuesday as 2020-21 All-American scholar athletes by the NFCA. The four earned the honor by posting a GPA of 3.5 or better during the last school year.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Randolph 3, Hampden-Sydney 2
Evan Blow scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Tucker Leverone in the 71st minute as the WildCats (9-0-1, 2-0-1 ODAC) rallied in the second half to remain unbeaten with a victory over the Tigers (4-4-1, 1-2) at Hellmuth-Gibson Field in Hampden-Sydney.
Wade Hall scored off an assist from Blow in the 58th minute to tie the game.
Lynchburg 2, Roanoke 0
Luke Mega and Liam Lovell each scored a goal, Justin Ennis recorded five saves, and the Hornets (6-4-1, 2-1 ODAC) defeated the Maroons (6-3-2, 1-1-1) at Kerr Stadium in Salem.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Mary Washington 1
Abbi Leeper had 18 kills, eight digs and two blocks, Mya Green finished with 18 digs and 46 assists, and the Hornets (6-9) defeated the Eagles (12-7) by scores of 25-21, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23 at Turner Gymnasium.
Randolph-Macon 3, Randolph 0
Danielle LaRosa had 11 kills and four blocks as the Yellow Jackets (9-4, 4-0 ODAC) swept the WildCats (6-7, 2-2) by scores of 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 at Crenshaw Gymnasium in Ashland. Logan Warren had four kills for RC.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
No. 19 Lynchburg 6, Bridgewater 0
Jackie Lerro scored three goals and dished out two assists as the Hornets (7-3, 2-0 ODAC) routed the Eagles (4-7, 1-1) at Jopson Athletic Complex in Bridgewater. Emily Yanes added two goals.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER