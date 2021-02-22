Region roundup: Hillcats announce 2021 coaching staff, plus results from area college games

The Cleveland Indians on Monday announced their minor league coaching staffs for the 2021 season.
Dennis Malave headlines the Lynchburg Hillcats’ new staff as the manager of the Low-A East Division affiliate. Malave, 41, was supposed to manage the Hillcats in 2020, but the minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Malave is entering his 17th year in the Indians organization, having been both a player and a coach. The Caracus, Venezuela, native, was an outfielder in the minor leagues for Cleveland from 1998 to 2004 and a bullpen catcher for the Indians from 2007 to 2008. He joined the Indians coaching ranks as a hitting coach for the Arizona League Indians from 2011 to 2017 and was the bench coach for Double-A Akron in 2018. He was the manager for the short-season Mahoning Valley in 2019.
Tony Arnold will join the Hillcats’ staff as pitching coach, Chris Smith will be hitting coach, and Juan De La Cruz will serve as bench coach.
Arnold returns to Lynchburg after serving as the Hillcats’ pitching coach in the 2015 and 2018 seasons. De La Cruz played in the Indians’ organization between 2010 and 2017, and last season was supposed to be his first on staff with the Hillcats. Smith joined the organization in 2019 as the Dominican Summer League Indians’ hitting coach.
Juan Acevedo (strength and conditioning coach) and Patrick Reynolds (athletic trainer) are new to Lynchburg for 2021.
MEN'S GOLF
Lynchburg at Oglethorpe-Royal Lakes Invitational
In Flowery Branch, Georgia, Lynchburg junior Harry Hodgert (Holy Cross) shot 3 over through 27 holes and is in a three-way tie for third at the Oglethorpe-Royal Lakes Invitational at Royal Lakes Golf & Country Club.
The 54-hole invitational is divided into two days with each golfer, participating as an individual, playing 27 holes each day.
Hodgert trails Bridgewater's Jacob Laughlin by five shots.
UL, in addition to Hodgert, has three golfers in the top 11 at the halfway mark. Elijah Moore is tied for fifth at 4 over, and Andrew Watson is in a tie for 11th at 7 over.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
LU's Bishop-Riley named ASUN player of the week
Liberty super senior Amber Bishop-Riley was named the ASUN Conference player of the week. It is her fourth ASUN player of the week honor, and coupled with her two awards garnered during the Flames' time in the Big South Conference, she has racked up a program-record six conference player of the week awards.
Bishop-Riley shined during Liberty's seven-game week against New Mexico State, Troy, LSU and Alabama. She batted .450 with three home runs, five runs scored and six RBIs.