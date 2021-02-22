Region roundup: Hillcats announce 2021 coaching staff, plus results from area college games

The Cleveland Indians on Monday announced their minor league coaching staffs for the 2021 season.

Dennis Malave headlines the Lynchburg Hillcats’ new staff as the manager of the Low-A East Division affiliate. Malave, 41, was supposed to manage the Hillcats in 2020, but the minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malave is entering his 17th year in the Indians organization, having been both a player and a coach. The Caracus, Venezuela, native, was an outfielder in the minor leagues for Cleveland from 1998 to 2004 and a bullpen catcher for the Indians from 2007 to 2008. He joined the Indians coaching ranks as a hitting coach for the Arizona League Indians from 2011 to 2017 and was the bench coach for Double-A Akron in 2018. He was the manager for the short-season Mahoning Valley in 2019.

Tony Arnold will join the Hillcats’ staff as pitching coach, Chris Smith will be hitting coach, and Juan De La Cruz will serve as bench coach.

Arnold returns to Lynchburg after serving as the Hillcats’ pitching coach in the 2015 and 2018 seasons. De La Cruz played in the Indians’ organization between 2010 and 2017, and last season was supposed to be his first on staff with the Hillcats. Smith joined the organization in 2019 as the Dominican Summer League Indians’ hitting coach.