Region Roundup: Hillcats drop season openers to Salem, Lynchburg baseball continues to shine, and more

Marcelo Mayer drove in three runs as Salem outlasted Lynchburg in the resumption of a suspended game, then drove in the game-winning run in the nightcap, and the Red Sox swept the season-opening games over the Hillcats on Saturday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Red Sox (2-0) won the resumption of Friday’s suspended game, 11-8, and then claimed a 4-3 triumph in the seven-inning nightcap.

Mayer’s fourth-inning RBI single scored Eduardo Vaughan to put Salem ahead 4-3 in the nightcap. Miguel Suero and Jhonny Felix combined to not allow a hit over the final 3⅔ innings to secure the triumph.

Lynchburg’s lone runs came on Jorge Burgos’ three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning that tied the game at 3.

The Hillcats (0-2) scored seven times in the fifth inning of the opener to take a 7-6 lead.

The inning was highlighted by Milan Tolentino’s bases-clearing double.

The lead didn’t last long, as Phillips Sikes’ RBI single tied the game, and Eddinson Paulino’s two-run double gave Salem the lead for good in the bottom half of the frame.

Zach Pettway (0-1) blew the save in the opener and took the loss. Davis Sharpe (0-1) surrendered the go-ahead run in the nightcap and suffered the loss in 2⅓ innings of relief.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 5 Lynchburg 9, No. 24 Christopher Newport 4

In Newport News, the fifth-ranked Hornets shot out to a 7-0 lead, then withstood a rally by Christopher Newport in the seventh inning as the Lynchburg bats heated up for the second straight game in a matchup of two top-25 Division III squads.

Lynchburg left fielder Avery Neaves went 2 for 4 with a double, a two-run homer and three RBIs. Catcher Holden Fiedler was 2 for 5 and drove in four runs. And Logan Webster and Gavin Collins each added two hits for the Hornets (22-5), who pounded out 11 hits and scored nine runs for the second straight game.

Starter Zach Potts earned the win, pitching six innings and allowing four runs (all earned) on five hits. He struck out five and gave up a grand slam to CNU's Michael Martorano in the seventh. That blast trimmed Lynchburg's lead to 7-4. The Hornets responded with two more runs in the top of the ninth, courtesy of a two-run double by Fiedler.

Lynchburg pitchers Potts, Travis Shumate, Jack Bachmore and Grayson Thurman (Altavista), combined for 11 strikeouts.

Neaves' homer — his sixth of the season — gave Lynchburg a 7-0 lead in the sixth inning.

Liberty 8, FGCU 3

Dylan Cumming provided much-needed stability to Liberty’s weekend rotation with eight innings, Three Hillier drove in three runs, and the Flames (19-10, 6-5 ASUN) won their second straight over the Eagles (20-11, 7-4) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Cumming (2-1) delivered the longest start by a Liberty starter this season. He struck out five and allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits without issuing a walk.

Hillier’s two-run homer in the fourth inning tied the game at 2, and his RBI in the fifth allowed the Flames to take the lead for good.

Derek Orndorff went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Gray Betts also drove in two runs.

FGCU starter Tyler Shuck (4-2) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and struck out three over five innings.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 8-3, Kennesaw State 4-2

Caroline Hudson recorded a triple and two homers in the early game, and Emily Kirby ended Kennesaw State’s comeback and secured a doubleheader sweep for the Flames (27-12, 11-0 ASUN) at Liberty Softball Stadium.

In Game 2, Liberty’s 3-0 lead was in jeopardy when KSU (12-21, 4-7 ASUN) received a two-out, two-run homer from Brinaya Bailey in the seventh inning. Kirby, however, ended things with a four-pitch strikeout.

Kara Canetto had two hits, including an RBI single in the sixth that turned into the difference in the game.

Hudson was the star in the early contest, tying the game on a triple in the first, adding a two-run homer an inning later and capping the scoring with another two-run shot in the sixth.

No. 10 Roanoke 4-5, Lynchburg 2-7

Anna Grace Terrell lifted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Lynchburg a lead it never relinquished in a win over tenth-ranked Roanoke in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Moon Field.

Terrell’s flyout scored Kaleigh Hackett (Appomattox), who finished the day with four hits, to put UL up 5-4.

UL (17-15, 7-3 ODAC) added two runs in the sixth, then gave up a two-out sacrifice fly that cut its lead to two runs, but Kailey Dorcsis struck out the next batter to end it.

In the early game, Shanan Hester gave Roanoke (18-8, 4-4) a three-run lead with a two-run homer in the top of the third. UL scored on a wild pitch in the sixth, but four other base runners were stranded in the third through seventh frames.

Shenandoah 2-3, Randolph 1-7

In Winchester, Diane Mahiai, Allie Jarrett and Kayla Love had two hits apiece to help Randolph to a win in the nightcap and a doubleheader split with Shenandoah at Rotary Field.

The WildCats (7-22, 1-7 ODAC) scored twice in the first inning and never trailed as they picked up their first conference win.

Jarrett bookended the scoring for Randolph with an RBI triple that scored Dominique Irving (Amherst) — who finished the day 5 for 8 with three runs scored — in the first and added a two-run single in the sixth.

Love also had a two-run single in the fifth.

Mahiai — who gave Randolph a 1-0 lead in the early game that stood until Tiffany Bower’s walk-off RBI single in the seventh that gave Shenandoah (8-16, 3-7) that win — recorded a run-scoring single and double in the nightcap.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Lynchburg tumbles down leaderboard at Camp Lejeune tourney

In Lejeune, North Carolina, Lynchburg fell four spots from fourth to eighth after posting a 24-over 312 in the second round of the Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate Golf Championship at Paradise Point Golf Course.

Eddie Coffren V was the lone Hornet golfer to post an under-par round Saturday for UL, which went 4 under as a team Friday. Coffren is tied for 17th with an aggregate 2 over following his 1-under 71 Saturday.

Only one team, Averett, went under par in the second round (4 under). The Cougars are in fourth at 6 over with one round left to play.

Hampden-Sydney moved leads with an aggregate 4-over 566. Lynchburg is 22 strokes back.

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

Hampden-Sydney 19, Randolph 1

In Hampden-Sydney, Jack Dolan took advantage of an extra-man opportunity, scoring Randolph’s lone goal with 6:27 left in the third quarter as the WildCats (1-11, 0-6 ODAC) suffered a lopsided loss to Hampden-Sydney (8-4, 3-2) at Everett Stadium.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Liberty 22, Stetson 9

Liberty scored 47 seconds in and never relinquished control in a win over Stetson at Liberty Lacrosse Field.

Mackenzie Lehman led the Flames (8-5, 2-0 ASUN) with six goals. Samantha Paglino tallied three goals to lead Stetson (3-9, 0-2).

Lynchburg 16, Bridgewater 8

Lynchburg trailed 4-3 after one quarter, but the Hornets outscored Bridgewater 7-0 in the second quarter as part of 12-0 run they used to seize control at Shellenberger Field.

Payton Saville led Lynchburg (3-8, 1-2 ODAC) with three goals, and Kaity Petersheim matched the hat trick for Bridgewater (3-8, 0-2).

Virginia Wesleyan 21, Randolph 6

In Virginia Beach, Randolph tied the game at 1-1 early in the first quarter, but Virginia Wesleyan scored six straight goals, including four in a 3½-minute stretch, to take the lead for good at Birdsong Field.

Beverly Alcock and Maddie Friel had two goals apiece to lead RC (2-5, 0-2 ODAC). Natalie Dunn tallied a game-high seven goals for VWU (6-5, 2-0).

Sweet Briar 12, Centenary 6

In Sweet Briar, the Vixens allowed just one goal through the first 38 minutes and never trailed in a win over Centenary at Thayer Field.

Valen Foster led SBC (5-4) with five goals, while Christine Manser tallied a team-high two goals for Centenary (1-3).

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

Randolph-Macon 5, Randolph 4

Two wins in doubles play turned out to be the difference for Randolph-Macon (5-4, 4-1 ODAC) in its narrow victory over Randolph (5-10, 1-4) at Randolph Tennis Courts.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Randolph-Macon 7, Randolph 2

William Campbell grad Sabrina Dickerson accounted for one of Randolph’s two singles wins (6-3, 7-5 over Gabby Cifuentes), but Randolph-Macon (5-4, 3-3 ODAC) swept doubles play and won the other four singles matches to beat the WildCats (4-9, 2-4) at Randolph Tennis Courts.