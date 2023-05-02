Lynchburg tallied four hits in the first inning to earn an early lead, but its bats cooled after that, and Charleston answered the Hillcats' three spot with four runs two frames later to go ahead for good in a 9-5 victory at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday.

In the third, each of the RiverDogs' first four batters recorded hits, including Cooper Kinney on an RBI single and Xavier Isaac on a three-run shot to center field.

The teams each put a run on the board in the next inning, and the 'Cats pulled within 6-5 in the seventh — when Guy Lipscomb walked, moved over on Maick Collado's single, stole third and then scored on Juan Benjamin's groundout. But reliever Matt Wyatt allowed just two more base runners over a scoreless final two innings, and Charleston (8-14) added insurance in the form of a three-run bottom of the seventh to preserve the win in the opener of the six-game series.

Lipscomb led Lynchburg (10-12) at the plate by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Collado tallied two hits (including a double) to extend his hit streak to 11 games. The Hillcats tallied 10 hits, recording just six across the final eight frames.

Juan Zapata (0-1) took the loss after scattering seven hits, walking one, fanning one and surrendering five earned runs in three innings.

Cade Halemanu (1-2) got the win in relief, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless frames in which he walked three and struck out two. Four Charleston batters had two hits apiece, including Kamren James, who doubled and hit a solo homer.

Game 2 is set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Randolph-Macon 16, Lynchburg 15

Randolph-Macon's fourth-quarter scoring flurry ended Lynchburg's season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Shellenberger Field on Tuesday.

In a game of runs, the fourth-seeded Hornets (7-10) went up 14-9 after three quarters thanks to a 6-0 spurt to end the frame. The visiting Yellow Jackets (10-9) answered by outscoring the hosts 7-1 in the last quarter, tying the game on a player-up goal from Lilly Flower with 2:42 left and going ahead for good on Fowler's unassisted score 36 seconds later.

UL had a chance to pull even after winning the draw following R-MC's go-ahead score, but Emma Taylor saved McKenna Steinau's shot from about 8 yards out to preserve the narrow victory for the fifth-seeded Jackets.

Rianna Lowery led Randolph-Macon with five goals. Annie Bartley and Fowler had a hat trick each.

Alla Daniel, who won the final draw, led Lynchburg with five goals. Libby Kennedy and Steinau each posted a hat track, as well. Patricia Rogers (Jefferson Forest) tallied 12 saves in goal for the Hornets.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ODAC tournament field set

Lynchburg and Randolph learned their seedings for the ODAC tournament following the conclusion of regular-season play Tuesday.

The Hornets earned the No. 5 seed, while the WildCats check in at No. 7.

The format this year mimics Division III's regional and super regional rounds, with the eight teams split into two four-team pods for double-elimination competition and the two winners of those pods meeting for a best-of-three series a few days later.

Pod 1 will be hosted by top-seeded Roanoke at Liberty University, and second-seeded Randolph-Macon earned hosting rights for Pod 2.

Lynchburg — along with Roanoke, No. 4 seed Guilford and No. 8 seed Shenandoah — make up Pod 1. Randolph and Randolph-Macon, in Pod 2, are joined by No. 3 Virginia Wesleyan and No. 6 Bridgewater.

Play in the double-elimination round begins Friday and continues through Sunday. The championship series is slated for May 11 and 12 at the highest remaining seed.