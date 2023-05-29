Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lynchburg Hillcats sit 3½ games back of the Carolina League’s North Division leader, but their return home to Bank of the James Stadium provides an opportunity to change that, and a chance to get back on track after a disappointing stretch.

For the first time since the start of the season, Lynchburg suffered a series loss (it also went 1-2 in the shorter opening set). Against the Delmarva Shorebirds on the road, the ’Cats (22-23) went 2-4, twice suffering back-to-back losses.

Four games in the series were decided by two runs or fewer; each team won two of those. More than anything, Lynchburg’s offense suffered in those defeats. It hit .202 during the series (which also included a shutout setback, 5-0) for the ninth-worst average in the league over the last week.

The Cleveland Low-A affiliate also must find an answer for a hole that appeared in its lineup in the past few days with the promotion of Nate Furman to High-A Lake County. He’s the second player to move up from Lynchburg this season.

In 40 games, Furman posted a .328 batting average and .486 on-base percentage and tallied 27 stolen bases, all of those numbers good for the top three in the Carolina League. His plate discipline resulted in a league-leading strikeout percentage of .109.

Lynchburg looks to have settled on Guy Lipscomb to fill the leadoff spot Furman once held. Lipscomb, the logical choice for the job, was behind only Furman on the team for batting average (.287) and on-base percentage (.399), both of which are top-15 numbers in the league. Lipscomb also is the biggest weapon for the Hillcats on the base paths. He’s tied for the league lead in stolen bases with 30.

On the mound, Lynchburg continues to see improvement from its bullpen arms.

Zach Jacobs, whose ERA sat north of 18 after three tough outings to start the season, posted a scoreless 4 1/3 innings in his lone appearance of the last series. He’s given up just two earned runs in May, for a 1.06 ERA in that stretch and 3.68 ERA to this point in the campaign.

Magnus Ellerts appeared twice against Delmarva and recorded saves in both. He’s now tallied four saves in four opportunities.

Despite a loss in his start early in the series versus the Shorebirds, Austin Peterson has served as the biggest boost to the starting staff of late. His 2.31 ERA, down from 2.75 heading into the Delmarva series, now leads the rotation.

Up next for Lynchburg is a foe it has not yet met this season: the Carolina Mudcats (24-18). They lead the North Division, have won two straight and have a team ERA and batting average that are third and first in the Carolina League, respectively.

Game 1 of the six-game series is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Clemson softball, LU baseball end seasons

Liberty High grad Millie Thompson appeared twice for the Clemson softball team as the Tigers fell to Oklahoma in a pair of NCAA super regional games late last week.

Thompson threw a combined 2 2/3 innings across the two outings, surrendering one earned run on two hits. She wrapped up her junior campaign with a 14-3 record in 23 appearances (19 starts) and a 1.82 ERA.

Thompson and the Tigers lost 9-2 and then 9-8 in nine innings against Oklahoma — which advanced to the women’s college world series with a Division I-record 48 straight victories — and ended their season at 49-12 after making their first super regional appearance in program history.

Also late last week, Liberty baseball ended its season in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals. The Flames went 1-3 in the tourney and posted a 27-31 mark on the season.

Three UL athletes earn All-America track honors

University of Lynchburg’s Sam Llaneza, Frank Csorba and Aniya Seward combined to earn four All-America honors Saturday at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships in Pittsford, New York.

Llaneza grabbed a pair of honors thanks to his fourth-place finish in the 1,500-meter run and sixth-place finish in the 800-meter run. He became the program’s first athlete to put on two All-America performances in the same national championship since 2010.

Seward was sixth in the 100 hurdles for her award. She also competed in the triple jump, finishing 16th. Kacey Kelly was ninth in the triple jump.

Csorba earned his All-America honor by crossing seventh in the 5K.

Also last week, two Liberty athletes punched their tickets to the Division I track and field championships.

Kevin Nedrick posted a sixth-place heave in the men’s discus in the NCAA East Region qualifier to earn a spot in the national championship meet in the event for the second straight season.

Calli Doan is the lone LU women’s track athlete to qualify for the championship meet. She was third in her heat of the steeplechase, coming back from a fall to earn an automatic qualification.

Nedrick and Doan will compete for national titles late on the evenings of June 8 and 9, respectively, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.