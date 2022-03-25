Region roundup: Hillier's walk-off single lifts No. 15 Liberty over Stetson, and more

Three Hillier found himself at the bottom of a dogpile near the first base bag Friday night.

It was a fitting conclusion to the Liberty baseball team’s first walk-off victory of the season.

Hillier slashed a two-out single up the middle that scored Aaron Anderson from third as the No. 15 Flames opened their weekend series with a 4-3 win over Stetson at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames (15-5, 3-1 ASUN Conference) claimed their first walk-off victory since a 9-8 triumph over Bellarmine on May 2, 2021.

Liberty closer Cade Hungate (1-0) picked up the victory after blowing his first save in seven opportunities this season.

Stetson second baseman Yohann Dessureault led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer off the batter’s eye in center field to cut the deficit to one run, and Cameron Hill’s RBI single tied the game.

Aaron Anderson reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth and advanced to third on Brady Gulakowski’s two-out single.

Hillier laced a 1-2 fastball from Austin Amaral back up the middle for the walk-off hit.

Gulakowski and Hiller recorded back-to-back, two-out infield singles to give the Flames a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Gulakowski’s single deep into the hole at shortstop allowed Jake Lazzaro to score and keep the bases loaded. Hiller followed with a high chopper that landed in between the pitcher’s mound and second base, which allowed him to reach and Derek Orndorff to score.

LU starter Joe Adametz III scattered six hits and allowed one earned run over five-plus innings. The southpaw struck out six and walked one in his 78-pitch outing.

Mason Fluharty threw three perfect innings of relief and struck out five.

Nick Durgin and Chris Gonzalez pitched four innings apiece for Stetson. They combined to allow three runs on 11 hits and struck out nine.

Tufts 13, No. 4 Lynchburg 5

Lynchburg gave up four unearned runs in the fourth inning, when Tufts took the lead for good as it handed the fourth-ranked Hornets their first loss at home.

UL outhit the Jumbos 12-11, but the Hornets couldn’t overcome their own mistakes in the defeat at Fox Field.

After going up 2-1 in the bottom of the first on Gavin Collins’ single, Lynchburg (15-4) committed a pair of errors and hit a batter in the fourth, when its lead quickly slipped away.

Peter DeMaria gave Tufts (10-0) its first unearned run on a leadoff home in the fifth, and although Lynchburg had answer in the bottom half of the frame, it was outscored 7-1 over the final four innings. Three of those seven runs came on wild pitches.

Jimmy Evans was one of four Jumbos with multiple hits, going 3 for 5. Avery Neaves led Lynchburg at the plate, going 3 for 4 with an RBI on a solo homer.

UL starter Wesley Arrington (0-1) took his first loss after giving up six runs (only one earned) on seven hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out six, but plunked two batters. Five pitchers out of the bullpen combined to give up seven more runs (six earned) on four hits, walk five and strike out two.

Cameron Mayer (2-0) threw five innings in his start, allowing three runs (all earned) on seven hits. He walked two and fanned seven.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for UL.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 71 Liberty 5, Jacksonville 2

Christiaan Worst defeated Vicente Arbelaez 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4 singles as the Flames (5-8, 1-2 ASUN) defeated the Dolphins (6-5, 1-1) at Liberty Tennis Complex.

Josh Wilson, Nicaise Muamba and Rafael Marques Da Silva won their respective singles matches in straight sets.

Lynchburg 9, Mary Baldwin 0

In Staunton, Lynchburg (3-5) earned its first sweep of the season, beating winless Mary Baldwin (0-10) at MBU Tennis Courts.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 6, Jacksonville 1

Tiffany Nguyen’s 6-1, 6-3 victory over Zuzana Pavelekova secured the victory for the Flames (13-5, 2-1 ASUN) over the Dolphins (5-9, 1-2) at Liberty Tennis Complex.

Maria Julia Parra Romero, Eloise Saraty, Esther Lovato and Micaela Ode Mitre won their respective singles matches for LU.

Lynchburg 9, Mary Baldwin 0

In Staunton, Lynchburg (10-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season earlier this week by sweeping Mary Baldwin (4-8) at MBU Tennis Courts.

Jefferson Forest grad Lauren Pascadlo contributed two points by winning her doubles and singles matches on the No. 1 court. The latter marked her first solo win while competing at the No. 1 spot.

TRACK & FIELD

Liberty 4x100 men’s relay team sets record

The Liberty 4x100 men’s relay team set a program record that previously stood for nearly 26 years in the Texas Relays held at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The quartet of Brandon Letts, Diamantae Griffin, Christian Lyon and Donald McClinton posted a time of 39.65 to finish 12th in the preliminary round. While the group didn’t advance to the finals, it beat the program record of 39.86 set May 18, 1996.

Kevin Nedrick finished third in Section B of the men’s shot put at 58 feet, 4 inches, and he placed 11th in Section A of the men’s discus at 172 feet, 9 inches.

Lyon (17th) and Letts (24th) posted times of 10.39 and 10.46 seconds in the men’s 100 prelims, respectively.

The women’s 4x100 team of Abby Pantiltz, Janai Scott, Isis Brooks and Ayanna Johnson finished 20th with an ASUN-leading time of 46.37 seconds.

Brooks races to third in 200 at Bobcat Invitational

Brooks capped her busy day by finishing third in the women’s 200 in the Bobcat Invitational at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.

Brooks posted a time of 24.07 seconds that won her heat and was third overall. Her mark is tops in the ASUN this season and No. 5 all-time at Liberty.

RC duo post top-five finishes in 10,000

Randolph’s Tanner Cochran and Aaron Scott finished third and fifth, respectively, in the men’s 10,000 on the opening day of the Toms Alumni Invitational at Lynchburg.

Cochran posted a time of 34:00.84, and Scott clocked in at 36:54.37.

Liberty distance runners struggle at Raleigh Relays

Liberty’s five women’s distance runners in the 1,500 struggled and only two posted top-100 finishes at the Raleigh Relays held at Paul Derr Track in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Marie Hostetler and Adelyn Ackley led the way by finishing 95th and 99th, respectively, in the 196-runner field.