Region roundup: Hill's home run barrage lifts Liberty baseball to doubleheader split at UNF

Stephen Hill hit three home runs throughout the entire 2021 campaign at Morehead State. He matched that total in one day wearing a Liberty uniform.

Hill, in his first season with the Flames, clubbed a trio of two-run homers and went 6 for 8 with six RBIs in a Saturday doubleheader as No. 14 Liberty split with North Florida at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hill’s two-run homer in the opener accounted for the Flames’ lone runs in a 5-2 setback. The third baseman hit two of the Flames’ three homers in the second game as Liberty rebounded with an 11-5 triumph.

Hill homered in the first inning of both games. He smacked his second homer in the nightcap during the fifth inning to give the Flames (13-4, 1-1 ASUN Conference) a 9-0 lead.

Brady Gulakowski drove in three runs in the second game with a fourth-inning RBI double and a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Trey Gibson (3-0) picked up the victory in the second game. He allowed one earned run on five hits, walked three and struck out eight in five innings.

The Ospreys (7-12, 1-1) scored three times on two homers in the sixth inning against David Erickson (1-1) to win the opener.

Trey Spratling-Williams crushed a two-run homer to center field and Isaiah Byars followed with a solo homer to put UNF ahead 5-2.

That was Erickson’s lone inning of relief.

Max McKinley (2-1) settled in for Hill’s first-inning homer and pitched 7 ⅓ innings to record the win. He scattered five hits and struck out seven.

No. 6 Lynchburg 14-6, Washington and Lee 3-2

Zack Potts struck out eight over eight innings in the opener, Nick Mattfield threw five scoreless innings and struck out six in the nightcap, and the No. 6 Hornets (14-3, 4-0 ODAC) swept the Generals (8-9, 3-5) at Fox Field.

Potts (4-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits and threw 75 of his 100 pitches for strikes. The Hornets spotted Potts with a six-run lead after the second inning, and the outcome was never in doubt with Potts dealing on the mound.

PJ Alvanos had two RBIs in the opener and drove in three runs in the nightcap.

Mattfield (3-0) scattered two hits and walked two in his start. He lowered his ERA to 2.63 in five starts this season.

Cam Lane finished the doubleheader with six hits, five RBIs and four runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 10-11, Eastern Kentucky 6-4

Liberty erupted for six runs in the seventh inning of the opener and scored seven times in the first inning of the nightcap as the Flames (16-12, 2-0 ASUN) completed the sweep of the Colonels (4-21, 0-2) at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond, Kentucky.

Rachel Roupe drove in six runs in the nightcap. She clubbed a grand slam to cap the seven-run first inning and added a two-run single in the sixth inning. Her six RBIs tie the program record for most in a single game by a freshman held by Holly Seiz and Amber Bishop.

Roupe added a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the opener that sparked an eight-run barrage. Her homer cut EKU’s lead to 6-4, and then Alexis Soto’s three-run homer sparked a six-run seventh.

McKenzie Wagoner (4-3) picked up the victories in both games. She pitched 3 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief in the opener and then allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits over seven innings in the nightcap.

Susquehanna 7, Lynchburg 3

Zoe Bork drove in four runs as Susquehanna (2-3) scored four times over their final two at-bats to defeat the Hornets to open the Sea Gull Classic at the Parker Complex in Salisbury, Maryland.

Sophie Tully’s solo homer was part of a two-run second inning that gave UL a 2-1 lead, but Susquehanna scored two in the fourth, twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh to seize control.

Bri Hodges added an RBI single in the seventh for the Hornets.

Marymount 3, Lynchburg 2

Caroline Joy and Addison Walter each drove in first-inning runs, but the UL bats went silent as Marymount (6-5) rallied to defeat the Hornets (9-11) in the Sea Gull Classic at the Parker Complex in Salisbury, Maryland.

Kaylynn Johnson’s two-run single in the fifth inning gave Marymount the lead for good.

Angela Sperandeo (1-2) surrendered three earned runs on seven hits over four innings to take the loss.

Emory & Henry 6-14, Randolph 0-9

Paige Naples (Liberty High) went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs in the nightcap, but her power surge was not enough for the WildCats (5-10) as they were swept by the Wasps (15-10) at Wasps Field in Emory.

Randolph rattled off 14 hits and led 7-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning of the nightcap.

E&H scored six times in the fifth to take the lead for good and added three more runs in the sixth. The Wasps finished with three homers and seven total extra-base hits in the nightcap.

Lydia Taylor hit a home run in both games and finished with a combined four RBIs.

Avery Adkins (Staunton River) threw a two-hit shutout in the opener as E&H rolled to the win. She improved to 9-4 by walking two and striking out six.

NCEA EQUESTRIAN

Sweet Briar wins ECAC South Region title

Sweet Briar swept each ride over the fences and on the flat to defeat Sewanee, 8-0, to claim the Eastern College Athletic Conference South Region single discipline championship at Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center in Sweet Briar.

Katherine Atherton easily won both of her rides to claim most outstanding performer (MOP) of the event.

Lynchburg won the consolation meet with a 5-3 triumph over Bridgewater.

Fallyn Belcastro, Kelley McCormick and Emma Schweizer secured clutch points over the fences.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 4 Christopher Newport 17, No. 7 Lynchburg 13

Andrew Cook scored four goals, Alex Brendes added three goals as the Captains (9-0) defeated the Hornets (5-2) in a battle of top-10 teams to open the Mustang Classic at Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills, Maryland.

CNU led 13-4 early in the third quarter. UL scored nine of the next 11 goals to cut the deficit to 15-13 with less than five minutes remaining, but CNU answered with two goals in an 11-second stretch to secure the triumph.

Brett Rogers had three goals for UL. Riley Mitchell added two goals and four assists.

Randolph 14, Warren Wilson 4

The WildCats (1-6) scored a season high in goals and held their opponent to less than 11 goals for the first time this season as they dismantled the Owls (0-6) in Asheville, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Sweet Briar 6, Eastern Mennonite 4

Sarah Southard scored three goals as the Vixens (3-2) raced out to a four-goal lead and held on to defeat the Royals (0-3) at EMU Tur Field in Harrisonburg.

Southard’s third goal gave SBC a 5-2 lead. EMU scored two straight to cut the deficit to one, but Zerah Chase scored off a Valen Foster assist with 2:15 remaining to seal the triumph.

MEN’S TENNIS

Kennesaw State 4, No. 68 Liberty 1

Matthew Terry’s 7-5, 6-3 victory over Nicaise Muamaba at No. 1 singles secured the victory for the Owls (9-4, 1-0 ASUN) over the Flames (4-7, 0-1) at Betty Siegel Courts in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Rafael Marques Da Silva recorded LU’s lone win with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles over Kevin Patel.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 4, Kennesaw State 0

Alexandra Almborg, Esther Lovato and Micaela Ode Mitre recorded straight-set victories at Nos. 2, 4 and 6 singles, respectively, as the Flames (12-4, 1-0 ASUN) swept the Owls (10-2, 0-1) at Betty Siegel Courts in Kennesaw, Georgia.

TRACK & FIELD

Brooks’ program-record 100 highlights LU’s 12-win day

Redshirt junior Isis Brooks made her Liberty debut in the Virginia Open. The Hampton transfer certainly made a strong first impression.

Brooks set the program record with a time of 11.48 seconds in the women’s 100 dash to highlight Liberty’s 12-win day at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville. Her time qualified her for the NCAA Division I East preliminary round.

Brooks teamed with Abby Pantiltz, Janai Scott and Ayanna Johnson to win the women’s 4x100 relay. Meredith Engle won the 100 hurdles and 200 dash, and Mackenzie Hainley won the javelin.

Six men claimed victories, led by Felix Lawrence sweeping the 110 and 400 hurdles.

Quinten Clay (long jump), John Hicks (hammer) and Kyle Mitchell (shot put) won their respective events and qualified for the Division I East preliminary round.

Donald McClinton and Gabriel Willis won the 200 and high jump, respectively.

Lynchburg posts five top-10 finishes at Shamrock Invite

Allison Bobst finished third in the women’s 400 hurdles to highlight Lynchburg’s showing to close the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Alex Shadkhoo finished fourth in the men’s 100 dash and set the program record with a time of 10.59 seconds. He also ran the anchor leg for the 4x100 relay team that finished sixth.

Lizzie Davis finished in a tie for sixth in the women’s high jump and Charlie Skutt finished in a tie for 10th in the men’s pole vault.