Region roundup: Hornets baseball hosting Lynchburg Regional this weekend, and more

Lynchburg spent the majority of the season ranked among the nation’s top Division III baseball teams. The Hornets picked up key marquee nonconference victories early on and cruised in most of their Old Dominion Athletic Conference games.

UL was rewarded for the strong campaign with an at-large bid and the right to host the Lynchburg Regional this weekend.

The Hornets are hosting a four-team bracket that welcomes Birmingham-Southern, Earlham and Salve Regina to Bank of the James Stadium. The home of the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Cleveland Indians’ Low-A East affiliate, will be the site of the double-elimination tournament scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

Lynchburg (35-10) faces Salve Regina (28-11) at 2:30 p.m. Friday. That will follow the opener between Birmingham-Southern (38-8) and Earlham (26-11) at 11 a.m.

The Hornets earned their 11th NCAA appearance in program history and are making back-to-back appearances for the first time since going to seven straight between 1977 to 1983.

Liberty’s contest against High Point canceled

Liberty and High Point mutually agreed to cancel the final nonconference regular-season game on their respective schedules, meaning the Flames will not play Tuesday at home before welcoming Kennesaw State for a three-game series this weekend.

The Flames (32-18, 18-9 ASUN Conference) holds a one-game lead over the Owls in the ASUN East Division standings. Thursday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Liberty tied for fifth at Stockton Regional

Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) and Jonathan Yaun each shot 2-under 70 to lead Liberty into a tie for fifth after the first round of the Stockton Regional at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, California.

The Flames finished at 1 under and are tied with LSU for fifth. The teams are two shots ahead of seventh-place Abilene Christian.

The top five teams in the regional after Wednesday’s final round, as well as the top individual not on one of those five teams, will advance to the national championship.

Simmons was at even par at the turn and rattled off three birdies at Nos. 11, 14 and 16 to move into a tie for fourth in the individual standings. He bogeyed No. 17, and he and Yaun are tied for 10th on the individual leaderboard.

Burgess tied for 63rd at Columbus Regional

Virginia Tech senior Connor Burgess had an up-and-down first round in shooting 6-over 77 and is in a tie for 63rd after the first round of the Columbus Regional at the Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Burgess, the E.C. Glass High product who received an individual bid to the NCAAs, posted two birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys in his round.

STATE GOLF

Stinnett, Pool in 10th at VSGA Four-Ball

Amherst native Ryan Stinnett and Jason Pool combined to shoot 4-under 68 and are in a tie for 10th after the opening round of the 57th Virginia State Golf Association Four-Ball Championship at Bay Creek Resort in Cape Charles.

The duo is one of 11 teams within three strokes of the four-way tie for first between Joey Jordan/Drew Brockwell, Justin Young/Scott Shingler, Adam Houck/Blake Carter and Greg Pappas/Chris Ferrell.

Stinnett was responsible for four birdies in the round. Pool, the 2013 Northern Virginia Amateur champion, had one birdie and one bogey that counted toward the score.