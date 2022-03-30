Region roundup: Howard's homer lifts Liberty softball to first extra-inning win of season, and more

Extra innings hadn’t been kind to the Liberty softball team this season.

The Flames went into extras three times in the Tiger Invitational at Clemson in the middle of March, resulting in a trio of one-run losses to Illinois and Clemson.

Devyn Howard made sure Liberty wasn’t going to lose in the eighth inning for a fourth time.

Howard blasted a two-run home run that easily cleared the left-field wall in the top of the eighth, Karlie Keeney stranded two runners on in the bottom half, and Liberty won its first extra-inning game of the season with a 9-7 triumph over Louisville on Wednesday at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Flames (22-12) extended their winning streak to eight games and improved to 4-3 against ACC opponents this season. Each of the three losses were decided by one run.

The Cardinals (18-13) lost in extra innings for the first time this season.

Keeney (12-6) pitched 7⅓ innings of relief to pick up the victory. She allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits, walked one and struck out five. Starter Emily Kirby was lifted after recording two outs. She allowed three unearned runs on one hit and four walks.

The game was tied four times. The final time came in the sixth when Taylor Roby clubbed a two-out, two-run homer to tie it at 7-7.

Roby, who took the loss in the circle, went 4 for 5 with four RBIs.

Howard went 2 for 5 to extend her hitting streak to nine games. Lou Allan went 2 for 5 with a pair of RBIs, and Rachel Roupe added a pair of runs driven in.

Liberty’s last extra-inning victory came on April 28, 2021, in a 5-3, nine-inning triumph at home over Virginia Tech. The Flames had lost five straight extra-inning games prior to Wednesday.

Averett 4-8, Randolph 3-1

A Randolph error allowed Averett to score the walk-off run in the opener, and the Cougars (13-7) raced out to a five-run lead in the nightcap to complete a doubleheader sweep of the WildCats (6-19) at Cougar Field in Danville.

Anna Coleman went 4 for 4 with three RBIs in the nightcap. Her RBI double in the fourth inning gave Averett a 5-0 lead

Dominique Irving (Amherst) and Taylor Friess (Liberty High) each went 3 for 4 in the nightcap. Irving scored RC’s lone run in the nightcap on Diane Mahiai’s fifth-inning single.

The WildCats took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning of the opener on Delaney Nuckols’ single that scored Kayla Love.

Danielle Shannon (1-5) allowed a run in the sixth to tie the game, and then she took the loss when Briana Battinelli reached on a one-out error that allowed Karsin Lee to score the walk-off run.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Layne posts perfect game for Appomattox

Appomattox senior Courtney Layne posted her first perfect game of the season Wednesday as the Raiders defeated Chatham 20-0 in a run-rule-shortened, four-inning contest on the road.

Layne didn’t allow a single Chatham player to put the ball in play, striking out all 12 batters she faced. She needed just 53 pitches (just over 13 per inning and about four per batter) to pick up her fifth win. Thirty-nine of those pitches went for strikes.

Layne, who finished off her third straight complete-game shutout and fourth of the campaign, and the Raiders are off to a 5-0 start and are 2-0 against Dogwood District opponents.

The Raiders racked up 12 hits and seven doubles. Macee Hargis had two of those doubles and, with Layne, was one of two Appomattox players with two hits. Hargis finished with four RBIs and Layne with three.

Ten of 11 batters for Appomattox recorded a hit.

Chatham (2-2, 1-1 Dogwood) committed seven errors, leading to 10 unearned runs for ACHS. The Cavaliers also issued six walks and recorded two strikeouts.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 11, Pfeiffer 6

Riley O’Donovan hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run third inning, and the fifth-ranked Hornets (19-4) slugged the visiting Falcons (6-10) at Fox Field.

Donovan, Avery Neaves and Gavin Collins each went 2 for 3. Neaves extended his on-base streak to 23 games with two doubles and a walk.

Josh Gjormand had two singles and a double to extend his hitting streak to six games.

The offensive explosion was more than enough for Wesley Arrington. He allowed three runs on four hits over a career-long six innings and struck out six.

PJ Alvanos drove in two runs, including one in the eighth inning.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Virginia Wesleyan 22, Randolph 7

Chris Lindemeyer scored five goals as the Marlins (4-6, 1-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) raced out to a 15-2 halftime lead on their way to a lopsided victory over the WildCats (1-8, 0-3) at WildCat Stadium.

Mark Sprague added four goals, and Daniel Auxier found the back of the net three times.

Jack Dolan scored two goals for RC. He scored 90 seconds into the game to give the WildCats a 1-0 lead, but the Marlins responded with five straight goals to seize control.

Ethan Caldwell and Sean Landis added two goals apiece.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Christopher Newport 16, Lynchburg 11

Nicki Santora scored a team-high four goals for Lynchburg as it fell to in-state foe Christopher Newport at Shellenberger Field.

The Hornets led for 62 seconds in the first quarter at 2-1 before CNU (5-5) tied it. UL (3-6) evened the score twice after that, at 5-5 and 6-6 in the second quarter, but the Captains used a 5-0 run to end the half to build a comfortable cushion they never relinquished.