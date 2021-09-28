Region roundup: Huss' golden goal lifts Liberty over Wake Forest

Liberty forward Michael Huss had a difficult angle to bring in Gora Gora's centering pass. The freshman instinctively slid, and the touch from his left foot was all that was needed to find the back of the net.
The freshman converted on Gora's pass into the box to score in the 104th minute and lift Liberty to a 1-0 triumph over Wake Forest on Tuesday night in men's soccer action at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Huss' goal allowed the Flames (5-3) to claim their fifth consecutive victory, and they improved to 3-4-1 all-time against the Demon Deacons (4-3-1).
Blake Franzen (three saves) and Danny Cordero combined for Liberty’s second shutout in the five match winning streak.
Lynchburg 3, Maryville 1
Luke Mega scored two goals, Justin Ennis recorded three saves, and the Hornets (5-3-1) defeated the Scots (8-2) at Shellenberger Field.
Mega’s second goal, which came in the 86th minute, gave UL an insurance goal.
Griffin Phillips scored off a Manzi Shalita assist in the 25th minute for the go-ahead goal.
Craig McIlwraith scored in the 15th minute to tie the match at 1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 9, Sweet Briar 0
Savannah Harper scored two goals, Amanda Wigboldy added a goal and an assist, and the Hornets (6-1, 2-0 ODAC) scored seven first-half goals in a rout of the Vixens (2-2, 0-1) at Shellenberger Field.
Wigboldy, the E.C. Glass High product who garnered her first ODAC women’s soccer player of the week honor Monday, scored in the 10th minute to put UL ahead 3-0.
Victoria Newman (Jefferson Forest) added a goal in the 20th minute for a 5-0 advantage.
The Hornets held a 39-1 edge in shots, while Sweet Briar did not put its lone shot on goal.