Jefferson Forest graduate and current Liberty University golfer Isaac Simmons is headed to the City of Angels.

Simmons, a Huddleston native, will play in the 123rd U.S. Open, to be staged in Los Angeles after qualifying for the event by finishing in a tie for first place in a qualifier in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday.

The amateur finished at 4-under-par in the event, held at Woodmont Country Club, by firing back-to-back 69s and tying for first with Stanford's Karl Vilips, from Australia.

"We are extremely proud of his accomplishment!" Simmons high school coach, Garnet Manley Jr. said in an email to this newspaper.

Simmons was a two-time all-state selection in high school, set a Jefferson Forest school record with a 70.5 stroke average in his junior season and also holds the Cavaliers program record with 20 medalist honors.

In his most recent season at Liberty University, Simmons recorded four sub-70 rounds last fall and posted a 71.75 stroke average.

Sixty players competed for four U.S. Open spots at Woodmont. Simmons will be one of 45 amateur golfers in Los Angeles who competed for open spots in qualifiers Monday, in what is colloquially referred to as "Golf's Longest Day."

The U.S. Open will be held at The Los Angeles Country Club June 15 through June 18.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Wiley named 4D boys soccer POY

After leading his team into the Class 4 state semifinals, Jefferson Forest senior midfielder Chris Wiley has been named the Region 4D boys soccer player of the year. The teams were released Thursday.

As of Thursday, Wiley had scored 19 goals and registered 11 assists. Jefferson Forest, the 4D champion, plays Region A runner-up Jamestown in the Class 4 semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Spotsylvania High School.

Wiley was named the Seminole District player of the year last month after helping JF to the district title. The Cavaliers (18-1) have won 17 straight games and haven't lost since an opening-night, 1-0 setback to Harrisonburg.

JF coach Scott Zaring was named region coach of the year Thursday after taking home the same honor in the Seminole District.

Other first-team all-region selections included: Jaren Lee (JF), AJ Arthur (JF), Aiden Gries (Amherst), Haisten Linn (JF) and JF goalkeeper Tyler Beck.

To view the full Region 4D teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Amherst's Charlton, Fielder named to 4D softball's first team

Amherst junior shortstop Tyah Charlton and senior first baseman Sienna Fielder were named to the all-Region 4D softball's first team, announced Thursday.

Charlton, the 2022 and '23 Seminole District player of the year and last year's Region 4D player of the year, put up gaudy numbers as a junior.

She hit .523 this year, with seven home runs, 13 additional extra-base hits and 39 RBIs.

Fielder hit .453 and drove in 24 runs for Amherst, which went 18-3 and won the Seminole District regular-season title.

Louisa County's Emily Gillespie was named the region player of the year, and her coach, Susan Sharpe, was named coach of the year.

For the full all-region teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

VHSL state games a go

On Wednesday, the Class 3 and 4 Spring Jubilee was in doubt, based on the Virginia High School League's monitoring of Air Quality Index in localities where state events were scheduled to be held. On Thursday, the VHSL cleared the way for games to be held Friday and Saturday in Fredericksburg, where skies were hazy Thursday evening.

The league said forecasts in Fredericksburg, where two area teams are scheduled to play Friday, did not show the area to be in the AQI's "red" zone Friday or Saturday.

Jefferson Forest boys soccer and LCA baseball teams will make appearances in the Spring Jubilee in the Fredericksburg area.

Jefferson Forest faces Jamestown in the Class 4 state boys soccer semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Spotsylvania High School.

Liberty Christian's baseball team, winner of 23 straight this season, puts its perfect record on the line by facing New Kent at 10 a.m. Friday at Riverbend High School in the Class 3 semis.

Should both JF and LCA win, they would advance to Saturday's championships. JF would play either Smithfield or Loudoun County at 12:30 p.m. at Riverbend. LCA would play either Caroline or Cave Spring at 11 a.m. at Riverbend.