Region Roundup: Jeni Levine reaches 1,000-point mark as Staunton River girls remain undefeated

Staunton River guard Jeni Levine continued her stellar senior season by scoring her 1,000th career point in the Golden Eagles' 64-40 victory over William Fleming on Tuesday evening in Moneta.

Levine scored 21 points as Staunton River remained undefeated with a 17-0 overall mark and 7-0 record in Blue Ridge District play.

She shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Levine also posted her fifth consecutive double-double with 11 rebounds to go with six assists.

Her sister, Cali, added 18 points and hit four 3-pointers. Maddie Hamren scored 14 points.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Heritage shines at Region 3C qualifier

Twelve Heritage wrestlers qualified for the upcoming Region 3C tournament thanks to their performances in the regional qualifier held at Liberty High School in Bedford.

Dylan Lamar (106), Justin Porter (113), Ju Ju Mason (145) and Adon Overstreet (152) secured the No. 1 seed for Saturday's Region 3C tournament at Wilson Memorial High School.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lynchburg 67, Hampden-Sydney 64

Tharon Suggs’ step-back jumper at the free-throw line with 10 seconds remaining gave Lynchburg the lead and the Hornets scored the game’s final eight points to claim a thrilling 67-64 victory over Hampden-Sydney on Tuesday evening inside Turner Gymnasium.

The Hornets (12-6, 6-3 ODAC) capitalized immediately after a H-SC turnover to take the lead. Suggs came up with the steal, dribbled up court, drove into the lane and utilized the step-back to create separation for the game-winning points. Suggs finished with four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

T.C. Thacker (Amherst) led all players with 20 points and 14 rebounds. He was 4 of 4 from the free throw line over the final 40 seconds. Alex Fitch added 19 points off the bench and shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Hornets’ three-point lead, which came on Thacker’s free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining, was their largest of the game. The Tigers (11-7, 6-5) led by as many as 18 points at 40-22 with 18:38 remaining in the second half.

UL chipped away at the deficit in the second half and finally took the lead on Suggs’ jumper. It marked only the second time the Hornets led in the game. The first instance came with 11:12 left in the first half when Thacker’s dunk put them ahead 13-11.

Josiah Hardy led H-SC with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Clements added 12 points.

Randolph-Macon 77, Randolph 43

Ian Robertson came off to the bench to lead all scorers with 15 points and No. 1 Randolph-Macon shot 48.4% from the field to easily defeat Randolph inside Giles Gymnasium.

Robertson was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Miles Mallory scored 14 points and Daniel Mbangue added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Yellow Jackets (18-1, 10-0 ODAC).

R-MC shot 15 of 29 from the field in the second half and used stifling defense to build on an 11-point halftime lead.

The WildCats (4-15, 1-10) shot 8 of 30 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range over the final 20 minutes. They also missed all five of their free throw attempts.

Jerry Goodman and Danny Bickey scored 13 points apiece and combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field. Their teammates combined to shoot 8 of 33.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Three Liberty players finished in the top 15, led by Kieran Vincent’s second-place showing, as the Flames finished runners-up to Florida in the two-day, three-round Sea Best Invitational held at the TPC Sawgrass — Dye’s Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The Gators finished with a team score of 6-over par. Liberty finished at 12 over, one shot ahead of ASUN rival North Florida.

Vincent finished in a tie for second at 1 under with Florida’s John Dubois. UNF’s Nick Gabrelcik shot a blistering 7 under to claim medalist honors.

LU’s Jonathan Yaun and Austin Barbin were two of five golfers who were tied for 15th at 4 over. Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) finished in a tie for 37th at 8 over playing as an individual.