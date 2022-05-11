Region roundup: JF grad Emma Lemley named ACC freshman of the year, and more

Jefferson Forest graduate Emma Lemley continues to rack up accolades as she enters her first collegiate postseason. The Virginia Tech pitcher on Wednesday earned one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top three awards when she was named the league’s freshman of the year.

Lemley is an important piece of the Hokies’ impressive season, which already includes a regular-season championship as they head into the first round of the ACC Tournament on Thursday (when they’ll take on No. 9 Syracuse at 11 a.m. on ACC Network). Through 24 appearances, the right-hander has put together a 6-2 record with two saves.

Against Lemley — a three-time ACC pitcher of the week and top-25 finalist for National Fastpitch Coaches Association freshman of the year, who also was named to the All-ACC first team Wednesday —batters are hitting .158, which is best in the conference. She averages a league-best 11.8 strikeouts per seven innings, also good for third in the NCAA.

Lemley currently ranks fifth in the ACC with a 1.64 ERA, just better than the league’s seventh-best 1.71 ERA owned by Millie Thompson, another former Bedford County standout who is a third-team All-ACC honoree.

Thompson, a sophomore at Clemson and a Liberty High grad, has 12 wins in 22 appearances and recorded a pair of no-hitters this season (one was combined). Thompson is 12th in the nation and leads the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.93) and 19th in the NCAA and first in the league in walks per seven innings (1.02).

The southpaw and the fifth-seeded Tigers begin their stay in the ACC Tournament at 1:30 p.m. against No. 4 Notre Dame in a game set to be televised on ACC Network.

Should Virginia Tech and Clemson advance in the single-elimination tourney, they would meet in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Drinkard tied for fourth at NCAA Division III championship

Methodist senior Jillian Drinkard remained in contention for the individual lead after the second round of the NCAA Division III championship at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. Her team, on the other hand, has a lot of work to do if it wants to repeat as national champion.

Drinkard moved up into a six-way tie for fourth with a round of 2-over 74 and trails New York University’s Aliea Clark by four strokes at the halfway point of the championship.

Methodist shot 25 over in the second round and is at 37 over for the tournament. The Monarchs are in seventh place and 25 strokes behind Emory, which has led after the first and second rounds.

Drinkard, an Appomattox native, was even through her front nine. She opened with a bogey at No. 2 and then birdied the par-5 fifth. Drinkard followed with a bogey at No. 7 and closed the front nine with a birdie at the par-4 ninth.

She had two bogeys in the first three holes after the turn, but closed with six consecutive pars.

Drinkard is at 2-over 146 after shooting even par in the first round.

Lynchburg sophomore Emily Brubaker was disqualified after signing an incorrect scorecard after her first round, but was allowed to play through the cut and post scores in the second and third rounds.

She posted a second round of 10-over 82 that featured six bogeys, two double bogeys and 10 pars.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

UL’s Coffren misses cut at Division III championship

Lynchburg freshman Eddie Coffren V missed the cut at the NCAA Division III national championship by shooting 10-over 82 in his second round at Mission Inn Resort & Club’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Coffren, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player and freshman of the year, finished at 11-over par for his two rounds at the national championship.

The top six individuals advanced to the third round. Coffren missed the cut by four strokes, with Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Parker Mitas claiming the sixth and final individual spot into the third round at 7 over.

Coffren finished the tournament with 23 pars over 36 holes. He made a pair of birdies on his back nine Wednesday.

COLLEGE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S LACROSSE

JF, Glass grads earn All-ODAC accolades

Jefferson Forest alumna Patricia Rogers and E.C. Glass grad Josiah Martin, both members of the teams at University of Lynchburg, picked up All-ODAC postseason honors Wednesday. Rogers, a freshman, is a first-team honoree, while Martin, a senior, earned a second-team nod.

Rogers, a goalie, led the conference in save percentage (48.1) and was third in the league with an 11.39 goals-against average — recorded against a schedule that included five ranked opponents. She is the lone freshman to earn first-team honors this season, and is the first Lynchburg goalie to be named to the league’s first team since 2011.

Five other UL women’s players earned All-ODAC awards.

Martin, a defensive midfielder, picked up the first all-conference honor of his career. His 31 ground balls and seven caused turnovers this season both are career bests. He also has one goal and an assist as the Hornets head into the NCAA Division III tournament.

Four of Martin’s teammates were named to the first team, four are second-team honorees, and two more picked up third-team nods. Coach Steve Koudelka earned the title of coach of the year for the sixth time as he led UL to its ninth conference championship.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Virginia Tech 2, Liberty 1

Liberty went with a Johnny Wholestaff approach in Wednesday evening’s matchup with No. 5 Virginia Tech, and it worked through eight innings. Four pitchers combined to hold the Hokies to no runs on two hits, and the Flames were three outs away from a marquee triumph.

Then the Hokies’ bats came alive.

Eduardo Malinowski and Lucas Donlon rattled two-out RBI singles to lift the Hokies (34-10) over the Flames (30-17) at English Field in Blacksburg.

Dylan Cumming (4-4) was stellar through his first three innings of relief and quickly recorded two outs in the ninth. Tanner Schobel, who reached with one out when he was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Malinowski’s single.

Cade Hungate entered and surrendered a single to Cade Hunter. Christian Martin (Amherst) drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases, and Donlon laced an 0-2 offering to left field for the walk-off win.

Liberty took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Derek Orndorff reached second on a two-out error and scored on Three Hillier’s single back up the middle.

Trey Gibson, Cole Garrett and Max Alba combined to allow two hits over the first five innings.

Cumming retired nine of the 10 batters he faced in the sixth through eighth innings.

Kiernan Higgins (3-0) pitched a perfect top of the ninth to pick up the victory.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Spring signings continue across area

Nine athletes at Liberty Christian Academy attended a signing ceremony Wednesday morning. They were as follows: Gavin Womack (football lineman, Emory and Henry); Catherine Mowry (tennis, Randolph-Macon); Eli Dunn (baseball, College of the Ozark), Matt Campbell (soccer, Randolph College); Drew Thomas and Austin Stephens (soccer, both to Regent University); Kylee Crumpler (gymnastics, Bluefield College); and Meagan Hudson and Makinley Andrews (cheerleading, both to Liberty University).

That event followed one that took place at Appomattox High on Tuesday. Quarterback Tre Lawing capped an illustrious high school career by committing to play football at Liberty University as a preferred walk-on. He was joined at the ceremony by Michaela Williams (softball, Randolph College) and Lauren Weakley (cheerleading, Liberty University).

Also on Tuesday, six Rustburg athletes attended a signing event. They were: Gage Bomar (wrestling, Belmont Abbey); Trevor Justice (outfielder/pitcher, Ferrum College); Kyle Kurtz (track & field, Randolph College); Jaylon Hillman (track & field and football, Ferrum College); Ben Baker (track & field, Bridgewater College); and Emma Johnson (soccer, Randolph College).

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Down East 1

Lynchburg starter Rodney Boone took a perfect game into the sixth inning and put together his first scoreless outing of the season, and the Hillcats’ offense turned three walks and four hits into an early lead they never relinquished in a victory over Down East at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina.

Boone, in his sixth start of the season, cruised through the first five frames, tallying seven strikeouts and retiring 16 batters before allowing a Down East player to reach.

Facing an 0-2 count, Daniel Mateo singled to break up the perfect game with one out in the sixth. Boone struck out the next batter and finally allowed a runner to advance into scoring position when Mateo went to second on a wild pitch. But Boone got Cameron Cauley to pop out to first to end the inning and his outing, which produced his first decision.

Boone, a 22-year-old lefty and eighth-round pick in 2021, matched his longest start of the season after also going six frames on May 4 against Fredericksburg. He’s hasn’t given up more than two earned runs in any game this season.

Yeury Gervacio and Trey Benton (second save) threw the final three frames, allowing just one more hit and one run, which came on an error in the seventh. They combined to issue two walks and fan five.

Isaiah Greene and Yordys Valdes each had two hits, with Vales’ single in the fourth giving the Hillcats a 2-0 lead. Joe Donovan and Milan Tolentino each had an RBI. Tolentino’s single capped the scoring and a two-run seventh inning for Lynchburg.

The ’Cats (14-14) and Wood Ducks (13-16) are tied at 1 in the six-game series, which continues in North Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday.