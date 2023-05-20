In Los Angeles, California, Liberty pinch hitter KC Machado hit a single to left field in the top of the seventh inning that sent Rachel Roupe flying around third from second base, and UCLA left fielder Kennedy Powell delivered a strike to the plate.

But Roupe slid under the tag by Bruins catcher Alyssa Garcia and the Flames stayed alive in the Los Angeles Regional with a 2-1 victory over UCLA, the second-ranked softball team in the nation.

Liberty had fallen into the loser's bracket on Friday, losing to San Diego State in the regional opener.

But LU pitcher Karlie Keeney was phenomenal against one of the most decorated programs in the country on Saturday. UCLA has won 13 NCAA titles and long been a blue-blood of the softball world.

But Keeney wasn't intimidated. With a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, she fanned Anna Vines, forced Powell to line out and a grounder to third ended it.

UCLA's season came to a close. The Bruins lost to Grand Canyon 3-2 in their regional opener.

On Saturday's defining play, Roupe was called safe as she slid into home. The throw from left beat her, but Garcia applied the tag late. Roupe brushed her left hand across the plate under the tag, screamed into the night after she was called safe and then leapt in celebration when the play was upheld after review.

Machado was called on to pinch hit in the seventh with the score tied at 1. Her sharp ground ball found a hole between shortstop and third.

"That was the biggest one, for sure," Machado told ESPN about her hit after the game. Indeed, it would be difficult to consider another win in Liberty's softball history being bigger than this one.

Liberty and Grand Canyon were scheduled to square off at 10 p.m. PT on Saturday in a game that ended well after press time.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 16, N.C. Wesleyan 9

Sometimes a hot streak includes good fortune smiling your way.

That was the case for Lynchburg baseball against North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday in the Rocky Mount Regional, held in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Yes, the Hornets bats were smokin' once again. But there was more to the victory than just high-octane offense.

There was, for example, the top of the second inning, in which Lynchburg scored twice without recording a hit.

There was the final line for the Battling Bishops pitchers, which included 13 walks.

And there was a moment in the eight inning when two Hornets players came around to score on back-to-back passed balls.

A series of unfortunate events and errors by N.C. Wesleyan, coupled with 11 Lynchburg hits, led the Hornets into the regional title game, which will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. Lynchburg will play Labanon Valley, which defeated N.C. Wesleyan in Saturday's nightcap.

Lynchburg starter Brandon Pond earned the win after a shaky outing that included six runs allowed (five earned), including two Battling Bishops homers, Eric Hiett went 4 for 5, and Hiett and Gavin Collins hit back-to-back homers in the ninth.

Lynchburg won its 40th game of the season (against six losses) and upped its winning streak to seven games. Since the streak began on May 7, the team is averaging better than eight runs per game.

The Hornets fell behind 6-5 after five innings, but responded with a four-run sixth, highlighted by a two-run go-ahead single by Jackson Harding that made it 7-5 and a two-run single by catcher Holden Fielder (three RBIs).

The Hornets scored four more times in the eighth and three times in the ninth.

Collins went 2 for 3 for Lynchburg. He was one of four Hornets — Brandon Garcia, Hiett and Jackson Harding were the others — to drive in two runs a apiece Saturday.

Bellarmine 13, Liberty 6

The regular season came to a close for Liberty at Worthington Field as Bellarmine took advantage of 12 walks and received a strong outing by pitcher Nolan Pender.

Pender allowed four runs (all earned) on four hits and struck out five in six innings.

Liberty's Gray Betts went 3 for 5 with a triple and three RBI and teammate Brayden Horton was also 3 for 5. Liberty will open pool play at the ASUN Baseball Championship in DeLand, Florida, on Tuesday.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 1 Tufts 19, No. 11 Lynchburg 9

In Medford, Massachusetts, top-ranked Tufts opened the game on a 9-1 run, and that strong start helped the Jumbos withstand a comeback bid by Lynchburg in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals on Saturday.

Tufts (22-0) launched seven shots in the opening frame before Lynchburg could fire one off and ended up outshooting the Hornets 75-37. Tufts put an overwhelming 35 shots on goal compared to just 18 for Lynchburg (15-8).

It was the end of what had been a magical run to the postseason for 11-th-ranked Lynchburg, which was the top seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament for the first time since 2015. Th Hornets ended up sliding past Washington and Lee 12-11 in the ODAC finals and opening up NCAA play with a thrilling 11-10 overtime victory over St. John Fisher before downing No. 13 Denison in the third round of the tournament last Sunday.

Lynchburg trailed 10-4 at halftime and cut the deficit to five in the second half before Tufts responded with a 5-0 run.

Chris Darminio and Dylan Wolfe led the way for Lynchburg with two goals each, while Riley Mitchell had three assists. Tyler Hadley finished with 16 saves for the Hornets in nearly 57 minutes in goal, while Patrick Moore finished with two in three-plus minutes in the cage.

Tufts' Charlie Tagliaferri scored three goals and goalie Conner Garzone snared nine of the 15 shots he faced.

HIGH SCHOOLS

VES boys, girls fall in VISAA state championships

The dream of bringing two state titles to Lynchburg on the same day was denied Saturday, as the Virginia Episcopal boys lost to North Cross 15-6 in Roanoke and the VES girls fell to Covenant 11-7 in Virginia Beach in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state lacrosse championships.

The VES boys, seeking their first state title since they won back-to-back championships in 2016 and '17, fell in a 4-0 hole to start the game and trailed 8-3 at halftime.

""They're a good team," VES coach Kevin Gates said of North Cross, which claimed its third straight Division II title. "We didn't play great and when you don't play great against a great team, you lose 15-6."

Brennan Olmert finished with three goals and an assist and Billy Koudelka (one assist), John Hatch and Tucker Olmert all finished with one goal apiece. G Wyatt dished in an assist. Goalie Bryce Ledwith made 16 saves for the Bishops, which were playing in the state title game for the first time since 2018.

in Virginia Beach, the Bishops and Covenant traded goals throughout the first 25 minutes until Margaret-Ann Graves and Peyton Garber each scored a pair of goals and Lina Tiouririne added another to build a 5-3 lead with 8:42 left in the first half.

“We’re a quick team and we really used that to our advantage,” Graves told The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress. “We did a lot of transition, we passed the ball quickly, attacked really hard and got it in the goal.”

But the Bishops clawed back in the game thanks to their proficiency in the draw circle and ability to finish on restarts. Sierra Lewis scored three goals and Ava Clark took advantage of a defensive breakdown to score and give her team a 6-5 lead with 51.9 seconds left in the first half.

The lead would be short-lived. Covenant’s Kerrigan Poindexter scored 20 seconds later to tie the match at 6-6 heading to intermission.Poindexter’s late goal served as momentum heading into the second half as Covenant came out firing on all cylinders.

After three big saves from VES goalkeeper Ella Epps Perrow to keep her team in the game, Delaney Poindexter scored on the man-advantage with 19:20 left to give her team a 7-6 lead.

VES answered two minutes later with a goal from Grace Battle to level the game again at 7-7 with 17:10 left. The Bishops had a chance to regain the lead a minute later on a restart, but Varaksa made a nice stop on a Caroline Carrington shot to keep the game tied.

That’s when the top-seeded Eagles took over, scoring the final four goals of the game.

Third-seeded VES girls was searching for their first state championship. They had most recently advanced to title games in 2017 and '18.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 3, Salem 0

Lynchburg starter Austin Peterson threw a gem over five innings and reliever Yeury Gervacio didn't allow a hit in the final two frames and the Hillcats improved to 20-18 overall by claiming the seven-inning game at Bank of the James Stadium.

Wuilfredo Antunez, Jose Devers and Guy Lipscomb all drove in a run apiece, and each went 1 for 3.

Peterson allowed five hits, walked two and struck out six to earn his first victory of the year.

The win gave the Hillcats a 3-2 edge in the six-game series, which concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday.

John Harvey of The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress contributed to this report.