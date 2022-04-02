Region roundup: Kirby throws no-hitter as Liberty softball sweeps Bellarmine, and more

Liberty used home runs to win the first two games of its softball series at Bellarmine.

Emily Kirby’s pitching secured the series sweep.

Kirby threw her first career no-hitter and struck out 12 as the Flames defeated the Knights 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.

The senior southpaw threw 101 pitches. She walked the first batter she faced and retired 21 of the final 22 batters. The only other runner to reach came on an error as the Flames (25-12, 9-0 ASUN Conference) claimed their 11th straight victory.

Liberty tied its program single-season record (1997 and 1999) with three no-hitters. Karlie Keeney threw two no-hitters earlier this season against Maryland and Rutgers.

The strong pitching from Kirby came after Liberty’s bats carried them to 7-0 and 14-3 victories Friday. The Flames hit a total of four homers in those games, including three in the second inning of the nightcap.

Liberty had seven hits Saturday, but only one drove in a run.

That came on KC Machado’s second-inning homer that gave Liberty a 2-0 lead. It was her second homer in as many games.

The Flames struck in the first inning when Rachel Roupe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Caroline Hudson.

Mary Claire Wilson went 2 for 3 for her fourth straight two-hit game.

Carson Goatley took the loss for the Knights (9-26, 1-8). She allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out one in two innings.

Lynchburg 4-3, No. 9 Virginia Wesleyan 3-2

Emily Charlton picked up the victory in the opener and recorded the save in the nightcap as the Hornets (14-12, 5-1 ODAC) swept the Marlins (19-8, 2-4) at TowneBank Park in Virginia Beach.

Charlton (7-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and struck out two over 4 ⅔ innings of the opener. She pitched 3 ⅓ scoreless innings and scattered three hits for the save in the nightcap.

Kaleigh Hackett had a two-run single and Anna Grace Terrell followed two batters later with an RBI single in a three-run third inning of the nightcap that gave UL the lead for good.

The Hornets took a 4-0 lead in the opener off a Grace Dooley (2 for 3) two-run single, Carlie Hudnall RBI single and Hackett RBI single.

Kalley Dorcsis recorded the save in the opener by pitching 2 ⅓ scoreless innings.

Sophie Tulley went 2 for 2 with a double in the opener.

Eastern Mennonite 1-13, Randolph 0-9

Emily Campbell recorded two complete-game victories, Erin Keith drove in four runs in the nightcap, and the Royals (17-4-1, 3-3 ODAC) swept the WildCats (6-21, 1-6) at Randolph Softball Field.

Campbell scattered four hits in the opening game shutout and then pitched seven innings of relief in the nightcap.

Dominique Irving (Amherst) went 2 for 2 with a solo homer in the second inning of the nightcap that gave RC a 5-4 lead. She scored three runs and finished with two RBIs.

Paige Naples and Taylor Friess (Liberty High teammates) each had two hits and a run scored.

Grace Fravel scored the lone run in the opener and gave EMU the lead for good in the nightcap with a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Royals scored five times in the frame.

BASEBALL

Ferrum 3-2, No. 5 Lynchburg 2-3

Riley O’Donovan drove in two runs, three Lynchburg pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and the Hornets (20-5, 9-1 ODAC) won the nightcap to split a doubleheader against the Panthers (12-13, 2-7) at Panther Field in Ferrum.

Nick Mattfield (4-0) pitched five-plus innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out five. Grayson Thurman recorded his eighth save by pitching three scoreless innings and striking out four.

O’Donovan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning to give UL a 2-0 lead and his third-inning double scored Avery Neaves for a three-run advantage.

Josh Gjormand went 3 for 4.

Ferrum’s Willis Davis and Lynchburg’s Zack Potts were locked in a pitchers’ duel in the opener.

Davis (3-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and struck out nine over eight innings, while Potts (5-2) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and struck out six over 7 ⅔ innings.

Ferrum led 3-1 after seven innings before Neaves hit a solo homer off Davis to cut the deficit to one run.

Ferrum closer Matthew Sheppard allowed three hits in the ninth inning, but escaped the damage to preserve the win.

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty in second at Mason Rudolph

Liberty shot up the leaderboard by shooting 13-under 271 in the second round of the Mason Rudolph Championship at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Flames moved into second at 20 under for the tournament. The round of 271 tied the lowest 18-hole team total in program history.

They trail host Vanderbilt by 12 shots.

Jonathan Yaun and Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) had sizzling second rounds for the Flames. Yuan moved into a tie for second at 8-under par with his second-round 4 under, while Simmons jumped 25 spots into a tie for sixth at 6 under.

Simmons’ second round featured seven birdies and one bogey. He was 5 under at the turn and birdied No. 18.

Vanderbilt’s Cole Sherwood leads the individual standings at 12 under.

Virginia is in a tie for seventh in the team standings at 2 over.

Hodgert tied for sixth at Tiger Spring Tournament

Lynchburg senior Harry Hodgert (Holy Cross) shot 2-over 74 and is tied for sixth after the opening round of the Tiger Spring Tournament at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville.

Hodgert’s round featured three birdies and five bogeys.

The Hornets are tied for third at 19 over and trail Guilford by six strokes.

Host Hampden-Sydney is in second at 16 over.

H-SC’s Josh Newman leads the individual leaderboard after shooting 1 under.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Washington and Lee 11, No. 8 Lynchburg 10

Hillis Burns had three goals and two assists, Adam Lamberti tallied an important insurance goal with a little less than five minutes remaining, and the Generals (6-5, 4-0 ODAC) upset the eighth-ranked Hornets (6-4, 2-1) at Shellenberger Field.

Ian McCarthy scored off a Jake Rust assist with 3:14 remaining to cut UL’s deficit to 11-10.

The Hornets committed two turnovers and Rust’s shot with 1:56 left hit off the post over the final three minutes.

Riley Mitchell led UL with three goals and an assist. McCarthy and Rust scored two goals apiece.

Guilford 20, Randolph 3

Devin Morse scored five goals, Nick Honkomp had three goals and two assists, and the Quakers (4-5, 2-2 ODAC) blasted the WildCats (1-9, 0-4) at Armfield Athletic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ethan Caldwell scored two goals for RC.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Liberty 22, Delaware State 5

Mackenzie Lehman and Brooke Bryan scored three goals apiece as the Flames (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) raced out to a 12-goal advantage early in the second quarter in routing the Hornets (1-9, 0-1) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.

Jordan Baerga and Anna Dirita each added two goals for LU.

No. 3 Washington and Lee 21, Lynchburg 2

Allie Schwab and Hanna Bishop scored three goals apiece as the Generals (9-2, 3-0 ODAC) routed the Hornets (3-7, 1-1) at Watt Field in Lexington.

Leah Dumas and Anna Snoddy each scored for UL.

Sweet Briar 10, Keystone 9

Zerah Chase scored four goals and the Vixens (4-3) held off the Giants (0-6) to pick up a victory at Thayer Field in Sweet Briar.

Kaylah Bailey added two goals for SBC.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

LU’s Griffin wins three events at VertKlasse

Liberty’s Diamantae Griffin won the men’s 100 and 200 dashes and ran the second leg on the winning 4x100 relay team to highlight the Flames’ day in the VertKlasse Meeting at Vert Stadium in High Point, North Carolina.

Griffin tied his Liberty and ASUN record in the 200 with a time of 20.63 seconds. He, Brandon Letts, Christian Lyon and Donald McClinton set the Liberty and ASUN records with a time of 39.44 in the 4x100 relay.

The Flames won the three women’s sprints contested Saturday. Isis Brooks won the 100 and 200 dashes, and Janai Scott won the 400.

Liberty runners set four ASUN records in the span of 18 hours.

Ryan Drew (men’s 5K) and Adelyn Ackley (women’s 5K) set the ASUN’s top all-time marks in their respective events late Friday night in the Stanford Invitational.

Felix Kandie finished third in the men’s steeplechase with a time of 8:37.00 that currently ranks No. 2 in the NCAA.

MEN’S TENNIS

Guilford 6, Lynchburg 3

The Hornets (4-6, 2-3 ODAC) had their two match winning streak snapped by the Quakers (7-3, 5-1) at McMichael Courts in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Lynchburg easily defeated Randolph 7-2 on Friday.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lynchburg 9, Guilford 0

Christina Harris and Alissa Anderson claimed 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 1 and 4 singles as the Hornets (12-1, 4-1 ODAC) swept the Quakers (3-7, 3-4) at McMichael Courts in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Lauren Pascadlo (Jefferson Forest) won 6-3, 6-2 over Hannah Pardue at No. 2 singles.

Virginia Wesleyan 7, Randolph 2

The WildCats (4-8, 2-3) lost their fourth straight match as the Marlins (7-3, 3-1) cruised to a victory at Everett Tennis Center in Virginia Beach.