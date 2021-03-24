Region roundup: Lehan tosses two-hitter as Lynchburg softball splits with No. 23 Randolph-Macon, and more

Nicki Santora cut the deficit for No. 23 UL (3-2) to two goals with her score about 13 minutes into the first half, but that’s as close as the Hornets got.

Lynchburg scored once more in the opening period and also scored twice in the second half, but the game was out of reach by then.

Kelsi Trevisan recorded a goal and assist for Lynchburg, and Alla Daniel and Masyn Whitten each scored one goal.

Zoe Dyer and Cat Leighty led No. 25 CNU (5-2) with six goals apiece.

Randolph 20, Sweet Briar 15

Sweet Briar and Randolph went back and forth through the first 17 minutes, but Randolph seized control with a 6-1 run at the end of the first half and never trailed again in a win over Sweet Briar at WildCat Stadium.

The Vixens (1-7) threated in the second half, cutting Randolph’s lead to 15-14 with 10:53 to go, but the WildCats (2-2) scored five straight goals to secure the victory.

Both of Randolph’s victories have come against Sweet Briar. The WildCats edged the Vixens 14-13 in the teams’ last meeting March 11.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Mary Washington 9, Sweet Briar 0