Region roundup: Lehan tosses two-hitter as Lynchburg softball splits with No. 23 Randolph-Macon, and more

In the second game of a doubleheader, Lynchburg hurler Michelle Lehan allowed just one run on two hits and struck out eight, and the Hornets put together a five-run third inning to down No. 23 Randolph-Macon 7-1 Wednesday at Moon Field.
Lehan's performance helped Lynchburg (9-7, 1-1 ODAC) earn the split after falling 3-0 in the opener. She improved to 2-1 on the season. Hornets catcher Olivia Herman (2 for 3) hit a two-run single to left in the third inning and later scored on a wild pitch. Karle Cundiff smacked a two-run double in the third as well. Lynchburg shortstop Kayla Hugate was 2 for 2 as Randolph-Macon needed three pitchers to quell the Hornets' bats. Randolph-Macon committed four errors.
Yellow Jackets pitcher Madie Rhoads (2-1) kept Hornets hitters off balance in the opener, throwing a shutout and striking out six over seven innings. She walked four. Lexi Powell (1 for 3) and Liberty High grad Gracie Dooley (1 for 2, 2B) had Lynchburg's only hits in the game. Hornets starter Hailey Farrow (3-2) took the loss after allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Christopher Newport 17, Lynchburg 4
In Newport News, Christopher Newport scored a pair of early goals to put Lynchburg on its heels, and the Captains cruised to a 9-2 lead in the first half on their way to a win at Jennings Family Stadium.
Nicki Santora cut the deficit for No. 23 UL (3-2) to two goals with her score about 13 minutes into the first half, but that’s as close as the Hornets got.
Lynchburg scored once more in the opening period and also scored twice in the second half, but the game was out of reach by then.
Kelsi Trevisan recorded a goal and assist for Lynchburg, and Alla Daniel and Masyn Whitten each scored one goal.
Zoe Dyer and Cat Leighty led No. 25 CNU (5-2) with six goals apiece.
Randolph 20, Sweet Briar 15
Sweet Briar and Randolph went back and forth through the first 17 minutes, but Randolph seized control with a 6-1 run at the end of the first half and never trailed again in a win over Sweet Briar at WildCat Stadium.
The Vixens (1-7) threated in the second half, cutting Randolph’s lead to 15-14 with 10:53 to go, but the WildCats (2-2) scored five straight goals to secure the victory.
Both of Randolph’s victories have come against Sweet Briar. The WildCats edged the Vixens 14-13 in the teams’ last meeting March 11.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Mary Washington 9, Sweet Briar 0
In Fredericksburg, Sweet Briar saw its four-game winning streak end as it fell to Mary Washington at the Eagles’ Indoor Tennis Center.
The loss marked the first time the Vixens (7-3) have been swept this season.
Ruth de Souza and Allison Wandling put up a fight in doubles play for SBC, but fell 8-4 on the No. 1 court. After Mary Washington (3-1) won 8-0 in each of the other two doubles bouts to go up 3-0 as a team, the Eagles cruised in singles play.
Only DeSouza, at No. 1 singles, won more than two games, but she ultimately fell 6-3, 6-4 to Abby Moghtader.