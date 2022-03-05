Region roundup: Lemley, Hokies outduel Thompson, Clemson in top-15 softball battle, and more

Virginia Tech freshman and Jefferson Forest alum Emma Lemley struck out 10 and scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings to outduel Clemson sophomore and Liberty High graduate Millie Thompson as the No. 6 Hokies claimed a 4-0 victory in the second game of a weekend series Saturday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Lemley improved to 6-1 with her second complete-game shutout of the season. She did not walk any batters and only allowed two runners to advance into scoring position.

Thompson (2-1) surrendered three runs (one earned) on seven hits in three innings. She struck out two and did not walk any batters for the No. 14 Tigers.

Kean 3, Lynchburg 2

At the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Little River, South Carolina, Kaleigh Hackett (Appomattox) delivered a run-scoring single to left field in the bottom of the fifth to bring Lynchburg within one run of Kean, but Cougars pitcher Annabella Marino responded by throwing two shutout innings for the win.

Lynchburg third baseman Karle Cundiff went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Hackett was 1 for 3.

Marino allowed five hits and struck out four. Lynchburg's Kailey Dorcsis allowed 10 hits and three runs (two earned) and struck out six.

In Lynchburg's second game of the day, the Hornets swatted away Purchase State 12-0 in five innings to improve to 7-5 overall.

Greensboro 3-5, Randolph 0-4

In a double-header in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Pride held Randolph to four hits in the opener and then put up all five of their runs in the first three innings in the second game to send Randolph back to Lynchburg with a 1-5 record.

Randolph's Dominique Irving (Amherst) went 3 for 4 in the second game, and Diane Mahiai went 1 for 4 with a three-run double to tie the game at 3 in the third inning.

Liberty 6, No. 23 Notre Dame 3

Liberty pounced with four early runs, and Flames hurler Karlie Keeney withstood a seventh-inning Notre Dame comeback bid to earn the upset at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Keeney (7-2) allowed 10 hits and three runs (all earned) over seven innings. The Fighting Irish (14-4) entered their final at-bat down 6-1 and scored twice in that frame, but Keeney induced a couple groundouts to end the threat. It was the pitcher's fourth career victory over a nationally ranked opponent.

The Flames scored twice in the first inning, and junior Devyn Howard hit a two-run homer in the second. LU added one run in the fourth, then got a run-scoring double from Kara Canetto in the sixth.

Liberty (12-6) now has 15 victories against Top 25 programs in its softball history.

Oregon 9, UConn 1

Meghan O’Neil allowed only one earned run in 2⅓ innings of relief for UConn, but the Huskies fell in a lopsided meeting with Oregon in the Carolina Classic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

O’Neil, a Jefferson Forest product, pitched for the second time in as many days.

Oregon’s Jordan Dail, a former Brookville star, did not pitch.

BASEBALL

No. 20 Liberty 14, Canisius 3

Derek Orndorff and Aaron Anderson each hit home runs, Trey Gibson picked up his first victory of the season, and the Flames (9-1) won their ninth straight with an impressive win over the Golden Griffins (4-7) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Anderson (2 for 3) clubbed a three-run homer in the third to highlight his four-RBI performance.

Orndorff finished with three RBIs, and his two-run homer in the first inning gave the Flames the lead for good. He has hit eight homers this season, which ranks second in the nation behind N.C. State’s Tommy White.

Gibson (1-0) pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Garret Horn struck out seven and allowed an earned run on two hits in four innings of relief.

No. 15 Lynchburg 8, York 6

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) struck out five over two scoreless innings to record his fourth save, Avery Neaves went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Hornets (9-1) edged the Spartans (1-2) at Fox Field.

PJ Alvanos, who drove in five runs in Friday’s series opener, gave UL an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Riley O’Donovan joined Neaves as the only Lynchburg batters with multiple hits by going 2 for 3 with a third-inning RBI single.

Adam Dofflemyer (1-0) pitched one inning of relief to pick up the victory.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 2 Salisbury 15, No. 6 Lynchburg 6

In a matchup between two of the nation's best NCAA Division III squads in Salisbury, Maryland, No. 2 Salisbury received five goals from Isaac Thrasher, and Jarrett Bromwell added four goals in the rout of No. 6 Lynchburg.

The Hornets (3-1) received two goals from Ryan Kenney. Lynchburg starting goalie Patrick Moore made 15 saves but allowed all 15 goals.

Salisbury (4-0) won 14 of 24 faceoffs and outshot Lynchburg 51-23.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Liberty 18, Robert Morris 5

Mackenzie Lehman and Jordan Baerga each scored five goals and assisted on another as the Flames (3-2) routed the Colonials (2-4) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.

Lynchburg 14, Southern Virginia 5

The Hornets (2-0) poured on eight first-quarter goals, and Nicki Santora finished with five goals off eight shots as Lynchburg blew out winless Southern Virginia (0-3) at Shellenberger Field.

Lynchburg goalie Patricia Rogers made six saves. Southern Virginia committed 28 turnovers. Lynchburg rattled off 43 shots to Southern Virginia's 17.

MEN’S TENNIS

Shenandoah 5, Lynchburg 4

In Winchester, Lynchburg won two of three doubles matches but received just two singles victories, from Levi Vigdorchik and Christian Kumar, to fall to 1-2 overall.

Ohio Northern 8 at Randolph 1

Randolph fell to 4-3 overall and lost its second straight match as the Polar Bears (4-1) swept singles play and two of three doubles matches. Randolph's lone win game at No. 1 doubles.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 4, William & Mary 3

Tiffany Nguyen claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Ine Stange at No. 5 singles to lift the Flames (8-4) over the Tribe (3-4) at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center in Williamsburg.

Lynchburg 5, Shenandoah 4

Grace Teefey and Elizabeth Teefey earned an 8-5 win at No. 2 doubles to remain undefeated in doubles play this season. Lynchburg took two of three doubles matches and three of five in singles play to stay undefeated this season (5-0).

NCEA EQUESTRIAN

South Carolina 6, Lynchburg 4

Kelley McCormick won her rides over the fences and on the flat, but the Gamecocks recorded three victories in both events to edge the Hornets in a jumping seat match at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina.

TCU 9, Sweet Briar 1

At Diamond Creek Ranch in Burleson, Texas, Sweet Briar's lone win came from Katherine Atherton on the flat.