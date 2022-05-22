Region Roundup: LHS grad Millie Thompson leads Clemson to first-ever regional title, and more

Millie Thompson unleashed her final pitch Sunday afternoon at Clemson's McWhorter Stadium, her trademark grunt audible above the chants and roars of a crowd anticipating an unprecedented victory.

A soft grounder to second base. The flip to first. And then the Liberty High School graduate leapt into the air in the circle and was mobbed seconds later by her teammates after leading the Tigers to their first-ever regional softball championship with an 8-0 win over Louisiana in the Clemson Regional in Clemson, South Carolina.

Two days after throwing a no-hitter in regional action against UNC Wilmington, Thompson was once again dominant, allowing just one hit and fanning five across all five innings. The southpaw improved to 15-3 by throwing 44 of her 63 pitches for strikes and allowing just two base runners (one on a walk).

The sophomore from Bedford lowered her ERA to 1.75 in 192 innings pitched. Clemson made school history by winning the program's first regional championship in only its third year of existence.

Thompson threw 10 scoreless innings in regional play, allowed just the one hit and struck out a total of nine.

Her Tigers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a Super Regional this week for a chance to earn a berth into the Women's College World Series.

Forest's Lemley helps Tech to regional championship

Virginia Tech won three straight elimination games in less than 24 hours to capture an NCAA regional crown at Tech Softball Park.

The jubilant Hokies mobbed reliever Keely Rochard and jumped up and down after rallying past Kentucky 5-4 in the decisive Game 2 of the regional finals Sunday.

"These are the moments you play for. These are the moments you dream of, and it was right in front of us," Mackenzie Lawter, who belted the game-winning homer in the fifth inning of Game 2, said of the three straight wins.

The Hokies (45-8) had advanced to the finals by rallying past Miami of Ohio 5-4 in the losers' bracket final. That game did not start until 10:40 p.m. Saturday and did not end until 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

"We are running on probably about five hours of sleep," Rochard said after Sunday's finals. "So it's been a really hard past few days. We're fighting for each other."

Kentucky (37-19) entered Sunday's finals without a loss in the double-elimination regional, so the third-ranked Hokies needed to beat the 15th-ranked Wildcats twice to win the regional. Tech squashed Kentucky 9-2 in Game 1 of the finals to force Game 2.

Tech finished 4-1 in the three-day, four-team pod to win a regional for the second straight year and for the third time in its history.

After hosting a regional for the first time, Tech will now host a Super Regional for the first time.

No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech will host No. 14 overall seed Florida (46-16) in a best-of-three Super Regional series for a berth in the Women's College World Series. The Super Regional series will begin Thursday or Friday.

Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley (16-5) pitched an eight-hit complete game to get the win in Game 1. Lemley also started Game 2. Lemley allowed two solo homers in the top of the first, but Jayme Bailey smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

Hokies coach Pete D'Amour was ejected from the game in the top of the second inning after Lemley was called for throwing back-to-back illegal pitches (for having both feet simultaneously in the air) by the second-base umpire. D'Amour marched out to second base to express his displeasure and was tossed by that umpire, who also had called Lemley for throwing an illegal pitch in the first inning.

"We never really see him show emotion," Bailey said. "That just lit a fire under us."

D'Amour said he was mad about the calls and by which umpire was making them. He said he had never before seen a second-base umpire make an illegal-pitch call.

"I just felt like the first [base] and third [base] umpires had been calling [whether pitches were illegal or not] all weekend and maybe they had a better view than what she had," D'Amour said.

Rochard relieved Lemley with two outs in the fourth. The Wildcats scored a run with two outs in the seventh on an error by third baseman Bre Peck. But with runners on first and second, Rochard retired Renee Abernathy on a grounder to end the game. Rochard (25-3) got the win in relief, allowing two hits and no earned runs in 3⅓ innings.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty claims No. 1 seed for ASUN tourney

Liberty salvaged the final game of its regular-season series with a 16-12 triumph over Kennesaw State on Saturday. It was enough to lift the Flames to the No. 1 seed for the upcoming ASUN Conference tournament.

Liberty and KSU finished tied atop the East Division standings, and the Flames secured the tiebreaker by being ranked 40th in the latest RPI ranking compared to the Owls’ 43rd ranking.

Liberty, West Division co-champion Lipscomb, KSU and FGCU will be in Pool A for the ASUN tournament. The Flames open against FGCU at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, and then play KSU on Wednesday (11 a.m.) and Lipscomb on Thursday (11 a.m.).

Pool B consists of Jacksonville, Eastern Kentucky, North Florida and Jacksonville State.

The Pool A winner faces Pool B winner at 11 a.m. Friday in the semifinals, and Pool A runner-up plays Pool B third-place at 3 p.m.

The semifinal winners play for the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 9, Lynchburg 8

In Salem, Red Sox left fielder Tyler Miller hit a walk-off home run to right off Brauny Munoz in the bottom of the ninth, and Salem salvaged the last two games of a six-game series at Carillion Clinic Field after Lynchburg won four straight over its division rival.

The series finale was a wild, back-and-forth affair in which the two teams combined for 17 runs and 23 hits. Trying to stop the bleeding, each side used six pitchers.

Lynchburg (21-17) tied the game at 6 in the seventh inning, but Salem (19-20) put two runs on the board in the bottom of that frame.

The Hillcats then tied the game at 8 in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a RBI single from Yordys Valdes. But Salem wouldn't be denied, as Miller, the first batter up in the frame, launched a line drive to right that made the difference.

Hillcats first baseman Wilfri Peralta led his team by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Lynchburg begins a 12-game homestand Tuesday, starting with a six-game series against Columbia. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Mark Berman of The Roanoke Times contributed.