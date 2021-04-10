Region roundup: Liberty advances in ASUN women's soccer tournament, and more

Wood scored in the 57th minute and Kalala tallied his goal in the 84th.

Danny Cordero recorded four saves for LU.

BASEBALL

Liberty 18, Lipscomb 1

Logan Mathieu was mired in a hitting slump entering Saturday’s matinee against Lipscomb at Liberty Baseball Stadium. Two big swings changed all that.

The Flames first baseman hit two three-run home runs and finished with a career-high six RBIs as the Flames (20-8, 7-1 ASUN) routed the Bisons (11-15, 4-7).

Gray Betts and Aaron Anderson each went 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Trey McDyre added four hits as the Flames posted a season high in runs and hits (21).

Nick Willard (1-0) picked up the victory in the first start of his career. He did not allow a hit, struck out three and walked two in four scoreless innings.

SOFTBALL

Lynchburg 4-4, Bridgewater 2-2

In Bridgewater, Olivia Herman drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of the opener, Bri Hodges cleared the bases with a triple in the third inning of the nightcap, and the Hornets (16-10, 7-1 ODAC) swept a doubleheader against the Eagles (9-5, 6-4) at Fulk Field.