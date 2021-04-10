Region roundup: Liberty advances in ASUN women's soccer tournament, and more

McKinley Burkett scored unassisted in the 21st minute, Melody Jayroe recorded four saves, and Liberty upset Lipscomb 1-0 in the ASUN Conference women’s soccer tournament quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Flames (5-5-5), the No. 4 seed from the North Division, advance to the semifinals held at Kennesaw State. They will play North Florida, the No. 1 seed from the South Division, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"We knew it would be a really hard-fought game,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “We were weathering a big storm in that second half and it was a full team effort to pull it out.”
The Bisons (7-3-2) attempted 10 second-half shots, but none of them were on target.
Lipscomb lost to an ASUN team for the first time since Oct. 4, 2019, and suffered a loss in the ASUN tournament for the first time since Nov. 5, 2018.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lipscomb 2, Liberty 0
In Nashville, Tennessee, Hayes Wood and Honore Kalala each scored, Michael Sibley stopped all five shots he faced, and the Bisons (6-4-2) defeated the Flames (6-3-2) in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals at Lipscomb Soccer Complex.
Wood and Kalala were both assisted by Scott Guiden.
Wood scored in the 57th minute and Kalala tallied his goal in the 84th.
Danny Cordero recorded four saves for LU.
BASEBALL
Liberty 18, Lipscomb 1
Logan Mathieu was mired in a hitting slump entering Saturday’s matinee against Lipscomb at Liberty Baseball Stadium. Two big swings changed all that.
The Flames first baseman hit two three-run home runs and finished with a career-high six RBIs as the Flames (20-8, 7-1 ASUN) routed the Bisons (11-15, 4-7).
Gray Betts and Aaron Anderson each went 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Trey McDyre added four hits as the Flames posted a season high in runs and hits (21).
Nick Willard (1-0) picked up the victory in the first start of his career. He did not allow a hit, struck out three and walked two in four scoreless innings.
SOFTBALL
Lynchburg 4-4, Bridgewater 2-2
In Bridgewater, Olivia Herman drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of the opener, Bri Hodges cleared the bases with a triple in the third inning of the nightcap, and the Hornets (16-10, 7-1 ODAC) swept a doubleheader against the Eagles (9-5, 6-4) at Fulk Field.
Herman doubled in Kayla Hugate for the go-ahead run in the opener, and then scored an insurance run when Ashley Halie reached on an error.
Hodges, who drove in a run in the opener, delivered a triple to right-center field to score Karle Cundiff, Hugate and Lexi Powell to give UL a 3-1 lead in the nightcap.
Kayley Cox (5-1) and Emily Charlton (3-1) picked up complete-game victories.
Gracie Dooley (Liberty High) went 3 for 3 in the opener.
Liberty 7-8, North Alabama 1-0
Twins Autumn Bishop and Amber Bishop-Riley homered in the opener on National Sibling Day, Emily Kirby and Karlie Keeney each picked up complete-game victories, and the Flames (25-12, 6-2 ASUN) swept the Lions (17-13, 5-6) at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Liberty hit three homers in the opener, and Madison Via added a three-run homer in the nightcap. The Flames outhit the Lions 19-5 in the two games.
Kirby (7-4) struck out nine and scattered three hits in the opener.
Keeney (9-4) threw a two-hitter and posted her third shutout of the season. She added a sacrifice fly at the plate, and became the first Liberty pitcher since Terra Lowe on Feb. 25, 2006 against UMBC to drive in a run during a game in which she pitched a shutout.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 20, Roanoke 10
Trammel Robinson scored six goals, Ryan Kenney added five goals and three assists, and the No. 5 Hornets (9-2, 4-1 ODAC) defeated the Maroons (5-3, 3-2) at Shellenberger Field.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 14, Coastal Carolina 13
Olivia Glaze scored the game-winning goal with 1:23 remaining as the Flames (6-5) edged the Chanticleers (7-6) at Liberty Lacrosse Field. Brooke Bryan scored four goals for LU.
Lynchburg 22, Eastern Mennonite 1
Carly Sandler had two goals and three assists, and the No. 24 Hornets (8-3, 5-1 ODAC) scored 19 first-half goals to rout the Royals (0-5, 0-5) at Shellenberger Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Emory & Henry 0; Lynchburg 3, Shenandoah 0
Emma Drake recorded 27 kills in both matches as UL (7-4, 6-1 ODAC) cruised to a pair of victories at Turner Gymnasium.
UL defeated E&H 25-15, 25-19, 25-22, and topped SU 25-9, 25-22, 25-18.
Drake had 13 kills, Flinn Christian had 17 digs, and Taylor Breeden finished with 23 assists against E&H.
Drake had 14 kills and Abbi Leeper added 12 kills and seven digs against SU.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 7, Bellarmine 0
Deji Thomas-Smith won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles as the No. 43 Flames (16-6, 6-0 ASUN) swept the Knights (3-19, 0-6) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.
Lynchburg 5, Shenandoah 4
Matthew Manos defeated Will Sides 6-3, 6-2 at No. 6 singles to secure the victory for UL (5-1, 4-1 ODAC) over SU (7-3, 4-3) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
Randolph-Macon 6, Randolph 3
In Ashland, Bhuvan Ambekallu won at No. 3 singles 1-6, 6-2, 13-11, but the WildCats (3-9, 2-6 ODAC) fell to the Yellow Jackets (4-3, 3-2) at Banks Tennis Center.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 7, Bellarmine 0
Liberty senior Grace Hashiguchi cruised to a straight-sets victory at No. 4 singles as the Flames (17-5, 6-0 ASUN) swept the Knights (0-16, 0-6) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.
Lynchburg 9, Shenandoah 0
Lauren Pascadlo defeated her former Jefferson Forest High teammate Madison Hansen 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles as UL (9-1, 6-0 ODAC) defeated SU (3-4, 2-4) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
Randolph-Macon 9, Randolph 0
In Ashland, the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-3 ODAC) won three singles matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0 to easily defeat the WildCats (2-11, 1-8) at Banks Tennis Center.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Quartet of Flames win at Aggie Invitational
In Greensboro, North Carolina, four Liberty athletes claimed victories in the Aggie Invitational at Irwin Belk Track.
Kali Grayson and Jamie Gray finished 1-2 in the women’s javelin throw. Quinten Gray won the men’s long jump, Chelsea Igberaese won the women’s discus throw, and Naomi Mojica won the women’s shot put.
Lynchburg wins 16 events at WildCat Track Festival
Elle Benefield won three events to headline Lynchburg’s dominating performance at the WildCat Track Festival at Randolph’s WildCat Stadium.
The Hornets won 16 events. Benefield claimed the titles in the women’s shot put, discus and hammer. Maya Lacy won the women’s triple jump and 100 hurdles, and Chase Perkey won the men’s high and long jumps.
Lizzie Davis (women’s high jump), Marques Wilson (men’s pole vault), Allison Bobst (women’s pole vault), David Blackstone (men’s triple jump), Corey Kavounis (men’s 100 hurdles), Alex Shadkhoo (men’s 100), Destaunia Perry (women’s 100), Charlie Skutt (men’s 400 hurdles) and Christa Parker (women’s 3,000 steeplechase) claimed victories for UL.
Randolph’s Meghan Chaffins won the women’s long jump, and the WildCats won the men’s 4x400 relay.