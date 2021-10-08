Region roundup: Liberty and Lynchburg field hockey post shutout victories

Liberty senior forward Jill Bolton scored three goals and became the program’s career leader in points scored, and the No. 10 Flames cruised to a 7-0 victory over Villanova on Friday afternoon at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Bolton recorded her fourth career hat trick and has now scored 140 career points (54 goals and 32 assists) to pass Agueda Moroni’s 135 points. Moroni still owns the program record for most career goals with 55, and Bolton moved into a tie with Natalie Barr for second.
Azul Irixity Irigoyen recorded two saves for the Flames (9-2, 4-0 Big East).
No. 19 Lynchburg 4, Eastern Mennonite 0
Jackie Lerro scored two second-half goals and added an assist as the Hornets (8-3, 3-0 ODAC) cruised by the Royals (7-5, 0-2) at Shellenberger Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Stetson 3, Liberty 2
Elena Djokovic had 17 kills, 20 digs and six blocks as the Hatters (9-9, 4-2 ASUN) outlasted the Flames (6-6, 2-3) by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-27, 20-25, 15-6) at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.
Kate Phillips had a career-high 20 kills to go with 17 digs for LU.
Randolph-Macon 3, Lynchburg 0
Grace Parker had 13 kills and 13 digs as the Yellow Jackets (11-4, 6-0 ODAC) defeated the Hornets (7-10, 3-4) by scores of 25-7, 25-18, 25-9 at Crenshaw Gymnasium in Ashland.
Emma Drank had five kills and two blocks for UL.
MEN’S SOCCER
Jacksonville 2, Liberty 0
Olivier Correa and Sean Kgwakgwa scored unassisted goals in the second half as the Dolphins (3-7, 2-2 ASUN) defeated the Flames (5-5, 2-2) at Osborne Stadium.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
LU’s Burger goes 3-0 at 49er Invite
Liberty’s Maretha Burger teamed with three different players to post a 3-0 mark in doubles play on the opening day of the 49er Invite held in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Burger was paired with Maria Juliana Parra Romero for a 6-2 win over a Rutgers team at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex. Burger and Willa Rogers topped South Carolina’s Lindsay Tulenko and Kendall Couch 7-6 (4), and Burger and Esther Lovato defeated Virginia Tech’s Semra Aksu and Dariya Raduova 6-4 at Life Time Charlotte.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty’s Worst goes 2-0 in Clemson Hidden Duals
Liberty’s Christiaan Worst posted a 2-0 mark in the opening day of the Clemson Hidden Duals at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility in Clemson, South Carolina.
Worst defeated Indiana’s Michael Andre 6-3, 6-1 in singles play, and he was paired with Deji Thomas-Smith in a 7-6 (4) win over Andre and Ilya Tiraspolsky from Indiana.