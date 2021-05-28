Region roundup: Liberty baseball advances to ASUN title game, and more

Liberty’s Mason Meyer and Mason Fluharty turned the lights out on North Florida’s season.

The southpaws kept the Flames’ season burning into Saturday’s ASUN Conference baseball championship game.

Meyer and Fluharty combined to strike out 11, Jaylen Guy delivered the go-ahead hit with a two-run single in the second inning, and Liberty defeated North Florida 5-2 in an elimination game at UNF’s Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Liberty won its first elimination game Friday afternoon, 6-0, over Kennesaw State behind Trevor DeLaite’s five-hitter for his third shutout of the season.

The Flames (39-13) advance to Saturday’s championship game and play Jacksonville at 1 p.m. If the Flames win, they will force a winner-take-all matchup for the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Dolphins (15-32) only need to win once to secure the automatic bid, because they have won Thursday and Friday.

Meyer was one out away from getting through the seventh inning when the power went out at Harmon Stadium and the rest of the UNF campus. It forced a 15-minute delay, and Fluharty emerged on the mound when action resumed.