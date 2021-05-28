Region roundup: Liberty baseball advances to ASUN title game, and more

Liberty’s Mason Meyer and Mason Fluharty turned the lights out on North Florida’s season.
The southpaws kept the Flames’ season burning into Saturday’s ASUN Conference baseball championship game.
Meyer and Fluharty combined to strike out 11, Jaylen Guy delivered the go-ahead hit with a two-run single in the second inning, and Liberty defeated North Florida 5-2 in an elimination game at UNF’s Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Liberty won its first elimination game Friday afternoon, 6-0, over Kennesaw State behind Trevor DeLaite’s five-hitter for his third shutout of the season.
The Flames (39-13) advance to Saturday’s championship game and play Jacksonville at 1 p.m. If the Flames win, they will force a winner-take-all matchup for the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
The Dolphins (15-32) only need to win once to secure the automatic bid, because they have won Thursday and Friday.
Meyer was one out away from getting through the seventh inning when the power went out at Harmon Stadium and the rest of the UNF campus. It forced a 15-minute delay, and Fluharty emerged on the mound when action resumed.
Fluharty got out of a first-and-third jam to keep the score at 5-2, and he wiggled out of another first-and-third jam in the ninth to record the save in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Meyer struck out nine, allowed two earned runs on seven hits and did not walk a batter in his 6 2/3-inning outing.
Guy’s two-run single in the first inning put the Flames ahead 2-0.
Logan Mathieu laced a single into left-center field to score Cam Locklear in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.
The lead was extended to 5-1 in the fifth on Aaron Anderson’s RBI double and Locklear’s RBI single.
Guy went 3 for 4. Locklear and Anderson had two hits apiece.
MEN’S GOLF
Liberty falters down the stretch
Liberty was hovering around the middle of the pack for the majority of its final nine holes Friday evening during the first round of stroke play at the NCAA Division I national championship.
The final three holes, though, were a disaster.
The Flames combined to shoot 7 over between Nos. 7 and 9 to fall into a tie for 26th after the first of four rounds of stroke play at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course.
No. 15 Liberty is nine shots out of the coveted eighth spot. The top eight teams advance to match play for the national championship.
Ervin Chang shot even par for the Flames with a round that consisted of five birdies and five bogeys.
Jonathan Yaun shot 3 over, Alexandre Fuchs was 5 over, Kieran Vincent shot 7 over, and Zach Barbin finished at 9 over.
The Flames, outside of Chang, combined for five birdies, 18 bogeys and five double-bogeys.
Texas Tech leads at 4 under. Sam Houston is at 2 under and Pepperdine is at 1 under. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are tied for fourth at even.
Purdue’s Cole Bradley leads the individual leaderboard at 4 under.
Chang is in a 16-way tie for 28th at even.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sweet Briar pair fall in NCAAs
Sweet Briar rising juniors Ruth de Souza and Allison Wandling allowed an opposing doubles team to score five points or more seven times in 22 dual matches this season leading into Friday’s NCAA Division III first-round match.
The St. Thomas (Minnesota) duo of Nicole Snezhko and Jannah El Nemr was able to use a strong second-serve percentage and an ability to win break points to end the Vixens’ season.
Snezhok and El Nemr claimed a 7-5, 6-3 victory over de Souza and Wandling at the Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Wandling and de Souza ended the dual season with an overall record of 21-2 and a 19-2 mark in dual matches. They were the first Sweet Briar doubles team to advance to the national tournament since Traci Allen and Hilary Larson in 1999.
Snezhko and El Nemr were stellar Friday by winning 22 of 25 second-serve chances. They saved three of five break points and went 4 for 4 in break-point chances.
Wandling and de Souza, on the other hand, did not save any of their four break points.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
LU’s Kandie locks in spot in nationals
Liberty junior Felix Kandie secured his spot in the NCAA Division I national championship for the second time with a sizzling performance in the men’s steeplechase at Division I East Preliminary round at North Florida’s Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Kandie finished second in his heat Friday to automatically qualify for the national meet. He set a Liberty and ASUN Conference all-time record with a time of 8:40.23.
Kandie qualified for the 2019 national championship and finished 13th in the preliminary round to earn second-team All-America honors.
Kandie and Kyle Mitchell (shot put) are the only to LU men advancing to nationals.
UL duo post top-15 finishes
Lynchburg’s Jackie Wilson and Aniya Seward posted top-15 finishes in their appearance in the NCAA Division III national championships held at North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Well Track in Greensboro, North Carolina.