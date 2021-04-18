Region roundup: Liberty baseball clubs North Alabama, and more

In Nashville, Tennessee, Emily Kirby tossed her sixth shutout of the season, Autumn Bishop and Amber Bishop-Riley each homered, and the Flames (29-12, 10-2 ASUN) completed the weekend sweep of the Bisons (14-16, 3-7) at Draper Stadium.

Liberty has recorded five consecutive shutouts, all in league play, and did not allow a run in a weekend series for the second time this season.

Kirby (9-4) struck out seven, walked two and scattered three hits.

Kara Canetto (2 for 4) had an RBI double in the third and scored on a fifth-inning double from Blake Gibson.

Virginia Wesleyan 12-11, Lynchburg 3-5

Julia Sinnett drove in three runs in the opener and two more in the nightcap as the No. 1 Marlins (25-3-1, 9-1 ODAC) swept the Hornets (21-13, 11-3) in a doubleheader at Moon Field.

Caroline Joy hit a solo homer in the opener for UL. Sophie Tully went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI in the opener, and she went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the nightcap.

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty leads by seven shots at ASUN Championship