Region roundup: Liberty baseball clubs North Alabama, and more

Trey Gibson threw eight scoreless innings, Trey McDyre had three hits and drove in two runs, and Liberty completed a weekend sweep of North Alabama with a 15-0 victory Sunday at Mike D. Lane Field in Florence, Alabama.
Gibson (6-3) scattered five hits, walked two and struck out eight. Mason Hand pitched a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.
The Flames (25-8, 11-1 ASUN) scored 43 runs on 50 hits during the three-game series against the Lions (4-29, 3-12).
Jaylen Guy hit his first homer of the season, a solo shot, to give Liberty a 1-0 lead in the second inning. The Flames scored seven times in the sixth inning, highlighted by McDyre’s RBI triple, to seize control with a 10-0 advantage.
Lynchburg 2, Eastern Mennonite 1
Zack Potts pitched a three-hitter, Kinston Carson hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Hornets (22-10, 12-4 ODAC) edged the Royals (5-9, 5-9) at Fox Field.
Potts (5-0) struck out eight, walked one and allowed an earned run in the third inning when Jordan Jones reached on a fielder’s choice.
Carson drove in Ryan Long (2 for 3) with his two-out homer in the fifth.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 4, Lipscomb 0
In Nashville, Tennessee, Emily Kirby tossed her sixth shutout of the season, Autumn Bishop and Amber Bishop-Riley each homered, and the Flames (29-12, 10-2 ASUN) completed the weekend sweep of the Bisons (14-16, 3-7) at Draper Stadium.
Liberty has recorded five consecutive shutouts, all in league play, and did not allow a run in a weekend series for the second time this season.
Kirby (9-4) struck out seven, walked two and scattered three hits.
Kara Canetto (2 for 4) had an RBI double in the third and scored on a fifth-inning double from Blake Gibson.
Virginia Wesleyan 12-11, Lynchburg 3-5
Julia Sinnett drove in three runs in the opener and two more in the nightcap as the No. 1 Marlins (25-3-1, 9-1 ODAC) swept the Hornets (21-13, 11-3) in a doubleheader at Moon Field.
Caroline Joy hit a solo homer in the opener for UL. Sophie Tully went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI in the opener, and she went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the nightcap.
MEN’S GOLF
Liberty leads by seven shots at ASUN Championship
In Athens, Georgia, the No. 13 Flames shot a blistering 11-under par and lead by seven shots over Jacksonville after the first round of the ASUN Championship at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
Jonathan Yaun (4 under), Kieran Vincent (3 under), Ervin Change (2 under) and Zach Barbin (2 under) are in the top seven after 18 holes in the three-day, 54-hole championship.
Jacksonville’s Michael Sakane leads all individuals at 7 under.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Randolph-Macon 26, Randolph 4
Andrew Tiffany scored four goals as the Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-2 ODAC) routed the WildCats (1-8, 0-5) at WildCat Stadium.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 15, High Point 13
In High Point, North Carolina, Brooke Bryan scored three goals as the Flames (8-6) defeated the Panthers (6-7) at Vert Stadium.
MEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 6, Hampden-Sydney 3
Colton Mullins (Appomattox) defeated Tyler Brice 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles as the Hornets (6-3, 5-3 ODAC) defeated the Tigers (1-10, 0-9) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sweet Briar 9, Guilford 0
In Sweet Briar, Isabela Guilarte defeated Bea Niyibizi 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles as the Vixens (11-5, 6-2 ODAC) swept the Quakers (3-7, 2-7) at Dennis Van Der Meer Tennis Center.