 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region roundup: Liberty baseball completes sweep of Lipscomb, and more
0 comments
Region

Region roundup: Liberty baseball completes sweep of Lipscomb, and more

  • 0

Brady Gulakowski homered in the sixth inning and drove in two runs, Trey Gibson allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings, and Liberty completed the weekend sweep of Lipscomb with a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames (21-8, 8-1 ASUN Conference) posted their third weekend sweep of the season and remain atop the league’s North Division standings.

Gibson (5-3) allowed one run on three hits and struck out four. Gibson retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced after surrendering a run-scoring single to Lipscomb right fielder Tiger Borom with two outs in the third inning.

The Flames took the lead for good with a three-run fourth inning. Gray Betts (1 for 4) laced a two-run double to right to give Liberty a 4-1 lead.

Haddon Adams (2 for 4) hit a two-run homer in the ninth as the Bisons (11-16, 4-8) cut the deficit to one run against Mason Meyer.

Meyer allowed four of the first five batters in the ninth inning to reach, but he got a pair of ground balls to escape the jam.

Liberty second baseman Will Wagner went 2 for 4 with a third-inning RBI single that tied the game at 1. Wagner has recorded eight multi-hit games this season.

Dylan Bierman (1-3) allowed four earned runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings and suffered the loss.

Lynchburg 18-13, Emory & Henry 2-6

In Emory, Avery Neaves drove in four runs in the opener and Chris Martin added four RBIs in the nightcap as the Hornets (19-8, 10-2 ODAC) clobbered the Wasps (4-10, 3-10) in a doubleheader at Porterfield-DeVault Field.

Nine of Lynchburg’s 30 hits went for extra bases. Neaves and Garrett Jackson each homered in the opener.

Jackson went 4 for 8 with five runs and two RBIs in the two games. Neaves had five hits.

Kinston Carson (1-0) picked up the victory in the opener by allowing two unearned runs on eight hits and striking out six in seven innings. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with three RBIs in the two games.

Brandon Pond (4-3) was the winner in the nightcap. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out five in seven innings.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 3, North Alabama 0

Megan Johnson and Karlie Keeney combined on a three-hitter, Madison Via’s two-run single in the sixth inning provided valuable insurance runs, and the Flames (26-12, 7-2 ASUN Conference) completed the weekend sweep of the Lions (17-14, 5-7) at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Johnson (3-2) allowed three hits, one walk and struck out one in 6 1/3 innings. Keeney recorded her second save by striking out the two batters she faced.

Via (1 for 2) scored the go-ahead run in the third on Autumn Bishop’s ground ball to second base. The right fielder connected on a 2-2 pitch in the sixth that found the gap through the left side of the infield to score Kara Canetto (2 for 2) and Keeney.

Salisbury 7-8, Lynchburg 0-13

Karlie Cundiff drove in five runs, Kayla Hugate went 4 for 4, and the Hornets (16-11) won the nightcap to split a doubleheader with the No. 5 Seagulls (17-4) at Moon Field.

Cundiff’s RBI on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning gave UL an 8-7 lead, and the Hornets never trailed again. The third baseman added a two-run double in the sixth inning to put UL ahead 13-7.

Gracie Dooley (Liberty High) went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Kayley Cox (6-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the victory.

The offensive explosive came one game after Salisbury’s Lindsey Winsdor (7-1) scattered three hits and struck out three in a complete-game shutout. Natalie Paoli drove in three runs for Salisbury.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 9, Davidson 0

Jill Bolton scored three goals and dished out two assists, Charlotte Vaanhold added three goals, and the No. 6 Flames (13-2) blasted the Wildcats (4-5) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.

Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded four saves.

MEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 5, Charlotte 2

Josh Wilson edged Ben Wayand 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles as the No. 43 Flames (17-6) defeated the 49ers (11-9) at Liberty Tennis Complex.

Guilford 9, Lynchburg 0

Jay Montague won 6-0, 6-0 over Cooper Brewen at No. 4 singles as the Quakers (6-1, 5-1 ODAC) swept the Hornets at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.

Virginia Wesleyan 8, Lynchburg 1

Anthony Wilson (Heritage) defeated Vincent Oliver 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles as the Marlins (7-5, 7-1 ODAC) defeated the Hornets (5-3, 4-3) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lynchburg 9, Guilford 0

Carolina Guill claimed a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Jessica Fuentes at No. 6 singles as the Hornets (10-1, 7-0 ODAC) swept the Quakers (3-4, 3-4) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.

Liberty orb
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bristol Motor Speedway

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert