Region roundup: Liberty baseball completes sweep of Lipscomb, and more

Brady Gulakowski homered in the sixth inning and drove in two runs, Trey Gibson allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings, and Liberty completed the weekend sweep of Lipscomb with a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
The Flames (21-8, 8-1 ASUN Conference) posted their third weekend sweep of the season and remain atop the league’s North Division standings.
Gibson (5-3) allowed one run on three hits and struck out four. Gibson retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced after surrendering a run-scoring single to Lipscomb right fielder Tiger Borom with two outs in the third inning.
The Flames took the lead for good with a three-run fourth inning. Gray Betts (1 for 4) laced a two-run double to right to give Liberty a 4-1 lead.
Haddon Adams (2 for 4) hit a two-run homer in the ninth as the Bisons (11-16, 4-8) cut the deficit to one run against Mason Meyer.
Meyer allowed four of the first five batters in the ninth inning to reach, but he got a pair of ground balls to escape the jam.
Liberty second baseman Will Wagner went 2 for 4 with a third-inning RBI single that tied the game at 1. Wagner has recorded eight multi-hit games this season.
Dylan Bierman (1-3) allowed four earned runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings and suffered the loss.
Lynchburg 18-13, Emory & Henry 2-6
In Emory, Avery Neaves drove in four runs in the opener and Chris Martin added four RBIs in the nightcap as the Hornets (19-8, 10-2 ODAC) clobbered the Wasps (4-10, 3-10) in a doubleheader at Porterfield-DeVault Field.
Nine of Lynchburg’s 30 hits went for extra bases. Neaves and Garrett Jackson each homered in the opener.
Jackson went 4 for 8 with five runs and two RBIs in the two games. Neaves had five hits.
Kinston Carson (1-0) picked up the victory in the opener by allowing two unearned runs on eight hits and striking out six in seven innings. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with three RBIs in the two games.
Brandon Pond (4-3) was the winner in the nightcap. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out five in seven innings.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 3, North Alabama 0
Megan Johnson and Karlie Keeney combined on a three-hitter, Madison Via’s two-run single in the sixth inning provided valuable insurance runs, and the Flames (26-12, 7-2 ASUN Conference) completed the weekend sweep of the Lions (17-14, 5-7) at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Johnson (3-2) allowed three hits, one walk and struck out one in 6 1/3 innings. Keeney recorded her second save by striking out the two batters she faced.
Via (1 for 2) scored the go-ahead run in the third on Autumn Bishop’s ground ball to second base. The right fielder connected on a 2-2 pitch in the sixth that found the gap through the left side of the infield to score Kara Canetto (2 for 2) and Keeney.
Salisbury 7-8, Lynchburg 0-13
Karlie Cundiff drove in five runs, Kayla Hugate went 4 for 4, and the Hornets (16-11) won the nightcap to split a doubleheader with the No. 5 Seagulls (17-4) at Moon Field.
Cundiff’s RBI on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning gave UL an 8-7 lead, and the Hornets never trailed again. The third baseman added a two-run double in the sixth inning to put UL ahead 13-7.
Gracie Dooley (Liberty High) went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Kayley Cox (6-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the victory.
The offensive explosive came one game after Salisbury’s Lindsey Winsdor (7-1) scattered three hits and struck out three in a complete-game shutout. Natalie Paoli drove in three runs for Salisbury.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 9, Davidson 0
Jill Bolton scored three goals and dished out two assists, Charlotte Vaanhold added three goals, and the No. 6 Flames (13-2) blasted the Wildcats (4-5) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded four saves.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 5, Charlotte 2
Josh Wilson edged Ben Wayand 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles as the No. 43 Flames (17-6) defeated the 49ers (11-9) at Liberty Tennis Complex.
Guilford 9, Lynchburg 0
Jay Montague won 6-0, 6-0 over Cooper Brewen at No. 4 singles as the Quakers (6-1, 5-1 ODAC) swept the Hornets at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
Virginia Wesleyan 8, Lynchburg 1
Anthony Wilson (Heritage) defeated Vincent Oliver 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles as the Marlins (7-5, 7-1 ODAC) defeated the Hornets (5-3, 4-3) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 9, Guilford 0
Carolina Guill claimed a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Jessica Fuentes at No. 6 singles as the Hornets (10-1, 7-0 ODAC) swept the Quakers (3-4, 3-4) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.