Region roundup: Liberty baseball completes sweep of Lipscomb, and more

Lynchburg 18-13, Emory & Henry 2-6

In Emory, Avery Neaves drove in four runs in the opener and Chris Martin added four RBIs in the nightcap as the Hornets (19-8, 10-2 ODAC) clobbered the Wasps (4-10, 3-10) in a doubleheader at Porterfield-DeVault Field.

Nine of Lynchburg’s 30 hits went for extra bases. Neaves and Garrett Jackson each homered in the opener.

Jackson went 4 for 8 with five runs and two RBIs in the two games. Neaves had five hits.

Kinston Carson (1-0) picked up the victory in the opener by allowing two unearned runs on eight hits and striking out six in seven innings. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with three RBIs in the two games.

Brandon Pond (4-3) was the winner in the nightcap. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out five in seven innings.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 3, North Alabama 0

Megan Johnson and Karlie Keeney combined on a three-hitter, Madison Via’s two-run single in the sixth inning provided valuable insurance runs, and the Flames (26-12, 7-2 ASUN Conference) completed the weekend sweep of the Lions (17-14, 5-7) at Liberty Softball Stadium.