Region roundup: Liberty baseball extends win streak to 13, and more

Will Wagner and Trey McDyre hit home runs, Trevor Delaite allowed two hits over five innings, and Liberty baseball extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 5-2 victory over Bellarmine on Friday afternoon at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.

Delaite (3-1) struck out the first five batters he faced and finished with seven strikeouts.

Chris Gambert gave the Knights (7-12, 3-4 ASUN Conference) a 2-1 lead with his two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Wagner hit the go-ahead homer in the sixth inning for a 3-2 advantage, and the Flames (15-5, 4-0) tacked on a run in the eighth on Aaron Anderson’s sacrifice fly and added another in the ninth when Brandon Rohrer scored on a double play.

McDyre, who homered in the third inning, and Gray Betts each had two hits for Liberty.

Nick Willard, Landon Riley and Fraser Ellard combined to pitch four hitless innings of relief, and Ellard picked up the save with a perfect ninth inning.

