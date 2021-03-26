Region roundup: Liberty baseball extends win streak to 13, and more

Will Wagner and Trey McDyre hit home runs, Trevor Delaite allowed two hits over five innings, and Liberty baseball extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 5-2 victory over Bellarmine on Friday afternoon at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.
Delaite (3-1) struck out the first five batters he faced and finished with seven strikeouts.
Chris Gambert gave the Knights (7-12, 3-4 ASUN Conference) a 2-1 lead with his two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Wagner hit the go-ahead homer in the sixth inning for a 3-2 advantage, and the Flames (15-5, 4-0) tacked on a run in the eighth on Aaron Anderson’s sacrifice fly and added another in the ninth when Brandon Rohrer scored on a double play.
McDyre, who homered in the third inning, and Gray Betts each had two hits for Liberty.
Nick Willard, Landon Riley and Fraser Ellard combined to pitch four hitless innings of relief, and Ellard picked up the save with a perfect ninth inning.
FIELD HOCKEY
Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1
In Norfolk, Ilse Westera and Riley Taylor scored in a 64-second span in the third quarter to lift the No. 17 Monarchs (5-3, 5-2 Big East) over the No. 4 Flames (9-2, 7-2) at L.R. Hill Sports Complex.
Daniella Rhodes scored off an assist from Jill Bolton for LU.
Lynchburg 5, Ferrum 0
In Ferrum, Jackie Lerro scored three goals as the Hornets (5-0, 5-0 ODAC) defeated the Panthers (0-6, 0-6) at W.B. Adams Stadium.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 5, UNC Wilmington 2
Zion Heaven outlasted Michael Copeland 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 6 singles to secure the victory for the No. 43 Flames (12-5) over the No. 49 Seahawks (7-3) at Liberty Tennis Complex.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 12, Christopher Newport 5
Nate Shafer scored two goals and dished out three assists as the No. 5 Hornets (6-1) topped the No. 3 Captains (6-1) at Shellenberger Field.
UL scored eight unanswered goals spanning 32 1/2 minutes to seize control.
Dylan Wolfe, Colin Dean, Brooks Poli and Trammel Robinson scored two goals apiece.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 24, Delaware State 2
Brooke Bryan scored three goals, Morgan Learn (Jefferson Forest) found the back of the net for the fourth time this season, and the Flames (5-4) stung the Hornets (1-5) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sweet Briar 9, Hollins 0
In Sweet Briar, the Vixens (8-3) only dropped one game in the six singles and three doubles matches to easily defeat Hollins (0-4) at Dennis Van Der Meer Tennis Center.
Bridgewater 8, Randolph 1
Heather Whetzel defeated Emily Daigneault 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to account for the only highlight for the WildCats (2-7, 1-4 ODAC) in a loss to the Eagles (3-0, 2-0) at Randolph Tennis Courts.