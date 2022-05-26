Region roundup: Liberty baseball moves on to ASUN semifinals, and more

Tim Miller’s first start in a Liberty uniform didn’t disappoint.

The transfer from Richmond, who spent most of the season recovering from an offseason procedure, allowed two runs on four hits over a season-long five innings Thursday afternoon. The Flames backed him up with a six-run first inning as Liberty cruised to a 10-2 victory over Lipscomb at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, to complete pool play in the ASUN Conference tournament with a perfect record.

Liberty (36-20) went 3-0 in Pool A and will play Pool B winner Eastern Kentucky (38-19) in the ASUN semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday. The game will be played at FGCU’s Swanson Stadium.

EKU also went 3-0 in pool play.

The second semifinal between Kennesaw State and Lipscomb is slated for a 3 p.m. first pitch.

Miller (1-1) walked one and struck out two in his 69-pitch outing. He entered the game having pitched six innings over seven appearances this season.

Liberty took advantage of Lipscomb pitchers issuing four walks and hitting six batters.

The Flames scored six times while only recording two hits in the first inning.

Stephen Hill and Brady Gulakowski each had a hit in the first inning, and their singles drove in two runs apiece.

Hill drove in three runs. Nathan Keeter went 2 for 3 with a triple and a solo homer in the fifth inning.

Cole Garrett allowed one hit and struck out five over four scoreless innings to record the save.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty’s Johnson qualifies for nationals

Liberty redshirt senior Ayanna Johnson posted a long jump mark of 19 feet, 11½ inches to finish 11th at the East Preliminary Round meet at Indiana’s Robert C. Haugh Complex in Bloomington, Indiana.

Johnson is the first Liberty athlete to qualify for the Division I national championship in the event. Kennesaw State’s Jasmine Akins, who edged Johnson to win the same event at the ASUN Conference championships, finished 12th to also qualify for the national meet.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Glass grad Martin to play in national all-star game

E.C. Glass grad Josiah Martin and teammate Marshall Rodegast will represent University of Lynchburg in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III senior all-star game, the organization announced Thursday.

Martin and Rodegast are featured on the South team roster for the game that is set for 5 p.m. Friday at Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 6, Columbia 0

Neither team could cash in through seven innings, but Lynchburg broke through in eighth, scoring all of the game's runs in the frame to go up 2-1 in the six-game series with Columbia at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats turned a balk, wild pitch, four walks and three hits into six runs. Fireflies reliever Marlin Willis (0-1) took the loss, giving up three runs (all earned) on one hit in 1⅓ innings. He walked four. John McMillon threw the final ⅔ of the ninth and gave up another three earned runs. Starter Luinder Avila threw six scoreless frames.

Yeury Gervacio got the win after throwing two innings in relief, giving up one hit, walking one and fanning three. Columbia managed just one other hit on the night, against starter Trenton Denholm, who threw five frames, walked one and fanned four.