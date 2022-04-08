Region roundup: Liberty baseball throttles FGCU to open series, and more

The Liberty baseball team hadn’t tasted a win at home in two weeks.

An offensive resurgence, coupled with Garrett Horn’s stellar start, got the Flames back in the win column.

Horn struck out nine over 5⅓ innings, Aaron Anderson and Derek Orndorff sparked the Liberty offense, and the Flames cruised to an 11-3 victory Friday night to open the weekend series against FGCU at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames (18-10, 5-5 ASUN) ended a two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since March 25 against Stetson. They were 1-4 in league games since that win before knocking off an FGCU squad that entered the weekend tied with Kennesaw State for first in the ASUN East Division standings.

Horn (3-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and walked three in his outing.

Trey Carter, Mason Fluharty and Jeremy Beamon combined to allow four hits and strike out nine over the final 3⅔ innings.

The lone run scored by the Eagles (20-10, 7-3) against the bullpen was unearned against Carter in the seventh inning.

Anderson and Orndorff had three hits apiece, and they combined for three RBIs. Logan Mathieu went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and Three Hillier added two RBIs.

The Flames scored five straight runs between the second and fourth innings, then tacked on three more runs in the eighth on a two-run double from Hillier and an RBI single from Mathieu.

Liberty’s 11 runs were the most it had scored in a game since March 19 when the Flames won 11-5 at North Florida.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty's games set for Cancun Challenge

The Cancun Challenge announced Liberty will host a game to open the tournament and then participate in the Riviera Division when the eight-team field heads to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera in Cancun, Mexico.

The Flames will host Southern Mississippi on Friday, Nov. 18, and then spend the start of Thanksgiving week in Cancun for games on Nov. 22 and 23.

Liberty will play Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, and then play either Bradley or Auburn the following day.

The rest of the field features Winthrop, Eastern Michigan and Purdue Fort Wayne.

This marks the third time Liberty is competing in the Cancun Challenge.

The Flames went 0-2 in the 2014-15 season with losses to North Florida and Morgan State in the Mayan Division.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was rebranded the Space Coast Challenge and played at Titan Field House in Melbourne, Florida, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Flames lost to Purdue and then defeated Mississippi State.

MEN’S GOLF

Lynchburg in fourth at Camp Lejeune

Lynchburg posted a team total of 4-under 276 and sits in fourth place after the opening round of the Camp Lejeune Golf Championship in Lejeune, North Carolina.

The Hornets competed on the Paradise Point Golf Course in the first round with two golfers posting rounds of under par.

Andrew Watson is tied for third at 5 under. He posted seven birdies and a double-bogey.

Harrison Smith is at 1 under and in a tie for 11th.

Harry Hodgert is tied for 16th at even par. The Holy Cross graduate had an uneventful round with two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars.

Methodist leads the team standings at 10 under and holds a three-stroke lead over Miles College.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

LU’s Artis, Mojica shine in women’s hammer

Liberty’s Grace Artis and Naomi Mojica finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the women’s hammer at the Triton Invitational held at Triton Track & Field in San Diego, California.

Artis set a personal best with a mark of 191 feet, 11 inches that is tops in the ASUN Conference.

Mojica posted a distance of 180 feet, 3 inches.

Artis finished 10th in discus with a throw of 140 feet, 6 inches.

WOMEN’S DIVING

LU’s Freece named CCSA diver of the year

Liberty sophomore Maddie Freece was named the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) diver of the year for the second season in a row.

She set a program record with a score of 320.75 to win the CCSA championship in 1-meter diving, and she placed third off the 3-meter platform.

Greece finished 17th in three-meter and 25th in 1-meter at the NCAA Zone A diving championships.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 7, Bellarmine 0

Eloise Saraty outlasted Ashley Jonathan at No. 3 singles by scores of 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-5) and 10-4 as the Flames (17-5, 6-1 ASUN) cruised to a victory over the Knights (1-20, 0-7) at Eddie Weber Tennis Complex in Louisville, Kentucky.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 69 Liberty 6, Bellarmine 1

The Flames (8-9, 4-2 ASUN) won their third straight by easily defeating the Knights (5-13, 1-5) at Eddie Weber Tennis Complex in Louisville, Kentucky.