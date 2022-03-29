Region roundup: Liberty baseball uses big ninth inning to rout Duke, and more

Liberty’s offense, which struggled to come up with hits with runners in scoring position during a weekend series loss to Stetson, came to life in the ninth inning Tuesday against Duke.

The Flames recorded five of its six ninth-inning hits with runners in scoring position in a six-run frame to pull away from the host Blue Devils, 9-2, before a sparse crowd of 349 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Liberty (16-7) snapped a two-game losing streak by recording six hits with runners in scoring position against six different Duke pitchers.

The Flames had seven hits in 39 at-bats with runners in scoring position during their three-game weekend series against Stetson. Four of those hits came in a Friday walk-off victory over the Hatters.

The ninth inning Tuesday featured back-to-back RBI singles from Drew Baughman and Jake Lazzaro that gave Liberty a 5-2 lead. Stephen Hill followed Lazzaro’s bunt single with a two-run single, and Brady Gulakowski capped a 2-for-5 day with a two-run double to finish off the scoring.

The Flames went 5 for 7 with runners in scoring position in the ninth.

Graham Pauley was responsible for both of Duke’s runs. His leadoff homer in the first inning gave the Blue Devils (12-13) a 1-0 lead, and he grounded into a third-inning double play that allowed Will Hoyle to score for a 2-0 advantage.

Logan Mathieu gave Liberty the lead for good with a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Jonathan Santucci (0-1).

Jeremy Beamon (2-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits over three innings to pick up the victory. Mason Fluharty, Dylan Cumming and Cade Hungate allowed three hits and struck out eight over the final six innings.

Lynchburg 5, Hampden-Sydney 4

Freshman Eric Hiett hadn’t driven in a run in his first five at-bats wearing a Lynchburg uniform.

Two swings against Hampden-Sydney changed that.

Hiett drove in his first career run with an RBI single in the second inning and then added the go-ahead RBIs in the eighth inning as the No. 5 Hornets (18-4, 8-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) held off the Tigers (14-6, 7-3) at Yank Bernier Field in Hampden-Sydney.

Hiett went 2 for 4 with a game-high three RBIs. His biggest hit came in the eighth when he slapped a single up the middle that scored Gavin Collins (2 for 5) and Josh Gjormand to give UL a 5-3 lead.

It capped a three-run frame that started when Hunter Fiedler’s ground ball scored PJ Alvanos (2 for 4).

The go-ahead runs came against Owen Tappy in his second inning of relief. Tappy (2-4) allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out three.

Travis Shumate (1-1) allowed one hit over three innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) recorded his seventh save by striking out four over the final two innings. The lone hit he surrendered was Trey Karnes’ solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

SOFTBALL

Lemley named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Virginia Tech's Emma Lemley, a Jefferson Forest grad, added another notch to her belt Tuesday when she picked up a second weekly conference award in her first collegiate season.

The freshman was named Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week after posting a 2-0 record and a no-hitter last week. Lemley racked up 27 strikeouts in a pair of complete-game outings, scattering just four hits and allowing two runs.

With 117 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings, Lemley leads the league and is fourth in the nation in strikeouts per seven innings at 12.9. She is third in the ACC in total strikeouts and fifth in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 6.16. Lemley's 1.32 ERA is also good for fifth in the conference.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 7 Duke 8, Liberty 7

Duke scored four straight goals in a 16-minute span between the third and fourth quarters to take the lead and hold off Liberty’s rally attempt at Liberty Lacrosse Field.

Olivia Carner had two goals and two assists for the Blue Devils (12-1). Katie DeSimone added two goals.

Carner scored the game-tying goal with 3:31 left in the third quarter, and Anna Callahan’s unassisted goal with 8:56 remaining put Duke ahead for good.

Lizzy Ferguson scored two goals and added an assist for Liberty.

Brooke Bryan scored off an Olivia Glaze assist less than three minutes into the third quarter to give Liberty a 6-4 lead.

MEN’S GOLF

Lynchburg finishes 10th at Wynlakes

Lynchburg moved up three spots in the standings to finish 10th in the two-day, two-round Wynlakes Intercollegiate at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Hornets finished at 35 over and posted the fifth-best score in the second round.

UL was 10 over to move up from the 13th spot after the first round.

Methodist shot 15 under in the second round to finish at 13 under for the tournament and 20 strokes ahead of second-place Huntingdon.

Eddie Coffren V shot 1 over in the second round and finished in a tie for 20th at 6 over. Harrison Smith finished in a tie for 25th after posting a second-round even par.

EQUESTRIAN

Lynchburg, Sweet Briar NCEA teams set for nationals

Sweet Briar and Lynchburg's National Collegiate Equestrian Association teams earned the Nos. 1 and 3 seeds, respectively, among the four teams set to compete at the organization's single discipline national championships next month.

In the semifinal round scheduled for April 15 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida, top-seeded SBC will take on No. 4 seed SUNY New Paltz. The match features the Eastern College Athletic Conference South Regional champion Vixens and the ECAC North Regional champion Hawks.

The Hornets will square off with second-seeded Sewanee.

Semifinal winners will clash for the national title April 16.