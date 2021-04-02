Region roundup: Liberty baseball uses big sixth inning to top VCU, and more

Liberty’s bats woke up in the sixth inning Friday, and there was nothing VCU could do about it.
The Flames scored seven times on six hits in the frame and cruised to a 9-3 victory over the Rams in an impromptu two-game series that began at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
The Flames (17-7) and the Rams (13-11) meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Diamond in Richmond.
The two-game series, announced Wednesday, replaces Liberty’s ASUN Conference slate against Kennesaw State. That three-game series was canceled because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the KSU program.
Four of the Flames’ run-scoring hits in the sixth inning went for extra bases. Cam Locklear (2 for 4), Jake Wilson and Will Wagner (2 for 3) had run-scoring doubles, and Jaylen Guy (2 for 4) added an RBI triple that scored Wilson.
David Erickson (6-1) picked up the victory by tossing two innings of shutout relief.
Christian Gordon (LCA) allowed one walk and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for LU.
SOFTBALL
Kennesaw State 3-5, Liberty 2-4
Liberty super senior Amber Bishop-Riley became the first player in NCAA history to have five 10-homer seasons, but the Owls (14-16, 7-1 ASUN Conference) spoiled the celebration by sweeping the Flames (21-12, 3-2) at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Bishop-Riley made history when she led off the bottom of the fifth inning in the nightcap. The second baseman connected on a 1-2 pitch from KSU starter Lindsey Kyle that easily cleared the center-field wall to tie the game at 4-all.
It was Bishop-Riley’s 59th career homer, breaking a tie with Jessica Moore at 58 for most homers in program history.
KSU took the lead for good in the top of the sixth on Christen Florence’s triple that scored Brea Dickey.
The Owls had similar heroics in the opener. LU starter Emily Kirby (6-4) allowed one hit through the first six innings, but surrendered three hits and the lead in the seventh.
Emily Cates connected on a three-run homer that gave KSU a 3-2 lead.
Melanie Bennett (12-8) picked up the victory in both games. Megan Johnson (2-2) suffered the loss in the nightcap.
Christopher Newport 6-6, Lynchburg 5-5
The No. 4 Captains (17-7) held off a late rally from the Hornets (11-9) to win the opener, and Caroline Pollock drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning of the nightcap that proved to be the difference in CNU’s sweep at Moon Field.
UL’s Bri Hodges drove in two runs in both games. She and Karle Cundiff each homered in the opener as UL scored five times in the final two innings to cut the deficit to one run.
Hodges’ two-run single in the fifth inning of the nightcap tied the game at 5.
MEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 3, Virginia Wesleyan 1
Wes Boor (Nelson County) scored the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute as the WildCats (5-2-1, 4-2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) defeated the Marlins (1-5-2, 1-4-2) at WildCat Stadium.
Boor’s first goal of the season came off an assist from Evan Blow.
Tucker Leverone gave RC some breathing room with his unassisted goal in the 70th minute.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Washington and Lee 12, Lynchburg 10
In Lexington, Taylor Witherell scored three goals and dished out two assists as the Generals (4-2, 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) edged the No. 3 Hornets (6-2, 2-1) at Wilson Field.
Colin Dean scored three goals and added an assist for UL.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Averett 5, Lynchburg 4
In Danville, Nakia-Lee Goodall edged Caroline Guill 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 6 singles to secure the victory for the Cougars (5-2) over the Hornets (7-1) at Averett Tennis Courts. It is the first loss for UL since March 13, 2020.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
LU’s Prentice wins 800
In High Point, North Carolina, Liberty redshirt senior Bradley Prentice cruised to the men’s 800-meter title by more than two seconds to highlight the Flames’ performances in the VertKlasse Meeting at High Point’s Vert Stadium.
Prentice clocked in at 1:52.51, more than two seconds ahead of High Point’s Siro Pina Cardona.
Heido Tillman clocked in a season-best time of 2:18.43 to finish fifth in the women’s 800.
Four WildCats win at Legacy Meet
In Harrisonburg, four Randolph athletes won events at the Eastern Mennonite Legacy Meet held at Bomberger Field.
Cole Torres, Taja Hunley and Meghan Chaffins each won a pair of events. Torres claimed the men’s 110 and 400 hurdles; Hunley won the women’s long jump; Chaffins won the women’s triple jump; and Hunley and Chaffins tied for first in the women’s high jump.
DeAndre Jackson won the men’s 400.
UL’s Llaneza wins at Colonial Relays
In Williamsburg, Lynchburg sophomore Sam Llaneza won the men’s 1,500 by 0.4 seconds on the opening day of the 55th annual Colonial Relays at Zable Stadium.