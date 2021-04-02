Region roundup: Liberty baseball uses big sixth inning to top VCU, and more

Bishop-Riley made history when she led off the bottom of the fifth inning in the nightcap. The second baseman connected on a 1-2 pitch from KSU starter Lindsey Kyle that easily cleared the center-field wall to tie the game at 4-all.

It was Bishop-Riley’s 59th career homer, breaking a tie with Jessica Moore at 58 for most homers in program history.

KSU took the lead for good in the top of the sixth on Christen Florence’s triple that scored Brea Dickey.

The Owls had similar heroics in the opener. LU starter Emily Kirby (6-4) allowed one hit through the first six innings, but surrendered three hits and the lead in the seventh.

Emily Cates connected on a three-run homer that gave KSU a 3-2 lead.

Melanie Bennett (12-8) picked up the victory in both games. Megan Johnson (2-2) suffered the loss in the nightcap.

Christopher Newport 6-6, Lynchburg 5-5

The No. 4 Captains (17-7) held off a late rally from the Hornets (11-9) to win the opener, and Caroline Pollock drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning of the nightcap that proved to be the difference in CNU’s sweep at Moon Field.