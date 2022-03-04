Region roundup: Liberty baseball wins eighth straight, and more

Joe Adametz III did not allow an earned run over six sterling innings, and the Liberty bullpen pitched three more scoreless innings as the 20th-ranked Flames opened their weekend series against Canisius with a 4-1 victory Friday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Adametz (2-1) surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and then allowed only two runners to move into scoring position over the final five innings of his outing. The southpaw scattered five hits and struck out five while throwing 59 of his 86 pitches for strikes.

Mason Fluharty struck out four over two scoreless frames, and Cade Hungate picked up his third save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Flames (8-1) won their eighth straight game.

Brady Gulakowski and Jake Lazzaro (2 for 4) had RBI singles in the first and sixth innings, respectively, as Liberty was held to five hits.

Max Grant (3 for 3) and Dylan Vincent (3 for 4) combined for six of the seven hits recorded by Canisius (4-6).

No. 15 Lynchburg 15, York 4

Ryan Long and Garrett Jackson each had two-run singles in Lynchburg’s seven-run seventh inning, PJ Alvanos hit a three-run homer as part of a five-RBI performance, and the 15th-ranked Hornets (8-1) opened the weekend series with a rout of Spartans (1-1) at Fox Field.

Alvanos went 3 for 4, while Jackson and Gavin Collins had two hits apiece for UL.

Zack Potts (2-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and struck out eight over five innings to pick up the victory.

Alvanos drove in five of the Hornets’ first six runs with a two-run single in the first and a three-run homer in the third.

Jackson had two-run doubles in each of the sixth and seventh innings.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 9, Rutgers 1

Caroline Hudson homered and drove in three runs as the Flames (11-6) recorded their second straight run-rule victory over the Scarlet Knights (11-6) at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Hudson’s two-run homer in the first inning gave Liberty the lead for good.

Devyn Howard went 2 for 3 with a third-inning RBI single. Alexis Soto delivered the walk-off hit with a two-run double in the fifth inning that gave the Flames the eight-run win.

McKenzie Wagoner (2-2) picked up the victory. She allowed one run on three hits and walked two in 3⅓ innings. Megan Johnson struck out two in 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Lynchburg 9-9, Grove City 5-10

Lynchburg first baseman Sophie Tully drove in six of her seven runs in the opener of a doubleheader against Grove City as the Hornets (6-4) split with the Wolverines (3-6) to open the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic at North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex in Little River, South Carolina.

Tully had a bases-clearing double and a three-run homer in the opener as UL powered its way to an 8-1 lead.

Carly Hudnall went 3 for 5 in both games.

Bre Carter picked up the win in the opener by allowing four earned runs on seven hits and striking out two in four innings. She also suffered the loss in the second game by allowing four earned runs in Grove City’s big fifth inning that gave the Wolverines a 9-7 lead.

Virginia Tech 6, Clemson 1

The No. 6 Hokies, behind Keely Rochard’s dominant pitching, throttled No. 14 Clemson to open a three-game series at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

The series between top-15 ACC programs features a local product on each team. Friends Emma Lemley (Virginia Tech/Jefferson Forest) and Millie Thompson (Clemson/Liberty High) did not pitch for their respective teams Friday, but they could step into the circle during the weekend.

UNC Greensboro 6, UConn 2

Meghan O’Neil (Jefferson Forest) allowed five earned runs on three hits, walked three and struck out four in 4⅓ innings for UConn as the Huskies fell to UNC Greensboro to open the Carolina Classic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

O’Neil, a junior, fell to 3-3 on the season after suffering her first loss since Feb. 20.

She was named to the Big East weekly honor roll earlier in the week after throwing 14⅔ innings without allowing an earned run in the Cougar Classic.

O’Neil and UConn face Oregon at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Oregon features Jordan Dail, the former Brookville High star, who pitched one scoreless inning of relief Friday in the Ducks’ 12-4 win over Penn State.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 49 Charlotte 4, No. 72 Liberty 3

Abhimanyu Vannemredd outlasted Thando Longwe-Smit 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 5 singles to secure the victory for the Knights (6-4) over the Flames (3-6) at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Josh Wilson, Christiaan Worst and Goncalo Ferreira won singles matches for LU.

NCEA EQUESTRIAN

Delaware State 5, Lynchburg 3

Emma Schweizer won her rides over fences and on the flats, but Delaware State (6-7) held a 3-1 edge on the flat to defeat Lynchburg (4-6) at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina.

Southern Methodist 7, Sweet Briar 3

Katherine Atherton and Britt Larson-Jackson won over the fences and Paige Kennedy won on the flat, but that wasn’t enough for the Vixens (6-3) to top the Mustangs (8-5) at the Dallas Equestrian Center in Dallas, Texas.

Sweet Briar entered the meet ranked as the NCEA’s No. 1 single-discipline program.