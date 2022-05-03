Region roundup: Liberty bats go silent in loss at Wake Forest, and more

Liberty had no problem scoring in its first three at-bats Tuesday against Wake Forest.

Then the Flames’ bats went cold. Ice cold.

Liberty did not record a hit over the final six innings as the Demon Deacons’ bats found life. Michael Turconi hit two home runs, including a solo blast in the seventh inning, and Wake Forest rallied from an early three-run deficit to defeat the Flames 10-5 at Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Flames (28-15) scored five runs on three hits over the first three frames.

Stephen Hill had a two-run single in the first inning, Nathan Keeter lofted a sacrifice fly in the second, and Three Hillier hit a two-run homer with two outs in the third.

Liberty did not record a hit against four Wake Forest pitchers after Hillier’s homer. The Flames only had four baserunners over the final six frames, and they reached on three walks and a hit batter.

Brendan Tinsman went 2 for 4 and his RBI single in the fifth provided the Demon Deacons (32-13) with the go-ahead run.

Both of Turconi’s hits were homers. He clubbed a two-run blast in the first inning that tied the game at 2, and then his solo homer in the seventh put Wake ahead 8-5.

Wade Crawford (3-0) picked up the victory in two scoreless innings of relief. He did not allow a hit, walked one and struck out one.

Mason Fluharty (3-2) surrendered the go-ahead runs in 1 ⅔ innings of relief. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, walked two and struck out three over 1 ⅔ innings.

Starter Trey Gibson allowed four earned runs on three hits. He walked six, struck out five and threw 80 pitches over 2 ⅓ innings.

Wake Forest completed the season sweep of Liberty. The Deacons claimed a 13-6 win over the Flames on March 22 at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Irving headlines local all-ODAC selections

Dominique Irving was one of five area products to pick up Old Dominion Athletic Conference postseason accolades Tuesday, earning a first-team nod for her standout sophomore campaign.

Irving, an Amherst County High grad and outfielder at Randolph, was the only first-team representative to come from area high schools, while teammate Taylor Friess (Liberty High) garnered second-team honors. Lynchburg’s Gracie Dooley, who, like Friess, is an LHS product who just wrapped up her junior campaign, and Carly Hudnall, a freshman from Rustburg High, were third-team honorees. Ferrum senior and Amherst product Bayley Cunningham also was selected to the third team.

Irving’s first all-ODAC honor comes on the heels of one of best seasons in Randolph softball history.

Two of her season totals — 19 stolen bases and 61 hits — are good for the third-best mark for a single season in program history. The latter also was the top mark in the league this season and as of Tuesday was second in the country. Her 40 runs scored also were a league best and tied for sixth in a single season at RC.

Irving finished with a .442 batting average (second in the ODAC) and a .594 slugging percentage. She tallied three home runs, all inside the park, had 19 multi-hit games and posted multiple RBIs seven times.

Irving put together two extended offensive streaks, reaching base safely in 15 straight games at one point and stringing together 12 games with at least one it. Defensively, she posted a .953 fielding percentage.

ODAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Matchups, times set for Lynchburg, Sweet Briar’s tourney openers

Four Lynchburg teams and Sweet Briar tennis are set to kick off their ODAC tournaments this week.

The women’s tennis tournament will include two area squads in the eight-team field: Sweet Briar is the No. 2 seed and Lynchburg is the No. 3 seed. Both teams will play host for their quarterfinal matchups at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

SBC takes on No. 7 Bridgewater, and UL is set to play No. 6 Virginia Wesleyan, and winners would face off in the semifinals at Washington and Lee on Saturday. The championship match also is set to take place at Washington and Lee on Sunday.

Neither Lynchburg nor Randolph’s men’s teams made the men’s tournament.

Lynchburg’s women’s lacrosse team earned the No. 4 seed and hosting privileges for the quarterfinals. The Hornets will play No. 5 Virginia Wesleyan at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They would be on the road at Washington and Lee for the remainder of the tournament should they advance.

UL baseball opens its tournament at 3 p.m. Friday at Fox Field as the No. 1 seed. The Hornets will take on No. 8 seed Eastern Mennonite, a team it swept in the regular season, winning both games of a doubleheader by a combined 15 runs. The best-of-three series will continue at noon Saturday, with the if-necessary game to follow at 3 p.m.

Lynchburg men’s lacrosse also is slated to start their ODAC tournament this week. It earned a double bye as the No. 2 seed and will play either No. 3 Roanoke or No. 7 Shenandoah in the semifinals Friday at Washington and Lee. A time has not yet been set. Should it advance, the championship also will take place in Lexington.