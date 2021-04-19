Region roundup: Liberty extends lead in ASUN men's golf tournament, and more

The Liberty men’s golf team is 18 holes away from claiming its first ASUN Conference title thanks to a dominating opening two rounds at University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia.
The Flames extended their lead over second-place Jacksonville to nine shots after carding a 3-under par 281 in Monday’s second round, and all five golfers are in the top 10 of the 45-player leaderboard.
Liberty is at 14 under for the tournament. Jacksonville (5 under) and FGCU (1 under) are the other two teams at under par through 36 holes.
Kieran Vincent is tied for third at 5 under, Jonathan Yaun is in sixth at 4 under and Zach Barbin is tied for eighth at 1 under. Alexandre Fuchs and Ervin Chang are tied for 10th at 1 over.
Vincent is five shots back of Jacksonville’s Michael Sakane for the individual lead. Sakane is at 10 under.
SOFTBALL
Lynchburg 1-8, Roanoke 0-7
In Salem, Gracie Dooley (Liberty High) laced a single to the gap in left-center field that scored Oliva Herman and Appomattox grad Kaleigh Hackett (3 for 4) with two outs in the seventh inning as the Hornets (23-13, 13-3 ODAC) rallied to complete a doubleheader sweep over the Maroons (13-7, 6-4) at the Moyer Complex.
UL rallied after Roanoke took a 7-6 lead on an RBI double from Shanan Hester (3 for 4) in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Emily Charlton (5-1) picked up the victory in the opener by limiting the Maroons to one hit. The Lynchburg starter struck out one and faced three batters over the minimum.
Lexi Powell went 2 for 4 and her fifth-inning single scored Leah Caldwell for the opener’s only run.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 9, Bridgewater 0
In Bridgewater, Lauren Pascadlo (Jefferson Forest) defeated Malena Hoover 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 at No. 4 singles as the Hornets (12-1, 8-0 ODAC) defeated the Eagles (8-1, 7-1) at Mapp Courts.
HIGH SCHOOLS
New Covenant's Walker commits to Hampden Sydney
New Covenant senior Jadon Walker will continue his basketball career at Hampden Sydney next season. The Gryphons guard who recently announced his commitment passed the 1,000-career point mark early this season. As a senior, he averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.